Burglary, assault at Rockville home
Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the Rockcrest neighborhood early Friday morning, August 19, 2022. One or more suspects entered the home, and at least one person was the victim of a 2nd-degree assault during the incident. The burglary was reported at a home in the 1100 block of Highwood Road at 12:16 AM Friday.
Man, Woman Killed in Prince George's County Shootings
A man and a woman were killed in separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday. Authorities were first called to the 1300 block of Ritchie Road in the Walker Mill area at around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a man shot at the BP Gas Station in that block.
Deputies Arrest Attempted Second Degree Murder Suspect
Upper Marlboro, MD… The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Nathan Farmer on August 17, 2022, on a warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder obtained by the county police on August 11, 2022. According to the warrant, on July 19, 2022, police responded to the 5400 Block of Silver Hill […]
Fairfax County Public Schools makes safety changes following the deadly crash that killed 2 Oakton High School students
OAKTON, Va. — Fairfax County Public Schools has moved 22 bus stops away from Blake Lane in response to the crash at the Five Oaks Road intersection that killed two Oakton High School students and left a third injured. Starting Monday, Aug. 22, students will wait for the bus...
Washington Music Festival Arrest Prevented Potential Mass Shooting This Weekend, Police Say
Washington's Bass Canyon EDM Festival took place this weekend at Gorge Amphitheatre, and while the event was a successful one, according to local police it was almost ruined by a potential mass shooting. On Friday (August 19) evening, both security from the festival and witnesses notified authorities around 9 PM...
Minor Busted Attempting Breaking Into Urbana High School, Stealing Computer Parts: Sheriff
A sticky-fingered suspect was caught red-handed attempting to steal computer parts from his high school in Maryland in the middle of the night, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the sheriff's office responded to Urbana High School shortly before 2:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, when...
19-year-old found guilty of manslaughter after shooting 2 classmates
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A 19-year-old from Springfield, Virginia was found guilty by a jury on two counts of manslaughter in the 2021 shooting deaths of two high school classmates, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office. Zachary Burkard, a then-18-year-old aspiring drug dealer, shot and killed 17-year-old...
Student charged, accused of making school bomb threat using Apple AirDrop in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Deputies said a high school student is facing charges after he sent pictures with text that “alluded to a bomb threat” to people’s cell phones Thursday. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said several students at Oakdale High School received the threat via the AirDrop feature on Apple iPhones. […]
Man shot on I-295 northbound in DC
WASHINGTON — A man was shot Sunday morning on Interstate 295 Northbound in D.C., according to police. It's the second time this month and the fourth time this year that WUSA9 has reported on shots fired on the interstate. Officers arrived at Exit 1A at 10:40 a.m. Sunday, according...
Student charged with bomb threat at Oakdale High School in Frederick County
A high school student was charged for reportedly making a threat of violence at a Frederick County School Thursday morning.
Montgomery County mother, infant reported missing since Tuesday, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help finding a missing mother and infant from Silver Spring. According to the Montgomery County Police Department, 26-year-old Danielle Vines and her 8-month-old infant Christian Wilson were last seen on Tuesday, August 16 in Prince George's County.
High School Student Charged With Threats of Mass Violence After Bomb Threat in Maryland
A Maryland high school student is facing charges for allegedly sending several images with text that alluded to a bomb threat Thursday morning. The suspect is a student at Oakdale High School in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities said. Frederick County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers and detectives began investigating after...
Police: Severn man found shot to death inside car was targeted
Officers found 20-year-old Naim Rashid Addison in the driver's seat of a Honda Civic, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Bicyclist dies following crash in Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County Police say Thomas Eric Siebert was riding on the shoulder of Route 10 near E. Furnace Branch Road, when he suddenly turned in front of a Hyundai Sonata and was struck.
Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect. Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.
Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
Police Attempting To Identify Anne Arundel County Giant Food Robber
ODENTON, Md. — Detectives could use your help locating a criminal in Anne Arundel County. The pictured suspect committed a robbery at the Giant Food at 1155 Annapolis Road in Odenton. If you have information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect please contact our Criminal Investigative Division at...
Adolescent injured jumping into 'Prettyboy Dam'
There's no word on the status of a young person that was injured jumping into the water at the Prettyboy Dam on Sunday evening. Baltimore and Carroll County rescue workers were called to the scene to help the person. A Baltimore County Fire Department tweet says the patient jumped from...
Woman shot, killed in situation not involving her in Prince George’s County
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening and left an uninvolved woman dead. Police said they first responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. for a shooting between two vehicles. They found 71-year-old Deborah Armstrong, […]
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female. Adele Anderson was last seen at approximately 11:45 a.m., in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Silver Spring. Anderson...
