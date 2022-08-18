Here we are, two weeks away from kicking off the actual football games when the West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Pitt Panthers in the 105th meeting between the two schools on September 1st. Its the start of the fourth year of Neal Brown’s rocky, up-and-down tenure at West Virginia. A new offense has been promised, a new quarterback is expected to be named starter, and the defense is expected to be a force. I have thoughts and feelings and lots of other things, so let’s get into this team.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO