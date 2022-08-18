Judge rules Starbucks must reinstate fired workers

Good morning and happy Friday!

This is Features and Business Editor Erin Munz, and you're reading the Daily Briefing

A federal judge ruled Thursday that Starbucks must reinstate the seven workers fired at a Memphis location amid unionization efforts, Omer Yusuf reports. Starbucks said it plans to appeal the decision.

High school football made its triumphant return to gridirons across Tennessee on Thursday. If you want to follow Wynston Wilcox and his coverage from the Memphis area, you can keep up with all the preps action here.

Elsewhere in the sports world, Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown will return to Penny Hardaway's Memphis basketball coaching staff for a second season. Jason Munz has more details on Brown's return in this story.

And if you're looking for something to do this weekend, Niki Scheinberg has created this guide to eight Downtown Memphis music spots to check out.

Today is the last day to nominate your employer for this year's Top Workplaces program.

