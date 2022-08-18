Read full article on original website
Fremont woman sentenced for stealing nearly $5 million from HP
(BCN) — A Fremont woman who stole nearly $5 million was sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding her employer, HP, Inc, the U.S. Department of Justice announced last week. KRON ON is streaming live news now Shelbee Szeto, 30, pleaded guilty in March to using company credit cards meant to pay vendors to […]
California man gets 10-year sentence for embezzlement, including $1M spent on online game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to embezzling $4.8 million from his employer and defrauding banks, prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California, Kevin Lee...
newsantaana.com
Beverly Hills surgeon gets 10 years in prison for insurance fraud involving sober living patients
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Beverly Hills surgeon has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for stealing nearly $38 million in an elaborate insurance fraud scheme that involved hiring body brokers to pay patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo medically unnecessary surgeries, medical testing, and other medical procedures. This is the largest prison sentence for a provider in California workers' compensation insurance fraud.
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
KTVU FOX 2
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest he...
NBC Bay Area
California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters
Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Rocklin man embezzles $4.8 million, spends nearly $1 million on online game
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Rocklin business owner was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for embezzling $4.8 million from his employer and defrauding banks, the U. S. Department of Justice said. Kevin Lee Co, 51, pled guilty in 2016 to wire fraud and money laundering to steal from his employer, Holt of California, […]
westsidetoday.com
Tenants of Marina del Rey Apartments Sue Landlord Over Background Checks
Complaint claims REIT conducts investigative reports without disclosures. Equity Residential faces another lawsuit, this time it is a class action lawsuit, alleging invasion of privacy filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, that alleges that the trust company insisted on running consumer reports, rather than just credit checks on their prospective renters that was filed on August 10.
wufe967.com
LA county health department turns off social media replies, says account is for 'informational purposes' only
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health turned off the ability for social media users to reply to its posts, and said in a Sunday statement that its social media accounts are for "informational purposes only.". "This account is now for informational purposes only and, for that reason,...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Possible remains of Kiely Rodni found, Turlock student in critical condition, United Farm Workers march
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
foxla.com
'Banditos' Hearing: Dead rats left near LASD members' homes for cooperating with investigations, witness says
LOS ANGELES - Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness – who called into the meeting anonymously out of...
Minor at Santa Clara Juvenile Hall punched over 10 times by counselor
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall counselor was sentenced to six months in home detention after assaulting a detained minor, the Santa Clara Office of the District Attorney announced on Friday. 46-year-old Robert Medellin was sentenced Friday. Medellin’s assault of a minor occurred on April 14 after the victim and […]
Rocklin man embezzles $4.8M from employer, spends $1M on online video game
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A man from Rocklin was sentenced to 10 years in prison for wire fraud, money laundering and submitting false statements to a financial institution, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Kevin Lee Co, 51, pleaded guilty in Dec. 2016 to wire fraud and money laundering of...
9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal
Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
Sacramento Police make human trafficking arrests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office made several arrests resulting from seven independent human trafficking investigations. The operation began in the first two weeks of August with the goal of combatting juvenile sex trafficking, according to police. Police said that […]
Contra Costa Herald
Brentwood woman sentenced to maximum prison time in $300K Los Banos restaurant embezzlement case
During Wednesday hearing at Los Banos Courthouse; Robin Ruth Recla swindled six local, prominent residents who invested. “Ms. Recla is a con artist, plain and simple who should be committed to state prison for her crimes,” Merced County Deputy D.A. Colby. Victims “relieved that it’s over”, praise prosecutor, police...
Tracy man convicted of torturing, beating teen will have to wait for parole fate
TRACY -- A 43-year-old man convicted in 2011 for participating in the torture and beating of a teenage boy inside a Tracy home for over a year will have to wait four to six months to determine his eligibility for parole. Anthony Waiters, imprisoned at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, was granted parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on March 30 after serving 11 years of his sentence for his role in abusing a then-16-year-old boy Kyle Ramirez.However, on Tuesday an En Banc hearing was held in Sacramento with the CDCR executive board after Gov. Gavin Newsom...
Georgia homicide suspect found, arrested in Galt
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A homicide suspect from the state of Georgia was arrested in Galt with the help of officers on Thursday. Galt police said the US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force asked officers for help around 2 p.m. Officers then helped the task force serve a warrant. When they went to serve the warrant, […]
ems1.com
With no EMS providers at fire scene, Calif. shopper takes burn victim to hospital
MODESTO, Calif. — Shannon Wiggins was pulling out of the shopping center at the southeast corner of McHenry and Sylvan avenues Monday morning when she saw the smoke from the nearby Casa de Paz apartments in north Modesto. She called 911 to report the fire, and then drove to...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Man dies in Sacramento midnight hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are still looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed one person on Saturday. Police said that shortly after midnight they responded to calls of an injured person laying in the street in the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court.
