Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Prosecutors Are Awaiting Forensics in the Alec Baldwin ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Santa Fe Teachers Will Use Personal Sick Leave if They Catch COVID-19Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
Rust Armorer Doesn’t Hold Back When Responding To Investigation Findings
The investigation regarding the tragedy on the set of Alec Baldwin's Rust is ongoing.
Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Austin prosecutors seek gag order as defense blasts 'biased and flawed investigation'
EXCLUSIVE: In a flurry of court filings this week, 34-year-old Texas murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong’s defense team again demanded a speedy trial and lambasted the prosecution’s "biased and flawed" investigation and an "unserious and disingenuous" request for a gag order. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza’s office filed...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer
A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chicago man allegedly carjacks three people, shoots one person in the leg: police
A Chicago man allegedly carjacked three different people on different days and even shot one of the victims, police say,. Chicago police say that Jamari Edwards, 20, allegedly carjacked three different people over different days, according to FOX 32. Edwards allegedly shot a 28-year-old man during one of the incidents...
Florida firefighter loses job over response to local police officer's murder
A Miami firefighter has been fired after he unleashed criticism of law enforcement officials following the death of a local police officer. The firefighter, who was not named, was let go after a profanity-laced tirade in a group chat. The group was discussing the death of police officer Cesar Echaverry, who was shot multiple times during a shootout with an armed robbery suspect and died on Wednesday, according to Fox affiliate WSVN.
Amber Heard sells secluded Yucca Valley, California home for massive profit
Amber Heard sold her desert hideaway in July — just six weeks after her ex-husband Johnny Depp won a $10.35 million judgment against her in his defamation trial. Heard, 36, unloaded her Yucca Valley digs in Southern California for $1,050,000 — nearly double what she paid for it.
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daughter of missing Arkansas woman accused of killing husband 'begged the judge...not to let her out'
An Arkansas woman accused of murdering her husband in his sleep has vanished since she was released on bond in Missouri, and her daughter says she "pretty much begged" the Missouri judge presiding over her mother's case not to release her on bond. Dawn Rene Wynn, 49, is accused of...
Family from Mexico on vacation in California involved in a crash that killed 4, injured 6
A family visiting from Mexico was involved in a head-on collision on a California highway that left four people dead and six others injured, police said. Two vehicles, which appeared to be a large SUV and a mid-sized sedan, crashed on Highway 12 in Rio Vista shortly after 8 p.m., Solano County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rex Hawkins told NBC News.
Border Patrol arrests suspected illegal immigrants wearing ghillie suits to blend into desert
Three migrants attempting to sneak into the United States from Mexico took a page from a covert military handbook when they were found trying to blend in with the surrounding terrain to avoid detection Thursday. Border Patrol agents in the agency's El Paso Sector arrested the three migrants, who were...
Georgia murder suspect on run for 28 years nabbed during traffic stop
A man on the run for nearly three decades in connection with a 1994 murder just outside Atlanta was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was taken into custody in Oconee County on driving a Mazda with a suspended license, having no insurance and having a suspended car registration, Fox Atlanta reported. Deputies were performing random registration checks when he was caught.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newly unsealed documents from the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago put Trump in even worse legal peril, experts say
A federal judge unsealed documents Thursday that contain new information on the legal woes facing Donald Trump over the Mar-a-Lago search.
‘Truest of Ironies’: Prosecutor Says ‘Serial Murderer’ Whitey Bulger’s Family Feels ‘Excruciating Pain and Trauma’ as Crime Boss’s Alleged Killers Face Justice
The U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts issued a scathing statement upon learning that her counterpart in the Northern District of West Virginia secured an indictment against two current federal inmates and one former prisoner who allegedly murdered organized crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger Jr. Bulger died...
Calif. man's body 'mummified' in a home for years while son collected his checks, officials say
Authorities went to notify a man about his son's death. They found the father at home, but he had been long dead, too.
A man was arrested after being accused of leaving a puppy with its mouth taped inside his car in 113 degree weather while he gambled at a Las Vegas casino: police
Raul Carbajal was charged after leaving the 3-month-old Husky inside a car at a parking garage of a Las Vegas casino last month, police said.
Fox News
780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2