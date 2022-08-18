ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Warrant issued for Omaha man suspected in double homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County. Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by Omaha Police to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Saturday. The incident reportedly happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple. The female suspect allegedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru before getting into some sort of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Juvenile arrested after alleged threats made against Millard school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating recent social media posts about threats to a district school. Detectives have worked with Millard Schools to identify those involved. They did not confirm which school was involved but said a juvenile was arrested in connection to the threat. This is a...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD investigating drive-by shooting that leaves one injured

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that injured one early Sunday. Officers said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 3:04 a.m., while en route to 42nd and Himebaugh dispatch said they received a call that someone had been shot. Upon arrival, officers...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police won't release body-worn-camera video that 'exonerated' officer

The public will not be seeing key video of an incident that sparked accusations of police brutality against a 12-year-old boy. The officer has been cleared, but police have denied News Channel Nebraska's request for a copy of the officer's body worn camera video, which was said to be critical to the officer’s exoneration.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Police arrest 19-year-old for allegedly hitting an officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested by Lincoln police Friday morning after an incident last week where authorities said he drove his motorcycle into an LPD officer’s bicycle. LPD said 19-year-old Alexander Nelson was riding a green motorcycle with green lights on Aug. 11 when Nelson...
WOWT

One injured in 42nd Street shooting

A little fog early this morning will give way to lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer, topping out in the middle 80s. Cooling down tonight with clear skies and light winds. More summer heat returns for next week. Teams of volunteers paint 27 Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Smoke seen for miles as crews battle fire near 20th and Ohio

OMAHA, Neb. — Smoke could be seen for miles Monday afternoon as crews battled a fire near 20th and Ohio streets. The KETV NewsWatch 7 Skycam network captured the video above as smoke filled the skies north of downtown Omaha. Weather Now meteorologist Caitlin Harvey said air quality was...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

No charges will be filed in Bennington Lake boat accident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say they will not pursue charges against the people involved in a traumatic boating accident at Bennington Lake. The accident on July 25 involved three people. Authorities say a juvenile was driving a boat pulling three people on innertubes - a 47-year-old man as well as two girls, ages 8 and 15.
BENNINGTON, NE
knopnews2.com

Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body of a man found in northwest Otoe County. Deputies were sent to an acreage Friday evening after the landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Woman Suffers Monetary Loss, After Falling To Scammer Claiming to be an Officer

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–Another scam has been reported, this one has someone claiming to be from Lincoln Police. According to LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer, a 43-year-old Lincoln woman on Thursday got a call from a scammer saying she missed a subpoena and had the option to face criminal penalties or pay a $6,000 fine. The victim followed the instructions to buy gift cards and give the information to the caller.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Multiple people injured in Council Bluffs I-29 crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Several people were injured in a crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, a crash happened near the 45.5 mile marker on I-29 South just after midnight Sunday. Officers say a Dodge Charger was heading south at fast speeds...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Kearney Hub

Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South

Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
KEARNEY, NE
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man arrested on series of charges

(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department has released information from an arrest stemming from an incident on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, at approximately 2:00 PM, officers from the Shenandoah Police Department were called to the 900 block of 5th Avenue for an assault in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested 49-year-old Jason Michael Lanken of Shenandoah.
SHENANDOAH, IA
doniphanherald.com

Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer

KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
KEARNEY, NE

