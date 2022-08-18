Read full article on original website
Ecoop
3d ago
Father already angling fir a bogus lawsuit. How predictable. Word is already out that victim was actually the bully. The kid in JH was bullied and finally had enough
Boyfriend convicted in 2020 killing of Rancho Cordova woman
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man is now facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of killing a Rancho Cordova woman in 2020. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that Nicholas Brynelson was convicted of the first-degree murder of Jong Hee Park. According to...
KCRA.com
Family calls for justice 5 years after unsolved murder of North Highlands man
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A family is still searching for answers five years after the unsolved murder of a man at his North Highlands home. The family gathered at Tetotem Park in Antelope on Sunday, just one day before the five-year-anniversary of Terry McCauley's death. "Our lives will never...
KCRA.com
Man killed in Stockton triple shooting known for working at food truck
STOCKTON, Calif. — Close friends of a mankilled in a triple shooting in Stockton on Friday say many in the community knew him because he worked at a popular food truck. Terry Toerurn, 36, loved working at Johnny Wokker food truck, according to its owner. "Being around positivity, I...
5-year-old killing of Terry McCauley in North Highlands still unsolved
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Sunday marks five years since 34-year-old Terry McCauley was fatally shot at his North Highlands home along the 4100 block of Painter Way. Deputies arrived to the scene shortly after midnight on Aug. 22, 2017 and found him lying on his front porch. Today, his killer is still at large.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Possible remains of Kiely Rodni found, Turlock student in critical condition, United Farm Workers march
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Kiely Rodni Latest: Car pulled from reservoir, Nevada Sheriff says it's likely missing Truckee teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Officials gave an update Monday morning on the search for missing Truckee teenager, Kiely Rodni. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said they recovered the vehicle Sunday night with a body inside and believe it is the missing teen, Kiely Rodni, but have not positively identified her yet.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Man dies in Sacramento midnight hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are still looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed one person on Saturday. Police said that shortly after midnight they responded to calls of an injured person laying in the street in the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court.
Sacramento police investigating deadly shooting near Capitol Casino
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers with the Sacramento Police Department are investigating a shooting Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 400 block of North 16th Street at Capitol Casino. According to the police, one person has been taken into custody. The Sacramento Fire Department told ABC10 that two people...
Yuba County woman allegedly assaulted by DoorDash delivery driver
LINDA, California — A Yuba County woman says she was sexually assaulted by a delivery driver working for DoorDash. The company says the driver has been removed from their platform, but the victim is still in shock. Lydia Breitenfeldt ordered lunch to her Linda home Friday afternoon. She says...
KCRA.com
Person found with gunshot wounds near Tower Cafe in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was found injured from a shooting near Tower Cafe in Sacramento on Saturday night, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 21, 2022. Officers responded around 10:54 p.m. to the area of 15th and Broadway streets after reports were made of a...
Man arrested after opening fire near Antioch elementary school
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after opening fire at vehicles in the area of Country Hills Drive and Deerfield Drive in Antioch, police announced in a press release. Officers received a call around 12:46 p.m. with a report of gunfire that was roughly a block away from Jack London Elementary […]
'This doesn't happen very often' | UC Davis professor reacts to attack at an Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school Wednesday. ABC10 spoke with multiple students who witnessed the alleged attack. They said they saw a student hit another student with a fire extinguisher multiple times. Video circulating online appears to show the alleged attack.
An 'explosion of ghost guns' appear on Sacramento's streets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is a drastic uptick in ghost guns flooding the streets of Sacramento. But it’s the hands these guns are ending up in which is most concerning to Sacramento Police. A gun shot is a sound that makes the community shiver, but this one is...
Family identifies Terry Toeurn as man killed in Stockton triple shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stockton are searching for a gunman after a man was killed and two others were hurt in a triple shooting Friday night, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. Around 10:36 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4900 block of Greensboro Way...
CBS News
Former Elk Grove High coach found not guilty by jury of molesting underage girl
A former Elk Grove High School coach who was on trial for allegedly molesting a young girl has been found not guilty. On February 19, 2022, Thomas Rossow, 67, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a misdemeanor charge related to inappropriate physical contact with an underage girl, according to a news release sent out by the sheriff's office.
Minor saved from drowning in Turlock High School pool
TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday night a minor was pulled from the bottom of the pool at Turlock High School, according to the Modesto Fire Department. According to a news release from the Modesto Fire Department, when they arrived on the scene they pulled Angel Dominguez Jr. out of the water and then started life-saving […]
abc10.com
Child hurt after 'long fall' in Grizzly Flats, authorities say
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — A child is recovering at a hospital after a "long fall" in Grizzly Flats, officials with the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said. Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, officials say they received a call for help for a pediatric patient who had suffered a fall in the Grizzly Flats area.
Modesto man attempts to kidnap child from front yard of home
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stanislaus County man is in jail after attempting to kidnap a child from the front yard of a Modest home, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Jose Gama Mendoza had been attempting to get juveniles in his vehicle on Friday by offering them rides […]
Sacramento Police confronted by people throwing bottles at 300-vehicle sideshow
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police officers responding to reports of a sideshow possibly involving 300 vehicles were confronted by a violent crowd throwing bottles at them Friday night.Police responded to reports that a sideshow moving through the city and county had arrived at the 3600 block of North Freeway Boulevard just before 8 p.m.When officers conducted enforcement, they were confronted by the group. Following the call, the sideshow continued to move throughout the city and county, according to a police report.Police have not released any information regarding arrests.
Man killed in Sacramento hit and run early Saturday
SACRAMENTO — A man was killed in a hit and run vehicle crash early Saturday.Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from major injuries which appeared to have been sustained during a vehicle collision. Sacramento Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect vehicle fled from the scene prior to the arrival of officers, according to police. The Major Collision Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation, and there is no suspect information. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.
ABC10
