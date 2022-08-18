ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOOD TV8

Sparrow Hospital adds more furry staff members

By Michele DeSelms
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQChs_0hMhLsQm00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Sparrow Hospital has a few new staff members, and they are very popular with patients.

Sparrow has expanded its therapy dog program, bringing in more volunteers and pets to comfort patients. The dogs were a major source of joy for caregivers during the pandemic, and the expanded program is helping even more people.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09eexi_0hMhLsQm00
    Sparrow Hospital has expanded its therapy dog program. (Courtesy Sparrow Health System)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDahX_0hMhLsQm00
    Sparrow Hospital has expanded its therapy dog program. (Courtesy Sparrow Health System)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WdiO_0hMhLsQm00
    Sparrow Hospital has expanded its therapy dog program. (Courtesy Sparrow Health System)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uuQXS_0hMhLsQm00
    Sparrow Hospital has expanded its therapy dog program. (Courtesy Sparrow Health System)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MsvQn_0hMhLsQm00
    Sparrow Hospital has expanded its therapy dog program. (Courtesy Sparrow Health System)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRU2G_0hMhLsQm00
    Sparrow Hospital has expanded its therapy dog program. (Courtesy Sparrow Health System)

Therapy dogs have been show to lower blood pressure, relieve stress and help patients feel more comfortable.

For the full conversation with Tracy Feazel and Penny Russell with Sparrow Hospital, watch the video in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparrow Hospital#Therapy Dogs#Furry#Volunteers#Pets#Nexstar Media Inc
WLNS

Community searches for suspect who shot at elementary school

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A community is shocked after a man shot through the windows of an elementary school. Police say two men drove past the Sheridan Road STEM Magnet School on August 12th and shot through the windows. Neighbors say things like this are scary but not unusual. “To be honest, I wasn’t really […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Once near extinct fish is re-introduced to local rivers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Local officials re-introduced a once near extinct fish into several local rivers. They introduced more than 100 lake sturgeon into the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon, once facing extinction, can be quite the catch for fishing fanatics. They can grow up to seven...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies

Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Okemos and Charlotte having teacher troubles

OKEMOS, CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Both Okemos and Charlotte Public Schools are facing troubles when it comes to teachers. For Okemos, the district is still working with the Okemos Education Association (OEA) to create a contract for teachers. Okemos Superintendent John Hood sent out a statement two days ago showing what the board has proposed […]
CHARLOTTE, MI
WILX-TV

Fire crews extinguish Lansing building fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Lansing battled a structure fire Friday night. The fire broke out at about 8 p.m. at a business located near the intersection of Elm and Cedar streets. The business closed earlier in the day and authorities said no one was inside at the time.
94.9 WMMQ

Astonishing, One Star Reviews For Lansing Area Restaurants

Reviews for businesses are always good to read before I decide on where I spend my money. I don't take all reviews seriously. I believe that when people have a good experience, their review is honest. I think that when there is a negative review, people are agitated when they write the review and they take their "human" sense out of the scenario.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Rollover crash near Frandor closes intersection in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rollover crash in Lansing closed an intersection near the Frandor Shopping Center Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Saginaw and Homer streets at about 7:30 p.m. Lansing Township police officers and fire crews responded to the scene. It is currently unknown how...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Ingham County house fire

ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured in house fire that happened Friday morning in Onondaga Township. According to authorities, it happened at a home near the intersection of Covert and Edgar roads. It took teams from four different fire departments to put it out. The fire destroyed...
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy