California’s Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.9 Precent
Sonora, CA– California’s unemployment rate has decreased to 3.9 percent for the month of July 2022. That number means it is the lowest ever on record since the data started being recorded in 1976. The state is reporting it has regained 97.3 percent of the nonfarm jobs lost during March and April of 2020 do to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 2022, California’s private sector has fully recovered from pandemic losses. The only industry that has posted a job loss was Financial Activities(-1,900) which is attributed to reductions in Insurance Carriers.
DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by California wildfire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California’s largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday. They...
136 New Cases In Tuolumne And 101 In Calaveras
Tuolumne County Public Health reports 104 new lab-confirmed community cases and 32 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases from Saturday, August 13th to today, Friday, August 19th, for a total of 136 cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 42 active cases at SCC, last week there were 28 active cases. There are 71 known active community cases down from 89. Positive home tests (rapid/antigen tests) are not counted in the Covid numbers and remain unknown. Lab results come from hospitals or other lab-confirmed testing.
Update: Crash Causes Power Outage In Calaveras County
Update at 11:20 a.m.: PG&E crews have made progress on a PG&E outage impacting over 2,105 customers after a vehicle hit a power pole on Highway 108 in the Rancho Calaveras area of Calaveras County. The utility reports that the number of customers without electricity since 10:30 p.m. Friday has dropped to 174. However, their power is not expected to be restored until around 9 p.m., according to company officials. Details of the collision can be viewed below.
