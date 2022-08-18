ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
New Mexico State
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer

A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
POLITICS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
Alec Baldwin
Fox News

Florida firefighter loses job over response to local police officer's murder

A Miami firefighter has been fired after he unleashed criticism of law enforcement officials following the death of a local police officer. The firefighter, who was not named, was let go after a profanity-laced tirade in a group chat. The group was discussing the death of police officer Cesar Echaverry, who was shot multiple times during a shootout with an armed robbery suspect and died on Wednesday, according to Fox affiliate WSVN.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
Fox News

Georgia murder suspect on run for 28 years nabbed during traffic stop

A man on the run for nearly three decades in connection with a 1994 murder just outside Atlanta was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was taken into custody in Oconee County on driving a Mazda with a suspended license, having no insurance and having a suspended car registration, Fox Atlanta reported. Deputies were performing random registration checks when he was caught.
ATLANTA, GA
Law & Crime

‘Truest of Ironies’: Prosecutor Says ‘Serial Murderer’ Whitey Bulger’s Family Feels ‘Excruciating Pain and Trauma’ as Crime Boss’s Alleged Killers Face Justice

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts issued a scathing statement upon learning that her counterpart in the Northern District of West Virginia secured an indictment against two current federal inmates and one former prisoner who allegedly murdered organized crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger Jr. Bulger died...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Fox News

