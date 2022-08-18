ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Ecoop
3d ago

Father already angling fir a bogus lawsuit. How predictable. Word is already out that victim was actually the bully. The kid in JH was bullied and finally had enough

elkgrovelagunanews.com

Man dies in Sacramento midnight hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are still looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed one person on Saturday. Police said that shortly after midnight they responded to calls of an injured person laying in the street in the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento police investigating deadly shooting near Capitol Casino

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers with the Sacramento Police Department are investigating a shooting Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 400 block of North 16th Street at Capitol Casino. According to the police, one person has been taken into custody. The Sacramento Fire Department told ABC10 that two people...
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Violent Crime
KCRA.com

Person found with gunshot wounds near Tower Cafe in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was found injured from a shooting near Tower Cafe in Sacramento on Saturday night, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 21, 2022. Officers responded around 10:54 p.m. to the area of 15th and Broadway streets after reports were made of a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested after opening fire near Antioch elementary school

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after opening fire at vehicles in the area of Country Hills Drive and Deerfield Drive in Antioch, police announced in a press release. Officers received a call around 12:46 p.m. with a report of gunfire that was roughly a block away from Jack London Elementary […]
ANTIOCH, CA
ABC10

'This doesn't happen very often' | UC Davis professor reacts to attack at an Elk Grove high school

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school Wednesday. ABC10 spoke with multiple students who witnessed the alleged attack. They said they saw a student hit another student with a fire extinguisher multiple times. Video circulating online appears to show the alleged attack.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS News

Former Elk Grove High coach found not guilty by jury of molesting underage girl

A former Elk Grove High School coach who was on trial for allegedly molesting a young girl has been found not guilty. On February 19, 2022, Thomas Rossow, 67, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a misdemeanor charge related to inappropriate physical contact with an underage girl, according to a news release sent out by the sheriff's office.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Minor saved from drowning in Turlock High School pool

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday night a minor was pulled from the bottom of the pool at Turlock High School, according to the Modesto Fire Department. According to a news release from the Modesto Fire Department, when they arrived on the scene they pulled Angel Dominguez Jr. out of the water and then started life-saving […]
TURLOCK, CA
abc10.com

Child hurt after 'long fall' in Grizzly Flats, authorities say

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — A child is recovering at a hospital after a "long fall" in Grizzly Flats, officials with the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said. Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, officials say they received a call for help for a pediatric patient who had suffered a fall in the Grizzly Flats area.
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
FOX40

Modesto man attempts to kidnap child from front yard of home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stanislaus County man is in jail after attempting to kidnap a child from the front yard of a Modest home, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Jose Gama Mendoza had been attempting to get juveniles in his vehicle on Friday by offering them rides […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police confronted by people throwing bottles at 300-vehicle sideshow

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police officers responding to reports of a sideshow possibly involving 300 vehicles were confronted by a violent crowd throwing bottles at them Friday night.Police responded to reports that a sideshow moving through the city and county had arrived at the 3600 block of North Freeway Boulevard just before 8 p.m.When officers conducted enforcement, they were confronted by the group. Following the call, the sideshow continued to move throughout the city and county, according to a police report.Police have not released any information regarding arrests.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man killed in Sacramento hit and run early Saturday

SACRAMENTO — A man was killed in a hit and run vehicle crash early Saturday.Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from major injuries which appeared to have been sustained during a vehicle collision. Sacramento Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect vehicle fled from the scene prior to the arrival of officers, according to police. The Major Collision Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation, and there is no suspect information.  The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

