News Channel 25
Houston man accused of murder at large: Police
HOUSTON — A Houston man at large is wanted for murder after killing a man at a bowling alley in the early hours of August 14. Around 1:15 a.m. at 925 Bunker Hill Road, 29-year-old Dionate D. Banks allegedly shot and killed 24-year-old Gregory Shead after the two go into an 'altercation,' police said. Banks fled the scene and his whereabouts are currently unknown.
Blessing Boxes help community across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas — Blessing Boxes are one way to help the community in need, and one local Bryan woman is creating these boxes to bless her neighbors now. The boxes are micro-pantries that include non-perishable food items, toiletries, and encouragement cards. People can adopt the boxes and maintain them...
