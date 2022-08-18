Read full article on original website
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd locationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas nonprofit announces their Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser"Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Gospel Music's most treasured families The Isaacs in concert at Liberty Hall in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
WebXtra: Supply chain issues stall construction of new Longview Police Department facility
WebXtra: Supply chain issues stall construction of new Longview Police Department facility
KLTV
Storms leave behind damage in Winona
Storms leave behind damage in Winona
KLTV
WebXtra: North Longview experiencing power outage
WebXtra: North Longview experiencing power outage
KLTV
Storm brings damage to Winona area
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans are experiencing heavy rains, power outages and even a possible tornado this morning. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed there are reports of a tornado that touched the ground in Winona. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado briefly touch down, and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule, Brooks said at 10:50 a.m. He had reports of four houses being damaged, as well as power lines and minor damage to the high school. The National Weather Service – Shreveport said it had moved out of the area.
KLTV
Murchison residents gather to discuss water rate concerns
MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - On August 9th, The Murchison City Council met with residents to explain why their water rates drastically increased. On Saturday, residents gathered to further discuss the situation that has left many of them with significantly higher rates. Mayor Bryan Wilkins says residents’ water rates increased to...
Nearly 8,000 without power in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Recent outages left 7,849 without power in the East Texas area as of 12:30 p.m. A tornado is reported to have touched down briefly in Winona, with storm damage reported around in East Texas, especially in Van Zandt and Smith counties. Anderson County – 40 Angelina County – 10 Bowie County […]
KLTV
Boil water notice issued by East Texas Municipal Utility District
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Municipal Utility District has issued a boil water notice for all customers north of I-20 and in Owentown. The public water system suffered a “catastrophic water main break” at 2:30 a.m. according to the boil notice. All water service has been...
KLTV
East Texas emergency shelter for girls in foster care dedicated to a longtime CPS worker
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A new emergency shelter that is opening in East Texas. Danielle’s Home of Hope is an emergency shelter for girls in foster care and is being dedicated to a longtime child protective services worker. It’s a place offering girls in the foster care system comfort,...
Tornado reported near Winona High School
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tornado briefly touched down on the Winona High School football field at 10:36 a.m. on Monday, the Smith County Fire Marshal said. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado touch down and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule. Fire […]
ketr.org
Heavy rain, local flooding arrives in Northeast Texas
Rain is bringing much-needed relief to Northeast Texas, though today’s rainfall won’t by itself be enough to pull the region out of a multi-week drought. Over the weekend, firefighters in Hunt County battled a large blaze south of Greenville. The Herald Banner reports the fire began around noon Saturday as a brush fire along County Road 2182, but then spread rapidly in the vicinity of State Highway 34 and FM 1570. Multiple fire departments as well as the Texas Forest Service eventually subdued the fire late Saturday afternoon. County officials told the Herald Banner that three homes were evacuated during the blaze, but residents were allowed to return shortly after 4 o’clock Saturday. Hunt County Fire Marshal Richard Hill said the fire destroyed one shed, but no homes or barns were lost. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports the fire burned more than 126 acres.
New Farmer’s Market Headed to HWY 155 in Flint, TX
Yesterday, as I was scrolling through social media I saw a flyer that popped up on my feed about a new Farmer’s Market that is going to be opening in just a few weeks. There are so many talented and hard working people here in East Texas having another opportunity to purchase some of their goods is always a great idea, especially as this one is going to be pretty close to my house. The new Farmer’s Market coming to East Texas is opening up in Flint, TX on HWY 155.
ktbb.com
Cherokee County bridge replacement set following delay
CHEROKEE COUNTY – After a delay caused by migrating birds, the SH 135 bridge replacement project in Cherokee County will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 6. TxDOT and contractor crews will begin placing message boards on the roadway to alert the traveling public of the upcoming road closure beginning Tuesday, Aug. 23. SH 135 will be closed to through traffic from 2.44 miles south of SH 110 in Troup to 5.12 miles north of US 69 in Jacksonville. Crews will be performing bridge replacements on the Mud Creek and the Mud Creek Relief bridges. The closure is expected to last until Spring 2023.
KLTV
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night crash left a Longview man dead in Rusk County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Farm to Market Road 13, one mile east of Henderson. The preliminary investigation showed Fowler failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed. Fowler’s vehicle traveled across the roadway into the north bar ditch where it began to roll. Fowler was then ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KLTV
Tyler’s proposed budget focuses on public safety funding
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Funding for the Tyler police and fire departments accounts for the largest chunks of general fund spending in the city’s proposed FY 2023 budget. “As Tyler grows, public safety services must grow,” said Mayor Don Warren. The proposed budget calls for $34 million in...
Flooding, Severe Storms, & Tornadoes Possible in Deep East Texas
What's that old cliche? Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it. Since the late spring and through our East Texas summer, we have experienced extreme heat and below-normal rainfall totals. That has led to many folks in our neck of the woods praying for some relief. Over the past week or two, a lot of East Texas has seen some of that relief.
Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
"When can I burn my trash?" What recent rain means for burn bans
TEXAS, USA — The recent rain has been a welcomed sight as East Texas continues to battle against widespread drought. Texas A&M Public Information Officer, Sean Dugan, said the recent precipitation has provided minimal improvements for ongoing drought conditions. "We're in a deficit regarding moisture," Dugan said. "These rain...
One East Texas Prison Approves a New Program Pairing At-Risk Dogs with Inmates
Dogs don't judge us and they're much more easier to talk to than most humans. Dogs are special. A great new program has been approved by the Rusk County Commissioners Court that will soon see inmates in Henderson, TX paired with at-risk dogs. “As a result, they have an increase...
[PHOTOS] Tyler, TX Police Ask if You’ve Seen This Alleged Home Depot Thief?
The Tyler, Texas Police Department is currently looking for a man who reportedly stole from the Home Depot location off of Old Jacksonville Highway. Do you recognize him?. This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Tyler, Texas where he allegedly swiped two large wire bundles before hopping into a big, black SUV and riding off into the sunset on July 31.
NINE LIVES: Cat saved during house fire in Chandler
CHANDLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in May 2022 and does not relate to the story. A house fire that broke out in the city of Chandler on Aug. 16 led to the life-saving measures of one family feline from three municipalities' fire departments.
