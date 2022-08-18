ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing …. Franklin Police, Clergy Team Up For Community Walks. Man charged in VB woman’s murder arrested after high-speed …. Man shot on Aero Circle in Hampton. One person dead following crash on I-264 in Portsmouth.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man seriously hurt in shooting on Mahone Ave in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting on Mahone Avenue in the Berkley area of the city that left a man with life-threatening injuries. NPD tweeted at 1 p.m. that officers were in the 500 block of Mahone Avenue after getting the 911 call around 11:40 a.m.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man hospitalized after shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was transported to a local hospital following a shooting in Suffolk on Monday morning. Police said the shooting happened just after midnight in the 800 block of West Washington Street, near Pitchkettle Road. When they arrived, officers located one man who was shot....
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man fatally shot Saturday morning in Suffolk

Police say the shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Wilson Street. That's off of West Washington Street, near Carolina Road. Community leader reacts to man charged in Maple Ave. …. Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for a woman …. Local organization to host art show and...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man charged in Portsmouth 2-year-old’s death released on $20K bond

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Portsmouth toddler will be released from jail on a $20,000 bond. 2-year-old Mayze Moon was shot in the head on August 10 in a home in the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. He died in a hospital on Saturday.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
