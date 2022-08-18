Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of eventsCheryl E Preston
Playing cards with faces of Richmond murder victims upset family membersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia giving cold case playing cards to inmates hoping for tipsWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
WTOP
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
wfirnews.com
Fired Deputy Virginia AG sues Miyares, staffers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former deputy Virginia attorney general who says she was fired over social media posts in which she praised the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election is suing the attorney general’s office for defamation. Monique...
NBC12
Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say three people were hospitalized after a suspected mass overdose on Saturday night. Officials say it occurred at Dorel Court in North Chesterfield shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 20. Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose. Police...
Ex-Virginia official sues after losing job over Jan. 6 posts
A former deputy Virginia attorney general who says she was fired over social media posts in which she praised the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election is suing the attorney general's office for defamation
wesb.com
Virginia Fugitive Charged After Walmart Shoplifting
A Virginia man and wanted fugitive was charged after shoplifting at Walmart Saturday. The Foster Township Police department charged Johnathan Michael Hendrickson with retail theft, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges stem from multiple events, in which Hendrickson allegedly switched his old backpack containing drug paraphernalia...
Chesterfield Police searching for suspect in Central Virginia credit card theft
Chesterfield County Police is investigating a credit card theft and fraud that occurred in June, and is seeking additional information from the public.
fox5dc.com
Virginia man arrested for firing gun at work after dispute with coworker
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after shooting his gun during a dispute that happened outside his place of employment in Stafford County. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident at Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road in Fredericksburg, the morning of Friday, August 19.
WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
chathamstartribune.com
Virginia launches playing cards designed to solve cold cases
Attorney General Miyares recently announced that playing cards to help close unsolved homicides have been distributed to inmates within the Richmond City Justice Center for recreational use. The Attorney General partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers to launch this project.
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia today?
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 22.
Suspected mass overdose adds to more than 15 overdoses in Chesterfield in one month
In Chesterfield County, three people were sent to the hospital for suspected overdoses on Saturday.
Richmond gun buyback ends after 3 ½ hours: 'Huge success'
Richmond's first-ever gun buyback initiative aimed at combating rising gun violence ended after $67,500 worth of gift cards were exchanged for firearms over just 3 1/2 hours Saturday.
WSET
Campbell Co. Sheriffs Office discusses pay, compensation with Gov. Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office met with Governor Glenn Youngkin and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier on Friday. The sheriff's office said they all met at the Capitol in Richmond. Sheriff Whit Clark and other members of the Virginia Law Enforcement...
NBC12
Man injured in Richmond shooting on N 39th St.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man is hurt after a shooting on the 600 block of N 39th St. Sunday evening. Police got the call just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 21. When they arrived on the scene, they did not find the victim. He later showed...
Richmond's 1st gun buyback ends due to 'overwhelming response'
Richmond's first-ever gun buyback initiative ended early Saturday afternoon because of an "overwhelming response," according to city officials.
theriver953.com
Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
Colonial Heights Police looking for new recruits
The department is looking to hire new recruits for a 6-month Basic Law Enforcement Academy which will start in January of 2023. Before the academy, applicants will be subjected to a written test and physical agility test in early October.
Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax files $35M defamation suit against New York Public Radio
Former Lt. Gov. of Virginia, Justin Fairfax, has filed a $35 million defamation lawsuit against New York Public Radio.
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
Rabies alert: Health officials warn of potential spike in rabies cases
The city of Petersburg was placed under a "Rabies Alert" on Thursday after a rabid cat was found in the community. Animal Control officials believe the cat is likely to have come in contact with numerous other animals.
