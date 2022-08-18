Rain is bringing much-needed relief to Northeast Texas, though today’s rainfall won’t by itself be enough to pull the region out of a multi-week drought. Over the weekend, firefighters in Hunt County battled a large blaze south of Greenville. The Herald Banner reports the fire began around noon Saturday as a brush fire along County Road 2182, but then spread rapidly in the vicinity of State Highway 34 and FM 1570. Multiple fire departments as well as the Texas Forest Service eventually subdued the fire late Saturday afternoon. County officials told the Herald Banner that three homes were evacuated during the blaze, but residents were allowed to return shortly after 4 o’clock Saturday. Hunt County Fire Marshal Richard Hill said the fire destroyed one shed, but no homes or barns were lost. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports the fire burned more than 126 acres.

HUNT COUNTY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO