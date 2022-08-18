ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

thefallonpost.org

Bighorn Bulletin -- An Update from Oasis Academy

Oasis Academy College Prep junior Hunter McNabb was recently announced as a National FFA Finalist in the Agriscience Fair, Social Science category. McNabb was one of the elite top ten students in the nation to qualify in his division of Social Science. He is the only National Finalist in Agriscience Fair from Nevada.
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Past Pages for August 20 to 23, 2022

At the meeting of the board of city trustees on Monday evening, a petition signed by leading citizens was read to compel the ranchers west of the city to allow a portion of the water to flow through the city limits. It is to be hoped that this will be accomplished, if for nothing else than to cleanse the sewers.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

More Bear Sightings Around Reno

Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two travel trailers burned in Spanish Springs fire

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire in Spanish Springs late Sunday afternoon destroyed two travel trailers, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. The fire was reported shortly before 5:00 p.m. at Dolores Drive and Pyramid Way. There was no damage to the main residence and the home remains inhabitable, TMFR...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
KDWN

4,000 horses could be inhumanely ‘held captive’ in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Advocates for wild horses accuse federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Reno that up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade in Nevada’s high desert. They say it’s part of the government’s effort to appease ranchers by accelerating roundups of mustangs competing with private livestock for public forage across much of the drought-stricken West. The suit says it will cost U.S. taxpayers millions of dollars a year. Federal land managers had no comment.
RENO, NV
The Associated Press

Students returning, legal battle brews over Reno dorm blast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Three years after a gas explosion ripped through a University of Nevada dormitory, hundreds of students will start moving into the remodeled building this week as a legal battle looms over more than $100 million in damages. School officials likened the damage from the blast...
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?

Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings August 15 through 21

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Celestina Ortiz, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court. Surina Clairmont, Churchill SO; New...
FALLON, NV
2news.com

More Bears or More Cameras?

It was 4:30 a.m. last week when a bear knocked over a trashcan at a home on Daniel Drive in Southwest Reno. The entire thing was captured on a Ring home surveillance camera. “I saw a bear,” said Karinn Kelly, the resident. “I thought at first it had to be a dog. I thought it had to be. There would not be a bear in this area."
RENO, NV
nevadasagebrush.com

The Downunder Cafe gets a remodel, new name

All photos courtesy of Nevada Dining. This story was originally posted on April 7, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The explosion of Argenta Hall on July 5, 2019 left the University of Nevada, Reno without one of their dining options, the Downunder Cafe—also referred to as the DC. Since then, the DC has been moved to its temporary location, the Den, but it is soon to change at the start of the Fall 2022 semester.
RENO, NV
nevadacurrent.com

UNR slaughterhouse cited by USDA for inhumane handling

Workers at Wolf Pack Meats, the University of Nevada, Reno’s slaughterhouse, repeatedly violated humane handling practices during two March inspections, according to reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, by beating cattle and shooting a lamb in the back of the head, which failed to render the animal unconscious. The report also says a worker shot a cow in the head with three other steers crowded into the stun box, a violation of humane handling practices.
RENO, NV

