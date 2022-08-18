Read full article on original website
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for alleged criminal mischief early Sunday. An RPD report said just after 3:00 a.m. officers responded following a call that a woman was throwing rocks at passing vehicles near the intersection of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and Northwest Mulholland Drive. Officers contacted a victim and inspected her pickup. Officers saw fresh damages to the passenger side consistent with rocks being thrown at it.
POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR UNLAWFUL ENTRY INTO A MOTOR VEHICLE
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for alleged unlawful entry into a vehicle, early Monday. An RPD report said a 1:00 a.m. officers attempted to speak with the 27-year old suspect in the 400 block of Northeast Chestnut Avenue. The woman reportedly ran inside a nearby apartment, and the tenants gave officers permission to go inside and remove her. The tenants didn’t wish to pursue charges from that incident.
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg woman was jailed for alleged disorderly conduct, by Roseburg Police on Friday. An RPD report said at 4:45 p.m. the 30-year was allegedly acting disorderly and blocking traffic by standing in the roadway, near the intersection of Southeast Pine Street and Southeast Washington Avenue. Officers contacted the suspect and said they observed her standing in the road, causing multiple vehicles to have to come to a stop to avoid hitting her.
DCSO JAILS ROSEBURG MAN FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Roseburg man following an alleged assault on Saturday. A DCSO report said just after 5:40 p.m. the 30-year old allegedly pepper sprayed a victim in the parking lot of a business in the 4000 block of Carnes Road in Green. The report said the confrontation came after the victim had left their dog in a vehicle while inside the business. The suspect told the victim that their actions were irresponsible while the victim claimed they had not been gone very long.
KDRV
Grants Pass men arrested for armed robbery of O'aces
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Two Grants Pass men are now in custody after police say they robbed a local Grants Pass business last week. According to Grants Pass Police, On August 11, at 12:04 AM, Grants Pass Police were called to the scene of an armed robbery at O’aces, located at 772 Rogue River Hwy.
Motorcycle Fatality Douglas Co., Aug. 22
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual Sport dirtbike that had left the roadway after the operator failed to successfully negotiate a left-hand turn. The operator, later identified as 23-year-old Kaulynn Lyle Shreeve of Phoenix, Oregon was thrown from the bike during the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts of bystanders and fire/medical personnel, Shreeve died at the scene. Shreeve was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2 and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
WOMAN HOSPITALIZED IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
A woman was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck Friday, eight miles west of Elkton. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 11:30 a.m. a sedan was traveling westbound when it left the roadway, struck a large rock and flipped onto its top, blocking the westbound lane of travel. The driver was the only occupant and was trapped. Fire and EMS crews were able to extricate her. She was flown to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield by a REACH helicopter and was listed in critical condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Missing Person Douglas Co., Aug. 22
UPDATE 08/20/2022 2:30pm – DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Search efforts continue for 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Garrett messaged a friend through Facebook that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area. Search crews have searched the area and have been unable to locate him as of the time of this post. He was last known to be in a tan/gold colored 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker. Garrett is 5’9″ tall, 170 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. His clothing description is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
23-YEAR OLD MAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
A motorcycle crash Friday night claimed the life of a 23-year old Phoenix man. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 11:45 p.m. dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road, east of Roseburg. O’Dell...
Douglas County deputies searching for injured missing person in wilderness
TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public that might help in locating Rick Leroy Garrett, 63. According to the DCSO, Garrett told a friend that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area on August 18. Deputies say a search and rescue effort has been carried out, but searchers have been unable to locate him.
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following alleged criminal mischief early Tuesday. Information released Thursday by DCSO said at about 4:50 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to a business complex in the 200 block of South Pacific Highway in Myrtle Creek. The report...
WOMAN JAILED FOR REPORTED WEAPONS VIOLATIONS
A Roseburg woman was jailed for reported weapon violations by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said an investigation revealed evidence that 38-year old Angela Wells took a double-edged knife, or dagger, from a victim and made threatening gestures with that knife, then concealed it in her own pocket. The incident allegedly took place at about 3:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard.
JUVENILE LODGED DUE TO ALLEGED ASSAULT
A juvenile was lodged by Roseburg Police, due to an alleged assault on Tuesday. An RPD report said a juvenile male believed another male juvenile had stolen some items from him in the past, so when he saw the second juvenile on Marsters Street at about 12:40 p.m., he chased him down on foot. Once he caught up with the second juvenile, he allegedly beat the victim with his fists before fleeing on foot.
DINT SEIZES METH, HEROIN, THOUSANDS OF MARIJUANA PLANTS
In the past month, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team has seized substantial quantities of methamphetamine and heroin, and served several search warrants on illegal marijuana growing operations operating in the county. A DINT release from Sergeant Nick Hansen provides a long list of the specifics. That has included finding controlled...
Man reported hurt, missing in Tiller area
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking the public today for information that could help find 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who has been reported missing. It says Garrett reported to a friend that he was hurt and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the...
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL TRANSIENT FOLLOWING ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a transient following an alleged harassment incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said just before 10:00 p.m. the man and a female were staying at a motel in the 600 block of West Madone Street when the suspect became aggressive and held the victim down, slapping her as she screamed. The woman fled the room and a U.S. Department of Interior National Park Service Chief Ranger, who happened to be staying in the motel, detained the man in handcuffs until police arrived.
UPDATE: SHE IS LOCATED. Josephine County search for Kristina Young done
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- From Josephine County Sheriff's Office at 10:06am today:. GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman today, and it's asking the public for help. It says 53-year-old Kristina (Krisy) Young might be with her boyfriend traveling in an unknown...
Cannabis, guns, silver, and cash seized at unlicensed grow in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On August 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) conducted a search and siezure 800 block of Coyote Creek Road in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. The search warrant was executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Douglas County road
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Douglas County on Friday night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road. When they arrived, they found a dirt bike that had gone off the road. They said the rider lost control making a left-hand turn. The rider was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead.
MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK
A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck Tuesday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 7:30 p.m. 28-year old Gage Burgess was driving southbound at a high rate of speed on Melqua Road approaching Tranquil Lane when he went into the ditch on the right side of the road and rolled his SUV.
