Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Witnesses recall shooting at mall in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at the Acadiana Mall that caused many people to storm out of the building, running for their lives. Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit, of the Lafayette Police Department, said, “What we have right now is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

LPSO investigates early morning shooting on Rosewood Street

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is investigating a shooting that happened on Rosewood Street around 7 a.m. on Monday morning. According to LPSO, one male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Deputies: Fight at Gonzales bar leads to gunshots, at least one arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An overnight argument involving multiple people allegedly broke out at a Gonzales bar and led to a Sunday (August 21) morning standoff between the two sides in Baton Rouge. But when shots were fired, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) stepped...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

1 person hurt in Scenic Highway shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, near the intersection of Scenic Highway and 75th Avenue in Baton Rouge. The victim...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Person arrested after allegedly firing shots at Baton Rouge police officers

A person who allegedly fired shots at Baton Rouge police officers early Monday has been arrested, according to authorities. Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a person at resident’s door in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street. The individual then began running and firing shots at officers, a BRPD spokesperson said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Saturday night shooting on Scenic Highway, one person injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting from Saturday night on Scenic Highway. According to BRPD, the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway. Officers say at least one person was shot, but their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Drive-by shooting investigation leads to the arrest of two juveniles

DONALDSONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — Two juveniles were arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting that happened on Friday night in Donaldsonville at the intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. A male subject told officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) that he and his passenger was...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested in connection with shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Seneca Street in Baton Rouge. Arrest documents show Jermaine Mack, 41, faces charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. According to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

K-9 helps nab Louisiana man in possession of pot and a handgun

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Proulx, 19, of New Iberia, was recently arrested after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle. That vehicle was located in the vicinity of Belle River. An I.C.E. assigned deputy approached and questioned the two occupants in the vehicle. Trevor Michael Proulx was the driver...
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Congestion at Nicholson Drive and W. Johnson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday (August 21) night traffic jam along Nicholson Drive at West Johnson Street. The congestion became a problem for area drivers shortly after 9 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on what caused...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
BATON ROUGE, LA

