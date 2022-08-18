Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Warrant issued for Omaha man suspected in double homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County. Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by Omaha Police to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.
WOWT
Warrant issued for Omaha double homicide suspect, allegedly tried to kill third person
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Saturday. The incident reportedly happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple. The female suspect allegedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru before getting into some sort of...
KETV.com
Omaha double homicide suspect faces charges for attempted murder of a third person
The man the Omaha Police Department suspects of killing two women faces charges for the attempted murder of a third person. Gage Walter, 27, faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of using a weapon to commit a felony. The weapons charges Walter...
WOWT
Juvenile arrested after alleged threats made against Millard school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating recent social media posts about threats to a district school. Detectives have worked with Millard Schools to identify those involved. They did not confirm which school was involved but said a juvenile was arrested in connection to the threat. This is a...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigating drive-by shooting that leaves one injured
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that injured one early Sunday. Officers said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 3:04 a.m., while en route to 42nd and Himebaugh dispatch said they received a call that someone had been shot. Upon arrival, officers...
News Channel Nebraska
Police won't release body-worn-camera video that 'exonerated' officer
The public will not be seeing key video of an incident that sparked accusations of police brutality against a 12-year-old boy. The officer has been cleared, but police have denied News Channel Nebraska's request for a copy of the officer's body worn camera video, which was said to be critical to the officer’s exoneration.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police arrest 19-year-old for allegedly hitting an officer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested by Lincoln police Friday morning after an incident last week where authorities said he drove his motorcycle into an LPD officer’s bicycle. LPD said 19-year-old Alexander Nelson was riding a green motorcycle with green lights on Aug. 11 when Nelson...
WOWT
One injured in 42nd Street shooting
A little fog early this morning will give way to lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer, topping out in the middle 80s. Cooling down tonight with clear skies and light winds. More summer heat returns for next week. Teams of volunteers paint 27 Omaha...
KETV.com
Smoke seen for miles as crews battle fire near 20th and Ohio
OMAHA, Neb. — Smoke could be seen for miles Monday afternoon as crews battled a fire near 20th and Ohio streets. The KETV NewsWatch 7 Skycam network captured the video above as smoke filled the skies north of downtown Omaha. Weather Now meteorologist Caitlin Harvey said air quality was...
WOWT
No charges will be filed in Bennington Lake boat accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say they will not pursue charges against the people involved in a traumatic boating accident at Bennington Lake. The accident on July 25 involved three people. Authorities say a juvenile was driving a boat pulling three people on innertubes - a 47-year-old man as well as two girls, ages 8 and 15.
knopnews2.com
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body of a man found in northwest Otoe County. Deputies were sent to an acreage Friday evening after the landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.
KETV.com
Founder of Omaha Sports Academy sentenced to probation in embezzlement case
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Robert "Bob" Franzese, founder of the Omaha Sports Academy, pleaded no contest to embezzlement charges Friday in Douglas County. Franzese, who was facing two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, was sentenced to four years of probation for one count of theft by unlawful taking $1,500 to $5,000.
Kansas City leaders look to Omaha for new strategies to curb gun violence
Kansas City leaders met Friday with their counterparts from Omaha, Nebraska, to learn new strategies for reducing gun violence.
KETV.com
'This never should have happened,': Doctor alleges pharmacy denied woman medication for miscarriage
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha doctor said a pharmacy denied a patient medication during the course of her miscarriage. The doctor said the pharmacist was in the wrong. Nebraska doctors said this is a common medication for women who have experienced a miscarriage, but not all fetal tissue has yet passed from their body.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Suffers Monetary Loss, After Falling To Scammer Claiming to be an Officer
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–Another scam has been reported, this one has someone claiming to be from Lincoln Police. According to LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer, a 43-year-old Lincoln woman on Thursday got a call from a scammer saying she missed a subpoena and had the option to face criminal penalties or pay a $6,000 fine. The victim followed the instructions to buy gift cards and give the information to the caller.
WOWT
Multiple people injured in Council Bluffs I-29 crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Several people were injured in a crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, a crash happened near the 45.5 mile marker on I-29 South just after midnight Sunday. Officers say a Dodge Charger was heading south at fast speeds...
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man arrested on series of charges
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department has released information from an arrest stemming from an incident on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, at approximately 2:00 PM, officers from the Shenandoah Police Department were called to the 900 block of 5th Avenue for an assault in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested 49-year-old Jason Michael Lanken of Shenandoah.
doniphanherald.com
Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer
KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
