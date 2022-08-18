ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

I-440 traffic remains stopped after 18-wheeler rolls over

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic officials have said that traffic on Interstate 440 in Little Rock is stopped after an 18-wheeler rolled over on the interstate. The accident caused the ramp to I-30 west to become blocked, with traffic coming to a standstill as a result. The traffic accident...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Temporary thermal water shut down in Hot Springs National Park

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Thermal water service will be temporarily interrupted on Reserve Street and Hill Wheatley Plaza from Monday, August 22, 2022, through Friday, August 26, 2022. Contractors will install new controls for the thermal water collection and distribution system in Hot Springs National Park. These new controls...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Hot Springs AR

Hot Springs is best known for the Hot Springs National Park, with soothing waters that have been believed to have healing properties. It’s a popular spa town, but with extras like roller coasters, art and music, festivals, wildlife, and some quirky customs. If you’re lucky, your visit may coincide...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Entergy Arkansas helping customers beat the heat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This summer brought one of the earliest and longest stretches of high temperatures at a time when prices have increased for everything from gasoline to groceries. Because of the stress these challenging market conditions have placed on customers, Entergy Arkansas is stepping up to help.
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

Count Porkula Steps Its Game Up

Little Rock’s Count Porkula started as a BBQ food truck, graduated to a brick-and-mortar at The Rail Yard on the capital city’s east side, then recently opened its second location just across the river where North Little Rock and Maumelle collide at 10840 Maumelle Boulevard. This is an interesting address, to say the least. While some folks feel the location is cursed, pointing to the numerous restaurants coming and going over the past decade, I actually think it’s an ideal spot on the heavily trafficked boulevard. Time will tell, but as for the present, I was ready to pay a visit to North Little Rock’s newest restaurant.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

