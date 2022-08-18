Read full article on original website
Altus reservoir closed to traffic starting Monday
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus reservoir will be closed to all vehicular traffic, starting Monday morning. Construction will begin in Hoyt Shadid Park and the area will be closed to all visitors. You’ll still be able to access the Thunder Court and playground from the west entrance. The dog...
Commissioners honored Oklahoma’s Miss United States Agriculture with a proclamation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kynleigh Henson has lived in Cotton County majority of her life and has a passion for Agriculture. She won the title of 2023′s Oklahoma Miss United-States Agriculture. Cotton county commissioner Mike Woods said, not many get the chance that she has. “It’s really an honor...
Medicine Park Aquarium Opens New Butterfly House Exhibit
The Medicine Park Aquarium near Lawton is opening up a new butterfly house exhibit. It'll feature species native to Oklahoma including the monarch butterfly. It will be open through October. It's open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Commissioners extend Comanche burn ban another two weeks
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County County Commissioners have extended a burn ban in the county for another two weeks. The extension was passed on Monday. The burn ban was initially put into place on July 25, following increased fire danger and low rain fall totals. While rainfall...
Wichita Falls man missing since April, WFPD seek info
WFPD officials are asking for the community's help locating a 32-year-old Wichita Falls man that has been missing since April.
Happy Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today is Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day, and the city of Duncan is celebrating. The Duncan Airport welcomed community members to see and even fly some of the planes. One of the people helping celebrate the holiday was Senator Chris Kidd of District 31. “6 years...
Spirit of Survival Race for 2022 Has Been Cancelled
It was sad news for sure. The Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma made the announcement this week that the annual Spirit of Survival will not be happening this year. Of all of the cancellations caused directly or indirectly by the wicked COVID pandemic, this one hits the hardest. I was privileged for the past few Spirit of Survival races to serve as the race emcee and to put it mildly, it changed my life.
Stitt signs bill aimed at supporting rural fire departments
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill aimed at supporting rural fire departments across the state. The bill allows area governing bodies to enter into agreements with local first responder agencies for better assistance when addressing emergency situations. It’s author, Representative Gerrid Kendrix of Altus,...
Widespread Rain on the Way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Showers and storms will begin developing over the area as early as Saturday afternoon. However, rain will become widespread Saturday night into Sunday. Some of this rain will be heavy. Two to four inches of rain will be possible across a good part of Texoma with a threat for some flooding.
New restaurant coming to Wichita Falls Regional Airport
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Regional Airport will be getting a new restaurant. In Tuesday’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting, councilors voted in favor of the opening of a new restaurant in the airport to replace Southern Girl Cafe that closed in July 2022. The new restaurant will be named Suga B’s and […]
One killed in Wichita Valley Airport plane crash
One person was killed in a plane crash at the Wichita Valley Airport Saturday afternoon.
I-44 wreck sends one to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person went to the hospital after a crash on I-44 near mile marker 43 Sunday afternoon. Emergency officials told 7News a driver hydroplaned in the rain, hit another car and went into a ditch. She sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver was trapped in the...
Stephens County Commissioners vote to remove county burn ban
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Board of Stephens County Commissioners have voted to not extend the burn ban for another two weeks. The decision was made on Monday, after Fire Chiefs held a majority vote to not continue to burn ban. If needed, the Stephens County Board of Commissioners...
Comanche County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Lawton and the Surrounding Area!
It's back! The Comanche County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert for Lawton, Fort Sill, and the surrounding area. Looks like scammers have returned and are dupping people into giving them personal information or worse, cash. Seems like there's always a new, or in this case a returning scam, that you have to be aware of. You've always got to be on your toes and pay attention to what's going on. Don't get taken!
Nearly 20 animals adopted from Clear the Shelters event
So many pets are getting cozy in their new homes Saturday night after the Clear the Shelters event at the Wichita Falls Animal Service Center.
Human remains discovered near McKinney Road in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded to the 2200 block of McKinney Road at 8:06 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. […]
Woman dies in Jackson Co. wreck Saturday night
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a wreck in Jackson County Saturday night. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened just before 9 p.m. about two miles north of Blair. 82-year-old Doris Kennedy of Mangum was headed northbound on Highway 283. The second vehicle, although...
7News First Alert Weather: Flooding risk continues today with scattered-to-widespread showers and storms
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Make sure to grab that umbrella, rain coat, and rain boots this morning because it’s going to be another wet day! If you are heading out the door this morning to hit the road, be cautious when driving because the scattered-to-widespread rain and light winds are contributing to patchy fog across Texoma. A First Alert Weather Day is still in effect as the multiple inches of rainfall we’ve seen the past few days, along with showers and storms today expected to bring up to another 2″ of rainfall, will contribute to a flooding risk for portions of the area. Flood alerts are in effect for multiple counties through noontime today, so be careful when encountering wet spots and puddles on the road.
New details released in fatal Wichita Valley plane crash
The Wichita County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the Saturday plane crash at Wichita Valley Airport.
