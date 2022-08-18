Read full article on original website
Pitt Preview and Prediction
Pitt and West Virginia renew the Backyard Brawl in the season opener, who will come out on top?
POLL: How Many Games WVU Will Win This Season? The Results Are in
WVU fans expect this year's team to finish in the top half of the Big 12.
What I Think About 2022 West Virginia Football
Here we are, two weeks away from kicking off the actual football games when the West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Pitt Panthers in the 105th meeting between the two schools on September 1st. Its the start of the fourth year of Neal Brown’s rocky, up-and-down tenure at West Virginia. A new offense has been promised, a new quarterback is expected to be named starter, and the defense is expected to be a force. I have thoughts and feelings and lots of other things, so let’s get into this team.
WATCH: WVU Football team spends a day at the coal mines
West Virginia's fall camp has come to an end. The team has learned plenty on the field, and will get ready to learn even more during preseason practice. In between, the Mountaineers headed to the coal mines to learn more about teamwork and the pride felt by every West Virginian. Check it out in the video above.
Freedom football fortified by large group of seniors during repeat bid
Freedom High School’s football team won’t lack for leadership in 2022. The Patriots, who were guided to the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals by eight seniors last year, now have a group of 19 seniors holding the reins.
Western Pa. dishes out Italian beef sandwiches featured on 'The Bear'
Italian beef sandwiches are having a national moment thanks to FX’s restaurant-themed television “The Bear.”. The sandwiches featured on the popular series starring Jeremy Allen White as a chef are a staple of the Chicago area. The juicy, slow-cooked beef sandwiches topped with peppers are also popular at some Allegheny and Westmoreland County restaurants.
Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo returns to Morgantown
From Saturday to Sunday, the 8th Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo is being held at the Morgantown Event Center after a two year hiatus.
Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
Christian LaNeve, Pittsburgh’s Next Big Thing.
Music is a creative process; as much as it’s a grind, artists may lose creativity through the grueling work one must do to be on top. You need passion, creativity, and a work ethic. Christian LaNeve from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has put in an immense amount of time dissecting music and uncovering his natural talent.
Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident
TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Students grapple with new parking fee at WVU Coliseum
For the first time ever, students and employees are paying to park at the WVU Coliseum. The fee was implemented just as classes began for the semester. The Coliseum has longed served students as one of the only free parking options available on campus. Now, it’s just one of many rising costs facing students.
Video shows day in court when West Virginia judge pulled out gun
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation previously accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a gun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Last month, KDKA-TV talked with attorney Lauren Varnado, who accused Judge David Hummel of waving a handgun from the bench in a threatening manner."He pulls out his gun, points it in a waving motion like he was scanning, first at the defense counsel, and then places it on the bench and then slowly turns it to make sure the barrel of it is pointed at me," Varnado told KDKA-TV in July.KDKA-TV...
Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show
It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
Go back in time with a trip to Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can take a trip through time and go on a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival is back for its 15th season today. Every weekend through September 25, you can see live music, sword-fighting, the craft marketplace, and of course, you can't forget the turkey legs.It's open until 6:30 this evening.
Pittsburgh woman severely injured by shark bite at Myrtle Beach
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh woman is recovering after being bit by a shark while visiting Myrtle Beach.According to WPDE, Karren Sites was swimming in waist-deep water with her 8-year-old grandson near 75th Avenue North when a shark bit her on the arm. The incident occurred on Monday. Sites was taken to the hospital and received hundreds of stitches. Sites told WPDE that the incident won't deter her from visiting the beach in the future.
The New KDKA Radio Lineup
Two of the biggest names in Pittsburgh radio will be teaming up in the morning; market veteran Larry Richert will welcome his new morning show partner, and longtime personality Marty Griffin, to the morning show.
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania
MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
