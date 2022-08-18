GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Taking the town by “Storm.”. The Storm softball team in Grottoes participated in town cleanup day Saturday morning. “I knew that we wanted to do something like to help this town that helps us get better and go in our college careers and helps our future,” Taelor Ware, a member of the Storm softball team said.

