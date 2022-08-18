Read full article on original website
KLTV
Adults only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
KLTV's Bob Hallmark talks to City of Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley about supply chain constraints that are causing major setbacks for the completion of the new Longview Police Department headquarters. The disappearance of eight people inspired a group of East Texans to research cold cases on their own....
KLTV
Storm brings damage to Winona area
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans are experiencing heavy rains, power outages and even a possible tornado this morning. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed there are reports of a tornado that touched the ground in Winona. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado briefly touch down, and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule, Brooks said at 10:50 a.m. He had reports of four houses being damaged, as well as power lines and minor damage to the high school. The National Weather Service – Shreveport said it had moved out of the area.
KLTV
Kristine Guevara reports from Winona High School
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron about this month's Parks And Recreation Advisory Board meeting held at Longview City Hall. When the Food and Drug Administration announced last week that hearing aids would soon be available for purchase over the counter, one East Texas doctor expressed some concerns.
KLTV
East Texas emergency shelter for girls in foster care dedicated to a longtime CPS worker
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A new emergency shelter that is opening in East Texas. Danielle’s Home of Hope is an emergency shelter for girls in foster care and is being dedicated to a longtime child protective services worker. It’s a place offering girls in the foster care system comfort,...
KLTV
Supply chain issues stall construction of new Longview Police Department facility
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A new state of the art East Texas police facility will be delayed from its proposed opening because of supply chain issues. For decades, the Longview Police Department has needed a new facility to house offices, with its current facility being overcrowded and inadequate. It was...
KLTV
Murchison residents gather to discuss water rate concerns
MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - On August 9th, The Murchison City Council met with residents to explain why their water rates drastically increased. On Saturday, residents gathered to further discuss the situation that has left many of them with significantly higher rates. Mayor Bryan Wilkins says residents’ water rates increased to...
KLTV
Storms leave behind damage in Winona
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron about this month's Parks And Recreation Advisory Board meeting held at Longview City Hall. When the Food and Drug Administration announced last week that hearing aids would soon be available for purchase over the counter, one East Texas doctor expressed some concerns.
KLTV
Camp Gladiator’s community workout benefits family of Deputy Bustos
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several dozen East Texans woke up early Saturday for a workout with a good cause. This morning Camp Gladiator hosted a community workout to benefit the family of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Bustos died after being hit by a drunk driver during a traffic stop on Highway 155 earlier this month. Several dozen attended this morning’s workout at South Spring Baptist Church. The workout involved doing four rounds of 37 reps - 37 being Bustos’ Smith County unit number.
KLTV
WebXtra: North Longview experiencing power outage
KTRE's Avery Gorman Speaks to the CEO of Tharseo place, Jenny Neilson. Tharseo Place was originally known as Light of the Pines. They are a local nonprofit that helps young women who are victims, or could be victims, of sex trafficking.
KLTV
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night crash left a Longview man dead in Rusk County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Farm to Market Road 13, one mile east of Henderson. The preliminary investigation showed Fowler failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed. Fowler’s vehicle traveled across the roadway into the north bar ditch where it began to roll. Fowler was then ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KLTV
East Texas Mentoring Alliance hosts Kidsfest in the park
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Mentoring Alliance will host Kidsfest in Bergfeld Park on Aug. 27, inviting the whole community to come together. After a 2-year COVID-19 hiatus, the alliance is excited to announce its Kidsfest will return Aug. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Bergfeld Park will...
KLTV
Boil water notice issued by East Texas Municipal Utility District
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Municipal Utility District has issued a boil water notice for all customers north of I-20 and in Owentown. The public water system suffered a “catastrophic water main break” at 2:30 a.m. according to the boil notice. All water service has been...
KLTV
Overton Community Public Water System issues boil water notice
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Overton Community Public Water System has issued a boil water notice due to a ten inch water line break on Farm-to-Market Road 850 East. The notice was sent out due to the loss in water pressure. All customers are encouraged to boil their water before consumption, including: washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.
KLTV
Camp Gladiator hosts memorial workout for Deputy Bustos
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Camp Gladiator is among those coming together to commemorate the life of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. “Community is so important. We are more than a workout, we’re a community.” says Camp Gladiator trainer Barbie Brown. The free memorial workout will be August 20 at 8...
KLTV
Tyler’s proposed budget focuses on public safety funding
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Funding for the Tyler police and fire departments accounts for the largest chunks of general fund spending in the city’s proposed FY 2023 budget. “As Tyler grows, public safety services must grow,” said Mayor Don Warren. The proposed budget calls for $34 million in...
KLTV
Walk through history in this newly restored 100-year-old home
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Leslie Cain Realty and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Leslie Cain Realty, visit https://www.lesliecainrealty.com/. Leslie Cain Realty presents the Isabelle & Lester Smith House, a newly renovated Historic Landmark...
KLTV
How to keep your kids safe from food-borne illness at school
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As kids head back to school, Parents may want to keep in mind a few safety tips when packing their kid’s lunch. A food safety expert from the USDA, Kenneth King, tells me the main causes of food born illnesses is hygiene and maintaining safe internal food temperatures.
KLTV
Canton father, son share sweet 13-year back-to-school tradition
As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation.
KLTV
Suspected wrong-way driver crashes head-on into Smith County Sheriff’s deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a head-on crash with a suspected wrong-way driver, according to the sheriff’s office. It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday near County Road 485 and Loop 323 in Tyler. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says it appears the driver hit the deputy while driving on the wrong side of the road.
KLTV
Fruit salsa and cinnamon chips by ’The Cook’n Guy’ David Wallace
TYLER, Texas - Some of David’s favorite recipes have come from church bulletins or church cookbooks. After all, if they claim it’s easy, inexpensive, and delicious, they’re probably telling the truth! He shares one of his favorites with us today. Fruit salsa and cinnamon chips. INGREDIENTS:. 2...
