Beverly Hills, CA

KRON4 News

Fremont woman sentenced for stealing nearly $5 million from HP

(BCN) — A Fremont woman who stole nearly $5 million was sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding her employer, HP, Inc, the U.S. Department of Justice announced last week. KRON ON is streaming live news now Shelbee Szeto, 30, pleaded guilty in March to using company credit cards meant to pay vendors to […]
FREMONT, CA
newsantaana.com

Beverly Hills surgeon gets 10 years in prison for insurance fraud involving sober living patients

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Beverly Hills surgeon has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for stealing nearly $38 million in an elaborate insurance fraud scheme that involved hiring body brokers to pay patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo medically unnecessary surgeries, medical testing, and other medical procedures. This is the largest prison sentence for a provider in California workers’ compensation insurance fraud.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Stockton, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Stockton, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin’s victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest he...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters

Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CALIFORNIA STATE
westsidetoday.com

Tenants of Marina del Rey Apartments Sue Landlord Over Background Checks

Complaint claims REIT conducts investigative reports without disclosures. Equity Residential faces another lawsuit, this time it is a class action lawsuit, alleging invasion of privacy filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, that alleges that the trust company insisted on running consumer reports, rather than just credit checks on their prospective renters that was filed on August 10.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal

Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police make human trafficking arrests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office made several arrests resulting from seven independent human trafficking investigations. The operation began in the first two weeks of August with the goal of combatting juvenile sex trafficking, according to police. Police said that […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tracy man convicted of torturing, beating teen will have to wait for parole fate

TRACY -- A 43-year-old man convicted in 2011 for participating in the torture and beating of a teenage boy inside a Tracy home for over a year will have to wait four to six months to determine his eligibility for parole. Anthony Waiters, imprisoned at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, was granted parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on March 30 after serving 11 years of his sentence for his role in abusing a then-16-year-old boy Kyle Ramirez.However, on Tuesday an En Banc hearing was held in Sacramento with the CDCR executive board after Gov. Gavin Newsom...
TRACY, CA
FOX40

Georgia homicide suspect found, arrested in Galt

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A homicide suspect from the state of Georgia was arrested in Galt with the help of officers on Thursday.  Galt police said the US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force asked officers for help around 2 p.m. Officers then helped the task force serve a warrant.  When they went to serve the warrant, […]
GALT, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Man dies in Sacramento midnight hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are still looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed one person on Saturday. Police said that shortly after midnight they responded to calls of an injured person laying in the street in the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court.
SACRAMENTO, CA

