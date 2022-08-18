TRACY -- A 43-year-old man convicted in 2011 for participating in the torture and beating of a teenage boy inside a Tracy home for over a year will have to wait four to six months to determine his eligibility for parole. Anthony Waiters, imprisoned at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, was granted parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on March 30 after serving 11 years of his sentence for his role in abusing a then-16-year-old boy Kyle Ramirez.However, on Tuesday an En Banc hearing was held in Sacramento with the CDCR executive board after Gov. Gavin Newsom...

