LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Make sure to grab that umbrella, rain coat, and rain boots this morning because it’s going to be another wet day! If you are heading out the door this morning to hit the road, be cautious when driving because the scattered-to-widespread rain and light winds are contributing to patchy fog across Texoma. A First Alert Weather Day is still in effect as the multiple inches of rainfall we’ve seen the past few days, along with showers and storms today expected to bring up to another 2″ of rainfall, will contribute to a flooding risk for portions of the area. Flood alerts are in effect for multiple counties through noontime today, so be careful when encountering wet spots and puddles on the road.

7 HOURS AGO