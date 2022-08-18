ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KETV.com

New study suggest 1 in 30 US kids has autism

OMAHA, Neb. — When twins Alexander and Tristan were born, their mom, Laura Dirkschneider, knew they would have developmental delays. But finding help or a diagnosis for her sons seemed like an uphill battle. "They said, 'oh, we have a nine-month to a year wait list,'" said Dirkschneider. And...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Editorial - Rural Health Education

We are blessed in the metro to have accessible health providers and resources just minutes away. But if you're outside the metro, a shortage of medical professionals leaves many residents facing long trips for routine care or emergency treatment. In 14 Nebraska counties, there's -no- primary care physician available. So...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Cleanup at Nox-Crete fire site to begin Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Cleanup is slated to begin Tuesday at Omaha's Nox-Crete plant, nearly three months after a massive chemical fire broke out on Memorial Day. Nox-Crete received two approved cleanup permits with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy along with Omaha's Planning Department. It's expected the cleanup...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Smoke seen for miles as crews battle fire near 20th and Ohio

OMAHA, Neb. — Smoke could be seen for miles Monday afternoon as crews battled a fire near 20th and Ohio streets. The KETV NewsWatch 7 Skycam network captured the video above as smoke filled the skies north of downtown Omaha. Weather Now meteorologist Caitlin Harvey said air quality was...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Project Harmony moves onto second phase of trauma informed program

OMAHA, Neb. — Project Harmony has now trained 30,000 people through the "Trauma Matters Omaha'" initiative. And Friday, they moved into phase two. Project Harmony said understanding trauma first is addressing that trauma exists, and secondly, it's having the skills to treat it. That's the next phase of what...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

No charges to be filed in Bennington Lake boating incident

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says no charges will be filed following a boating accident. The accident happened at Bennington Lake on July 25. Three people were critically injured when an inflatable that was being towed by a boat hit a sea wall near a bridge. They were identified as...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

'Build the community': Nebraska Parkour opens gym off 84th and West Center

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Parkour owner Mitchell Tillwick watched beginners and novices zip from point a to point b during his gym's grand opening Saturday. The former Bennington High School wrestler said he was driving home from practice and thought about free running. He Googled a group, and his enthusiasm took off.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Millard South High School threatened in social media posts

In an email sent to parents Sunday afternoon, the principal of Millard South High School said a student has made threats to the school on social media. The school says police were brought into the situation immediately. After an investigation, police determined the posts to be an unsubstantiated threat. The...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

"It's an honor": Newly-named Husker captains reflect on recognition by teammates

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Cornhuskers leave Monday for a week in Ireland, in advance of Saturday's season, and Big Ten Conference opener against Northwestern. Linebacker Nick Henrich, edge rushers Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor, and tight end Travis Vokolek were announced as 2022 team captains this past weekend after a vote by their teammates.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Cheeseburgers- A Take Out Joint

Cheeseburgers-A Take Out Joint is a one-stop shop for delicious cheeseburgers, hot dogs, milkshakes, and more!. The restaurant boasts two locations in the Omaha metro, and there are plans to open a third. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down at Cheeseburgers-A Take Out Joint to talk about what's on...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two people killed in Harrison County motorcycle crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Harrison County, Iowa, Sunday morning. In a news release, the Harrison County Sheriff said the crash happened on Austin Avenue near 307th Place, several miles south of Modale. Officials found the wreck around 9:50 a.m. Sunday when a passerby called 911.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

KETV NewsWatch 7's Operation Football Fan Favorite 2022: Week 1

OMAHA, Neb. — Vote for the Fan Favorite for Week 1 of Nebraska high school football!. Every week, viewers decide which big game gets more coverage on Operation Football. The polls open early this week. The winning matchup will be announced Thursday during KETV Newswatch 7 at 6 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigating 2 shootings

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating two shootings potentially believed to be linked. The first shooting happened Sunday morning at about 2:08 near 33rd and Hamilton. Police said Patrick Jemison, 25, was shot and taken to Nebraska Medical Center. According to police, Jemison said he was walking in...
OMAHA, NE

