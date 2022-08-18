Read full article on original website
Cardi B On Edge And Lita: They Were A Sexy Ass Couple
Cardi B continues to show her wrestling fandom. A&E aired its latest Biography: WWE Legends episode on August 21 with a featured look at Edge. During the Biography, Edge's rise as the Rated R Superstar and his pairing with Lita was touched on. Edge and Lita aligned in 2005, leading to Edge winning his first WWE Championship and the infamous live sex celebration.
Tenille Dashwood Contract Expires, Exits IMPACT Wrestling
Tenille Dashwood is moving on from IMPACT, according to new reports. Tenille Dashwood, formerly Emma in WWE, has been a part of IMPACT Wrestling for the better part of the last 3 years. During her run, she was given the opportunity to be one-half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions alongside Madison Rayne. Now, however, it appears that her run in IMPACT has come to an end.
Many WWE Talent Are Expecting Draft To Happen Soon
The WWE Draft could be upon us. With WWE's new regime, a lot of roster movement has already been made, and talent believe there could be more on the way. There are several Raw stars scheduled for the first Smackdown following Clash at the Castle on September 9. On the other side of things, Smackdown talent are scheduled for Raw episodes internally for the September 4 and 11 dates. This has led talent to speculate internally that the WWE Draft will be shortly following the Clash at the Castle PPV. Talent have not had this confirmed to them yet, but there have been other things they have said to lead them to believe to the case.
Edge On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative: It's A 'Really Fun Time' To Be Involved With WWE
Edge is excited about the Triple H era of WWE. Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, took over as the head of WWE creative on July 25 in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement. Since then, fans have seen plenty of change to the product, both in the way it has been presented and with the returns of stars like Karrion Kross and Dakota Kai, among others.
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramírez Set For November
Undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion, Dmitry Bivol, is set to take on undefeated former WBO super middleweight champ, Gilberto Ramírez on November 5 in the United Arab Emirate. The World Boxing Association officially announced the news on Sunday via a tweet, with Bivol's promoter, Eddie Hearn, additionally confirming the...
Ronda Rousey Arrested During 8/19 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey was arrested in Montreal to kick off the August 19 episode of SmackDown. Ronda Rousey, who has been suspended by WWE since SummerSlam, has been trying to get the suspension lifted. On August 12, Ronda Rousey combated her suspension by hopping the guardrail and dumping money in the ring prior to a contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle, but on August 19, Adam Pearce was not interested in entertaining Ronda Rousey’s violent tendencies.
Joe Lando Reflects On US Tour, Using The Shooting Star Elbow
At 22 years old, Joe Lando is one of the up and coming talents in the world of wrestling. Lando is a regular on the European scene, competing for companies such as EAW, SWA, PROGRESS, and RevPro. In August, Lando came to America and wrestled bouts for DPW, PPW, and GCW, culminating at GCW Hope 2 Die against Nick Wayne.
CM Punk Calls His First Year In AEW The Best Year Of His Career
One year later, CM Punk says his AEW run is the best of his career so far. August 20, 2021, CM Punk returned to pro wrestling after seven-and-a-half years away at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. In his first year, CM Punk was afforded opportunities to team with Sting, reconnect with his ROH roots, win another world championship, and even wear longbois.
Minoru Suzuki Announced For 10/29 DEFY Kingdom Come
Minoru Suzuki is coming to DEFY Wrestling. In a tweet on August 22, DEFY announced that Suzuki will compete at its Kingdom Come show in Washington Hall on October 29. Tickets will go on sale on DEFY's Patreon on August 25 before they become available for the general public on August 26.
Tony Khan Responds To Criticism Of Pushing The Trustbusters
The August 12 episode of AEW Rampage was highlighted by the AEW Rampage debut of Parker Boudreaux, who defeated Sonny Kiss and Ari Daivari taking on Orange Cassidy in the main event. After the main event bout, Sonny Kiss turned on Cassidy and aligned with the Daivari, Boudreaux, and Slim...
Aussie Open On AEW Trios Tournament: We Want To Give Will Ospreay The Chance To Slap Kenny Omega
Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) are hungry ahead of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, and they want to give Will Ospreay the chance to slap Kenny Omega. Fletcher, Davis, and Ospreay will take on Death Triangle in a first-round match on the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite. With a win, they will advance to the next round, where they would face Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. The trio won their first-round bout against Dragon Lee, RUSH, and Andrade El Idolo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Sheamus Promises To Become The Ultimate Grand Slam Champion At WWE Clash At The Castle
Sheamus is coming to Cardiff, Wales to make history. On the August 19 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sheamus defeated Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, and Ricochet in order to become the number one contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. This is the only title that has eluded Sheamus in his career. In the past, he has even stated that he is open to winning the Royal Rumble and challenging for the title at WrestleMania just to get a chance.
Karrion Kross Aims At 'Chosen Ones', Jade Cargill Jumps Athena | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 19, 2022:. - From an undisclosed location, Karrion Kross and Scarlett explore the idea of Drew McIntyre being labeled “The Chosen One.”. - Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns finally stepped into the...
WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Numbers Increase Following 8/19/22 Episode
The preliminary numbers are in for the August 19 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.618 million viewers on August 19. The number is up from 2.431 million viewers the show averaged last Friday per overnight numbers. The first hour pulled 2.216 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.392 million viewers.
Dax Harwood's Delts And Arms Are Looking Jacked In A Photo With CM Punk
He's looking jacked, brother. Dax Harwood took a photo with CM Punk that everyone is talking about. Most people seem to be talking about CM Punk being unhappy and gaining heat. The real story is that Dax's arms and delts are looking swole. Don't worry about Punk being unhappy, focus...
Charlotte Flair Wants To Return With A Different Layer
Fans haven't seen Charlotte Flair on WWE television since WrestleMania Backlash when she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match. After the bout, WWE announced that Flair would be "out indefinitely" with a "fractured radius." The injury was for storyline purposes as Flair took time off to get married to Andrade El Idolo and go on her honeymoon.
Eddie Kingston: I Hated All My Matches With Chris Jericho, Being In The Ring With Him Is A Headache
Eddie Kingston hates Chris Jericho. Throughout the entirety of 2021, Eddie Kingston has been at war with Chris Jericho. Whether the two are fighting inside of the massive Blood & Guts structure or inside of a barb wired ring, there has been no shortage of blood spilled between both Kingston and Jericho throughout their rivalry in All Elite Wrestling.
Ari Daivari Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal
Ari Daivari already factors big into AEW. Daivari has been heavily featured on AEW programming over the last couple of months, but first appeared last November following his WWE release. Since then, he'd worked the independent circuit, NJPW and AEW, while still getting a WWE producer trial run. Unfortunately, WWE experienced heavy producer cutbacks and he wasn't picked up for that. Fortunately for him, All Elite Wrestling did pick him up, and on a full-time deal. We're told to expect him to get an "All Elite" graphic soon.
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Declines 34% On 8/18, Demo Rating Down Also
The numbers are in for Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling. ShowBuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on August 18 drew 92,000 viewers. This number is down from the 131,000 viewers the show drew the prior Thursday. This is the lowest rating the show has drawn since July 29. The demo rating declined,...
Trish Stratus Thinks 'Heel Trish' Needs To Make A Return
Trish Stratus is set to return to WWE TV on Monday's WWE Raw as the promotion will be in Canada for the show. Trish has been part of the live events in Canada over the weekend, enjoying some selfies with Kevin Owens. Trish always receives a heroes welcome in Canada,...
