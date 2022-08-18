Read full article on original website
Related
thefallonpost.org
Fernley City Council authorizes filing of motion to intervene in TCID hearing
The Fernley City Council Wednesday night authorized the filing of a motion to intervene in a court hearing next week in which the Truckee Carson Irrigation District is seeking to have its repayment contract with the Bureau of Reclamation ratified for the project to line a portion of the Truckee canal through Fernley.
cityoffernley.org
Cottonwood Lane Reconstruction Project Update
Here is a news update regarding the Cottonwood Lane Reconstruction Project. The update covers the inquiries we received at the city council meeting this past week regarding what portions of the road will be rebuilt as opposed to resurfaced. Cottonwood Lane is a critical East-West Minor Collector for the City...
thefallonpost.org
Bighorn Bulletin -- An Update from Oasis Academy
Oasis Academy College Prep junior Hunter McNabb was recently announced as a National FFA Finalist in the Agriscience Fair, Social Science category. McNabb was one of the elite top ten students in the nation to qualify in his division of Social Science. He is the only National Finalist in Agriscience Fair from Nevada.
thefallonpost.org
9/11 National Day of Service
The September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance Day or 9/11 Day became a federally recognized National Day of Service in 2009. September 11 has been set aside since 2001 as a day of remembrance of the many lives that were lost in New York City. The 9/11 Day of Service asks all of us, across the nation, to do some small charitable service, transforming a day of heartbreak into a day of experiencing the heartfelt joy of helping others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NIH Director's Blog
Significance of private water supply wells in a rural Nevada area as a route of exposure to aqueous arsenic
In many rural areas domestic drinking water needs are met by a mixture of public water supplies and private water supplies. Private supplies are not subject to the regulations and management requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). Amendments to the SDWA recently lowered the standard for arsenic from 50 to 10 ppb in public water supplies (effective in 2006). Churchill County, Nevada, has approximately 25,000 residents. Slightly more than half (13,500) rely on private domestic wells for water supply. Ample data and media publicity about high arsenic concentrations in water supplies and a federally led investigation of a leukaemia cluster suggested that residents of the county would be aware that arsenic concentrations in private wells were highly likely to exceed the 10 ppb standard. A survey carried out in 2002 showed that a majority of respondents (72%) consumed water from private wells and among them a minority (38%) applied treatment. Maximum, median and minimum concentrations of arsenic from all samples (n = 351) were 2,100, 26 and < 3 ppb, respectively. Seventy-four per cent of all samples exceeded 10 ppb. A majority (87%) of those who applied treatment consumed tap water. The relatively low rate of application of treatment suggested that these rural residents did not recognize that consumption could have associated health risks. However, those who applied treatment were approximately 0.3 times as likely to be consuming water with > 10 ppb arsenic than those who consumed water that was not treated. In areas where concentrations of arsenic have been demonstrated to be high, it may be important to conduct a focused educational effort for private well owners to ensure that they take the steps needed to assess and reduce risks associated with contaminants found in tap water, including arsenic. An educational effort could include promoting sampling efforts to determine the magnitude of arsenic concentrations, explaining the risk associated with arsenic consumption and providing information about choices for home treatment systems that are likely to be effective in removing arsenic. This may be especially important in rural areas where adverse health effects are not evident to local populations.
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings August 15 through 21
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Celestina Ortiz, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court. Surina Clairmont, Churchill SO; New...
fernleyreporter.com
Person killed on officer-involved shooting following Aug. 4 chase identified as Winnemucca man
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person killed in an officer-involved shooting Aug. 4 in Wadsworth after a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 as Tony DeHart, 40, of Winnemucca. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident, hasn’t yet determined whether DeHart was shot...
thefallonpost.org
Jessica Homer, a Fallon LCSW Hangs her Shingle
Apricity Counseling Services, a Fallon business owned by Jessica Homer, provides behavioral and mental health counseling and support for children, adolescents, young adults, and their families. Homer, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, is currently accepting clients ages 11 to 25 at her new business location, 290 West Williams Avenue. When...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kunr.org
$112 million retrofit of Storey County fuel plant underway to produce plant-based diesel
New Rise Renewables, formerly known as Ryze Renewables, is a Reno-based company working to produce a renewable crude oil, which is an emerging competitor against other renewable fuels, like ethanol and biodiesel. Though most fossil fuel alternatives actually contain petroleum products, this newer fuel does not. Mike Burgess, vice president...
mynews4.com
Man in high-speed chase that ended in an officer involved shooting identified
WADSWORTH, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office released the identify of a man who died earlier this month after a high-speed chase near Wadsworth. Authorities said a driver led Lyon County and Nevada State Police officials on a high-speed chase...
300 Attend Final Movie Night of 2022
Fernley, Nevada – The final movie night for the 2022 season was the most attended movie in Fernley, Nevada, this year. Biggest Little Radio hosted residents for a screening of Sing 2, the 2021 computer animated musical from Universal Pictures. Approximately 300 parents, grandparents and children (as well as adults who simply enjoy movies in the park) watched Sing 2 under a brilliant night sky in the Fernley Out of Town Park on Saturday, August 13.
Comments / 2