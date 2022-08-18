Read full article on original website
New study suggest 1 in 30 US kids has autism
OMAHA, Neb. — When twins Alexander and Tristan were born, their mom, Laura Dirkschneider, knew they would have developmental delays. But finding help or a diagnosis for her sons seemed like an uphill battle. "They said, 'oh, we have a nine-month to a year wait list,'" said Dirkschneider. And...
Editorial - Rural Health Education
We are blessed in the metro to have accessible health providers and resources just minutes away. But if you're outside the metro, a shortage of medical professionals leaves many residents facing long trips for routine care or emergency treatment. In 14 Nebraska counties, there's -no- primary care physician available. So...
'This never should have happened,': Doctor alleges pharmacy denied woman medication for miscarriage
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha doctor said a pharmacy denied a patient medication during the course of her miscarriage. The doctor said the pharmacist was in the wrong. Nebraska doctors said this is a common medication for women who have experienced a miscarriage, but not all fetal tissue has yet passed from their body.
No November Vote: Medical marijuana petitions fall short of making Nebraska ballot
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's Secretary of State said Monday two petition drives seeking to place medical marijuana initiatives on the November ballot both fell short. In a news release, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said the Medical Cannabis Patient Protections Initiative collected 77,843 signatures. The Medical Cannabis Regulation Initiative...
Cleanup at Nox-Crete fire site to begin Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Cleanup is slated to begin Tuesday at Omaha's Nox-Crete plant, nearly three months after a massive chemical fire broke out on Memorial Day. Nox-Crete received two approved cleanup permits with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy along with Omaha's Planning Department. It's expected the cleanup...
Smoke seen for miles as crews battle fire near 20th and Ohio
OMAHA, Neb. — Smoke could be seen for miles Monday afternoon as crews battled a fire near 20th and Ohio streets. The KETV NewsWatch 7 Skycam network captured the video above as smoke filled the skies north of downtown Omaha. Weather Now meteorologist Caitlin Harvey said air quality was...
'It's the lifeline of our ministry': Chariots4Hope in need of car, car parts donations
OMAHA, Neb. — One local non-profit says it is in need of the community's help. It's called Chariots4Hope and it helps low-income families and individuals get reliable transportation. Since the start of Chariots4Hope in 2014, the organization has received about 910 donated vehicles. From those, they've been able to...
Project Harmony moves onto second phase of trauma informed program
OMAHA, Neb. — Project Harmony has now trained 30,000 people through the "Trauma Matters Omaha'" initiative. And Friday, they moved into phase two. Project Harmony said understanding trauma first is addressing that trauma exists, and secondly, it's having the skills to treat it. That's the next phase of what...
No charges to be filed in Bennington Lake boating incident
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says no charges will be filed following a boating accident. The accident happened at Bennington Lake on July 25. Three people were critically injured when an inflatable that was being towed by a boat hit a sea wall near a bridge. They were identified as...
'It takes an army': Group makes 50-mile journey on foot for homeless veterans
Emerging from the fog, dozens made their way down Highway 6. "You're talking on gravel, sometimes they're uneven roads, you're talking about dangerous traffic back and forth," said Jay Miralles, co-founder of 50 Mile March. Their journey starts in Lincoln, walking for 22 hours until they reach La Vista. Participants...
'Build the community': Nebraska Parkour opens gym off 84th and West Center
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Parkour owner Mitchell Tillwick watched beginners and novices zip from point a to point b during his gym's grand opening Saturday. The former Bennington High School wrestler said he was driving home from practice and thought about free running. He Googled a group, and his enthusiasm took off.
Millard South High School threatened in social media posts
In an email sent to parents Sunday afternoon, the principal of Millard South High School said a student has made threats to the school on social media. The school says police were brought into the situation immediately. After an investigation, police determined the posts to be an unsubstantiated threat. The...
"It's an honor": Newly-named Husker captains reflect on recognition by teammates
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Cornhuskers leave Monday for a week in Ireland, in advance of Saturday's season, and Big Ten Conference opener against Northwestern. Linebacker Nick Henrich, edge rushers Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor, and tight end Travis Vokolek were announced as 2022 team captains this past weekend after a vote by their teammates.
Now Serving Omaha: Cheeseburgers- A Take Out Joint
Cheeseburgers-A Take Out Joint is a one-stop shop for delicious cheeseburgers, hot dogs, milkshakes, and more!. The restaurant boasts two locations in the Omaha metro, and there are plans to open a third. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down at Cheeseburgers-A Take Out Joint to talk about what's on...
Two people killed in Harrison County motorcycle crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Harrison County, Iowa, Sunday morning. In a news release, the Harrison County Sheriff said the crash happened on Austin Avenue near 307th Place, several miles south of Modale. Officials found the wreck around 9:50 a.m. Sunday when a passerby called 911.
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two people who allegedly buried over 20 pounds of methamphetamine
NORFOLK, Neb. — Troopers arrested two people from California on drug charges after finding over 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during an investigation near Norfolk on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 a.m., residents from Winside reported two suspicious individuals on their property, according to authorities.
KETV NewsWatch 7's Operation Football Fan Favorite 2022: Week 1
OMAHA, Neb. — Vote for the Fan Favorite for Week 1 of Nebraska high school football!. Every week, viewers decide which big game gets more coverage on Operation Football. The polls open early this week. The winning matchup will be announced Thursday during KETV Newswatch 7 at 6 p.m.
Omaha police investigating 2 shootings
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating two shootings potentially believed to be linked. The first shooting happened Sunday morning at about 2:08 near 33rd and Hamilton. Police said Patrick Jemison, 25, was shot and taken to Nebraska Medical Center. According to police, Jemison said he was walking in...
Founder of Omaha Sports Academy sentenced to probation in embezzlement case
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Robert "Bob" Franzese, founder of the Omaha Sports Academy, pleaded no contest to embezzlement charges Friday in Douglas County. Franzese, who was facing two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, was sentenced to four years of probation for one count of theft by unlawful taking $1,500 to $5,000.
2 people injured in crash on interstate 29, speed and alcohol believed to be factors
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to police, the crash happened Sunday morning along Interstate 29. Officials said a speeding Dodge Charger crashed into a Chevy truck and injured the driver who was airlifted to a...
