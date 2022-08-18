ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
rockvillenights.com

Burglary, assault at Rockville home

Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the Rockcrest neighborhood early Friday morning, August 19, 2022. One or more suspects entered the home, and at least one person was the victim of a 2nd-degree assault during the incident. The burglary was reported at a home in the 1100 block of Highwood Road at 12:16 AM Friday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WUSA9

19-year-old found guilty of manslaughter after shooting 2 classmates

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A 19-year-old from Springfield, Virginia was found guilty by a jury on two counts of manslaughter in the 2021 shooting deaths of two high school classmates, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office. Zachary Burkard, a then-18-year-old aspiring drug dealer, shot and killed 17-year-old...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Frederick Co#Oakdale High School#Fcso
WUSA9

Man shot on I-295 northbound in DC

WASHINGTON — A man was shot Sunday morning on Interstate 295 Northbound in D.C., according to police. It's the second time this month and the fourth time this year that WUSA9 has reported on shots fired on the interstate. Officers arrived at Exit 1A at 10:40 a.m. Sunday, according...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County mother, infant reported missing since Tuesday, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help finding a missing mother and infant from Silver Spring. According to the Montgomery County Police Department, 26-year-old Danielle Vines and her 8-month-old infant Christian Wilson were last seen on Tuesday, August 16 in Prince George's County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
LAUREL, MD
WBAL Radio

Adolescent injured jumping into 'Prettyboy Dam'

There's no word on the status of a young person that was injured jumping into the water at the Prettyboy Dam on Sunday evening. Baltimore and Carroll County rescue workers were called to the scene to help the person. A Baltimore County Fire Department tweet says the patient jumped from...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female. Adele Anderson was last seen at approximately 11:45 a.m., in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Silver Spring. Anderson...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy