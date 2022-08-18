Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHSV
Fundraiser for HPD detective Gavin Lam
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Union No. 27 held a fundraiser for a Harrisonburg Police Department detective Monday evening at Pale Fire Brewery in Harrisonburg. Gavin Lam suffered a stroke earlier this year. On his road to recovery, the community came together to help his family out with financial strains.
WHSV
Harrisonburg community leaders discuss ways to address homelessness
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday morning, Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed called a meeting of city and community leaders and stakeholders to discuss short-term solutions to provide overnight shelter for the city’s homeless population. The city has purchased a property to build a permanent shelter but construction won’t be...
WHSV
Cancer survivors transform Augusta Health’s Appearances Boutique
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A small group of cancer survivors in the Shenandoah Valley took their experiences battling cancer and used it as an opportunity to revitalize services for patients at Augusta Health. The Appearances Boutique is a lifeline for many cancer patients at Augusta Health, and four women made...
WHSV
Travel softball team in Grottoes gives back to the town
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Taking the town by “Storm.”. The Storm softball team in Grottoes participated in town cleanup day Saturday morning. “I knew that we wanted to do something like to help this town that helps us get better and go in our college careers and helps our future,” Taelor Ware, a member of the Storm softball team said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHSV
Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices seeing staffing shortages
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Staffing shortages have been common since the height of the pandemic. Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices in the Valley are the most recent group looking to fill spaces in their offices. In the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Tim Martin said he is down one...
WHSV
Woodbridge man dies in crash on I-81 Sunday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Woodbridge died in a crash Sunday on I-81 in Shenandoah County. According to Virginia State Police, the 65-year-old man was heading south on the interstate and tried to abruptly get off at exit 291. The man’s truck ran off of the right side...
WHSV
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Staunton to lay to rest Josiah Williams. Williams was a star athlete at Staunton High School. According to his mother, Mishal Merchant, he played basketball, tennis, and ran track, but she said football was his passion.
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: Moorefield
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Moorefield football is young but the team is eager to compete on Friday nights. The Yellow Jackets posted a strong regular season in 2021, going 7-3 overall. However, the team struggled in post-season play, falling to Wheeling Central in the first round of playoffs. This year,...
RELATED PEOPLE
WHSV
RCBL Finals: Huffman deals CG, Bridgewater wins 2022 RCBL title
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Reds are the 2022 RCBL Champions. Bridgewater defeated Stuarts Draft, 2-0, in game seven of the RCBL Finals Monday night behind a dominant, complete-game effort from starting pitcher Chris Huffman. Huffman, who pitched at Fort Defiance, James Madison, and in the San Diego Padres minor league system, struck out 15 batters and allowed just two hits while walking one in the decisive game of the RCBL Finals.
Comments / 0