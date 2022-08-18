Read full article on original website
Witnesses recall shooting at mall in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at the Acadiana Mall that caused many people to storm out of the building, running for their lives. Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit, of the Lafayette Police Department, said, “What we have right now is...
BRPD captures suspect who allegedly shot at police overnight on Cadillac St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were shot at around 2:45 a.m. on Cadillac St. Officers “responded to an address in the 5900 block of Cadillac St. regarding a report of an individual at someone’s door,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
LPSO investigates early morning shooting on Rosewood Street
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is investigating a shooting that happened on Rosewood Street around 7 a.m. on Monday morning. According to LPSO, one male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone...
Deputies: Fight at Gonzales bar leads to gunshots, at least one arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An overnight argument involving multiple people allegedly broke out at a Gonzales bar and led to a Sunday (August 21) morning standoff between the two sides in Baton Rouge. But when shots were fired, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) stepped...
Victim mugged at knifepoint at RaceTrac on Siegen Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man who was parked at a RaceTrac gas station on Siegen Lane was attacked at knifepoint in an attempted robbery early Sunday (August 21) morning, deputies say. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) reports it was around 6 a.m. when the victim...
1 person hurt in Scenic Highway shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, near the intersection of Scenic Highway and 75th Avenue in Baton Rouge. The victim...
27-Year-Old Kaitlyn Jones Died In A Deadly Car Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a deadly car crash in the 10,000 block of Airline Highway. The crash occurred when a Ford Driven by a 22-year-old struck a metal guardrail along with a concrete pylon. With minor injuries, the driver [..]
Person arrested after allegedly firing shots at Baton Rouge police officers
A person who allegedly fired shots at Baton Rouge police officers early Monday has been arrested, according to authorities. Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a person at resident’s door in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street. The individual then began running and firing shots at officers, a BRPD spokesperson said.
Police chase through “highways and fields” ends with arrest of Louisiana man
NAPOLEONVILLE , La. (BRPROUD) – Phillip Evans Landry, 21, of Napoleonville, was arrested over the weekend after failing to stop when asked by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. That deputy allegedly saw Landry driving recklessly in Plattenville. A traffic stop was initiated but Landry allegedly...
Saturday night shooting on Scenic Highway, one person injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting from Saturday night on Scenic Highway. According to BRPD, the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway. Officers say at least one person was shot, but their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
BR man arrested for allegedly setting ex’s home on fire while children were inside
HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM), 38-year-old Danielle Johnson of Baton Rouge was arrested for allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s Hammond area home while her children were asleep inside. SFM says Johnson set the fire late Saturday (August 20)...
Drive-by shooting investigation leads to the arrest of two juveniles
DONALDSONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — Two juveniles were arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting that happened on Friday night in Donaldsonville at the intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. A male subject told officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) that he and his passenger was...
EBRSO: Suspect arrested after climbing through car window with a knife then demanding money and beer
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect after he allegedly climbed through someone’s front passenger car window and threatened them with a knife at a gas station. Sergio Flores, 44, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish...
30 children reportedly on school bus involved in accident on N Sherwood Forest Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that a school bus has been involved in an accident on Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the two-vehicle crash in the 3100 block of N Sherwood Forest Blvd. Along with the school bus, a passenger vehicle was...
Man killed in St. Francisville shooting, authorities say
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed around 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian L. Spillman says the shooting happened on Burnett Road near Commerce Street and left James “Jackie” Johnson dead.
State Rep. charged with DWI; spotted doing burnouts, speeding near LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - State Representative Larry Selders was arrested by troopers early Sunday morning when he was spotted doing burnouts near LSU's campus. State Police said Selders was spotted near the corner of East Boyd and Burbank Drives speeding and doing burnouts around 2 a.m. Troopers said Selders took a...
Man arrested in connection with shooting, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Seneca Street in Baton Rouge. Arrest documents show Jermaine Mack, 41, faces charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. According to...
K-9 helps nab Louisiana man in possession of pot and a handgun
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Proulx, 19, of New Iberia, was recently arrested after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle. That vehicle was located in the vicinity of Belle River. An I.C.E. assigned deputy approached and questioned the two occupants in the vehicle. Trevor Michael Proulx was the driver...
Traffic Alert: Congestion at Nicholson Drive and W. Johnson
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday (August 21) night traffic jam along Nicholson Drive at West Johnson Street. The congestion became a problem for area drivers shortly after 9 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on what caused...
Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
