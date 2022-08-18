Read full article on original website
Little Rock School District shares student safety plan for school year
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lots of parents were up getting their children ready for school this week. It's something that's definitely true for parents in Little Rock, as the city's school district are officially back in session. Ron Self, LRSD's Director of Safety and Security, said that safety is...
Steve Landers admits to leaving loaded gun in restaurant bathroom
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Little Rock Mayor candidate Steve Landers has admitted to leaving a loaded gun inside the restroom of a local restaurant. The weapon was reportedly left inside the restroom of The Root Cafe in Little Rock, with an initial unnamed incident report being filed by the restaurant on May 27.
I-440 traffic remains stopped after 18-wheeler rolls over
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic officials have said that traffic on Interstate 440 in Little Rock is stopped after an 18-wheeler rolled over on the interstate. The accident caused the ramp to I-30 west to become blocked, with traffic coming to a standstill as a result. The traffic accident...
Little Rock residents react to crime statistics for 2022
The Little Rock crime report shows violent crime is down from last year, but homicide rates are soaring.
Former DeValls Bluff fire chief says mayor fired him and 4 other firefighters without explanation
A former DeValls Bluff fire chief said he and four other firefighters were terminated last week by the city mayor. He said they seek answers after not getting an explanation for their firing.
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
Baptist Health partners with Little Rock Southwest Magnet School to provide hands-on healthcare experience
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas hospital system will be teaming up with students in Little Rock to tackle an issue created by the pandemic— the shortage of health care professionals. On Friday morning, the Academies of Central Arkansas announced the establishment of the Baptist Health Academy of...
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As summer winds down and school starts back, there is still plenty to do in the Natural State, especially in central Arkansas which is a hotbed for live music and standup comedy.
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education pulls request for teacher licensure emergency rule change
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education presented legislators with a proposal to approve an emergency rule change related to teacher licensures.
Arkansas law enforcement encourages online safety ahead of first bell
CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. — The end of August means it's almost time for kids to head back to school. Not only is this season a busy time for children and parents, but it's also a busy time of the year for officers with the Conway County Sheriff's Office. For...
Temporary thermal water shut down in Hot Springs National Park
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Thermal water service will be temporarily interrupted on Reserve Street and Hill Wheatley Plaza from Monday, August 22, 2022, through Friday, August 26, 2022. Contractors will install new controls for the thermal water collection and distribution system in Hot Springs National Park. These new controls...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Hot Springs AR
Hot Springs is best known for the Hot Springs National Park, with soothing waters that have been believed to have healing properties. It’s a popular spa town, but with extras like roller coasters, art and music, festivals, wildlife, and some quirky customs. If you’re lucky, your visit may coincide...
Pregnant mom & 5-year-old shot in Little Rock shootings, adding to total
Two separate shootings happened early Wednesday morning in Little Rock leaving three people injured, including a child.
Arkansas “Clear the Shelters” weekend event looks to find homes for furry friends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Saturday you may be able to find yourself a new furry friend.
Recent crime trends in Little Rock comparable to the 1990's
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People in Little Rock have been no stranger to the recent crimes that have happened across the city. One local man has made it his life to study crime and help find solutions. Statistics are Edmond Davis' world. "I was the former director of the...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Entergy Arkansas helping customers beat the heat
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This summer brought one of the earliest and longest stretches of high temperatures at a time when prices have increased for everything from gasoline to groceries. Because of the stress these challenging market conditions have placed on customers, Entergy Arkansas is stepping up to help.
Searcy school the first in Arkansas to launch bus tracking program
The first and last part of many students' school day is a bus ride, and the digital age is making that part of the day safer and more efficient.
ARDOT announce when new I-30 river bridge will open
The biggest project in the history of the Arkansas Department of Transportation has reached a major milestone.
onlyinark.com
Count Porkula Steps Its Game Up
Little Rock’s Count Porkula started as a BBQ food truck, graduated to a brick-and-mortar at The Rail Yard on the capital city’s east side, then recently opened its second location just across the river where North Little Rock and Maumelle collide at 10840 Maumelle Boulevard. This is an interesting address, to say the least. While some folks feel the location is cursed, pointing to the numerous restaurants coming and going over the past decade, I actually think it’s an ideal spot on the heavily trafficked boulevard. Time will tell, but as for the present, I was ready to pay a visit to North Little Rock’s newest restaurant.
KATV
'I'm tired of living like this and I don't want to die,' says North Little Rock tenant
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — One North Little Rock resident said he is living in unbearable conditions at his apartment and is calling out for help. Cornelius Matthis, a three year tenant at The Summit at Valley Heights Apartments, said he has experienced a series of issues since he's lived at the complex.
THV11
