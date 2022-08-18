Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Dorchester Co. families get pressing needs met ahead of new school year
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Monday, non-profit organizations and the Dorchester County Health Department helped families meet some of their most pressing needs ahead of the new school year. Back to School Community Partnership Event for Families. Through free school essentials like backpacks and notebooks, immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines, free haircuts...
Bay Net
Older Adult Choral Group Ushers In The Fall Season In Lusby
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Encore Creativity for Older Adults, America’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, welcomes new and returning singers to the fall session of its Encore Chorale of Southern Maryland in Lusby, a popular local choral group that sings a fun and eclectic mix of music in many styles and from many different eras.
Lancaster Farming
New Fermentation Major Available at University of Maryland's College of Ag
The process of fermentation is responsible for some of humankind’s tastiest achievements — beer, wine, bread, cheese and pickles, for example. Now, there is a major at the University of Maryland that will teach the specific science of fermentation to a new generation of makers and entrepreneurs. The...
fox5dc.com
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
WTOP
‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland
Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Columbia, MD USA
I found this quilted heart while bringing my son to the park before getting ready to send him to his dad Till Christmas. It’s kismet that the universe knew I was feeling a little blue and needed this.
coloradopolitics.com
COVID, CRT, sexuality: What's behind the mass student exodus from public schools
Elicia Brand and her family moved to Loudoun County nine years ago to take advantage of well-reputed public schools in the affluent northern Virginia enclave. But after the pandemic began, the schools she once regarded as fantastic changed. Brand said her three sons encountered sexualized reading materials, a racially fraught curriculum, and an approach to education that seemed to prioritize the politics of the district’s adults over the needs of its children.
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
Hilltop
Community Ordered to Evacuate Medical Building After Report Made of an Unidentified Blinking Device
The Howard University community was alerted of an evacuation order of the Seeley Mudd Building via email on Friday Aug. 12 at 12:52 p.m. The evacuation order was issued after a report of an “unidentified electronic device” was made to police, according to a statement shared by a University spokesperson.
pauladeenmagazine.com
Easton, Maryland: Escape to Easton
Maryland’s eastern shore is dotted with small towns and inlets ready for exploring. Just across the Chesapeake Bay from Virginia, the welcoming air of Easton, Maryland, evokes Southern hospitality in a state that rides the border of the Mason-Dixon Line. Its growing food scene has cultivated several noteworthy restaurants, and when mixed with its quaint charm, it’s the perfect place to spend a weekend away.
WCBC Radio
Governor Hogan Wraps Up Eastern Shore Tour With Stops in Cambridge and Kent Narrows
Governor Larry Hogan today wrapped up his four-day Eastern Shore Tour with visits to Cambridge and Kent Narrows, marking another milestone for Chesapeake Bay restoration. Oyster Planting in Kent Narrows. Governor Hogan joined the Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP) in Kent Narrows to mark its 10 billionth oyster planting, an important part of Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts. This year, Maryland watermen had the best wild oyster they’ve had in 35 years, landing more than 500,000 bushels. The governor presented a citation to ORP, which partners with the Department of Natural Resources to conduct these plantings.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Urges DC Residents to Take Advantage of Programs to Buy A Home or Keep Their Home
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; and DC Department of Housing and Community Development. Richard Livingstone (DHCD) The Homeowner Assistance Fund Can Help Current Homeowners Keep Their Homes, the Home Purchase Assistance Program Can Help More Washingtonians...
Officials announce alert system that will identify racial hate crimes
The Caucus of African American Leaders, or CAAL, announced an alert system they launched Monday to identify racial hate crime incidents in our area.
parentherald.com
Baltimore Dad Hits Jackpot, Winning $250,000 in Maryland Lottery While on Vacation
An elementary school teacher from Maryland left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime after winning $250,000 in the state lottery, according to Action News Jax. According to a news release from the Maryland Lottery, the anonymous Baltimore County dad purchased the winning ticket while vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland. The 58-year-old purchased a $10 scratch-off in Maryland's Gold Rush game early in the morning.
georgetowner.com
Georgetown BID Employee Murdered
On Aug. 11, MPD Second District Commander Duncan Bedlion appeared on the scene to answer reporters’ questions about an apparent drive-by double-shooting from a “silver car” in the Dupont Circle area, on the 2000 block of Florida Avenue NW at approximately 9:32 p.m. The deceased victim was identified as Stephon Johns, 31, whom police believed to have been “targeted” by the killers thought to have been “circling around the area in a silver 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia.” After spotting Johns along Florida Avenue, the report said, “four people got out of the car and opened fire, killing him and hitting another man who happened to be nearby.”
Q&A: Maryland moms open up about kids returning to school
As children head back to school, we know it's a very busy time for parents. So WJZ's Linh Bui checked in with a couple Maryland moms to hear about their feelings and any concerns before school starts. Tamara Beger has four children in Anne Arundel County Schools: twins Leila and Alexander are sophomores, Christopher is in fifth grade and Isaac is in third grade. Nicolette Taylor's daughter Maia is a 10th grader in Baltimore County. The biggest concern for both mothers is the nationwide teacher shortage, an issue that has left schools across Maryland scrambling to fill vacant positions. Below is...
NBC Washington
Families Housed at Fort Belvoir File Lawsuit Over Mold
Residents of base housing at the Fort Belvoir Army Installation in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they’re experiencing asthma flareups, skin rashes, headaches and other health problems due to mold in their homes. The residents said they don’t fault the U.S. Army but the company hired to build and manage...
WHAS 11
Black Maryland couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
WMDT.com
MACO sees Maryland Politicians discuss the future of the state
OCEAN CITY, Md- Politicians, government agencies, and businesses flocked to the Ocean City convention center, for a chance to talk about the future of the state, and the accomplishments, issues, and developments in the state. For Senator Ben Cardin, the event was a chance to sell the benefits of the...
popville.com
“American University Staff to Strike Next Week”
Staff members at AU plan to go on strike next week. Sylvia Burwell makes an extravagant salary–well over a million dollars. All the while, a large number of staff make well below what is considered a living wage in the District. On top of that, they’re charged to park at work everyday and are required to pay parking tickets that increase with each ticket received. AU leadership has hired a lawyer known for aggressively fighting unions and have been resistant to increasing wages (typically, wages start at about $45k).
