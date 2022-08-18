ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MD

WMDT.com

Dorchester Co. families get pressing needs met ahead of new school year

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Monday, non-profit organizations and the Dorchester County Health Department helped families meet some of their most pressing needs ahead of the new school year. Back to School Community Partnership Event for Families. Through free school essentials like backpacks and notebooks, immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines, free haircuts...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Older Adult Choral Group Ushers In The Fall Season In Lusby

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Encore Creativity for Older Adults, America’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, welcomes new and returning singers to the fall session of its Encore Chorale of Southern Maryland in Lusby, a popular local choral group that sings a fun and eclectic mix of music in many styles and from many different eras.
LUSBY, MD
Lancaster Farming

New Fermentation Major Available at University of Maryland's College of Ag

The process of fermentation is responsible for some of humankind’s tastiest achievements — beer, wine, bread, cheese and pickles, for example. Now, there is a major at the University of Maryland that will teach the specific science of fermentation to a new generation of makers and entrepreneurs. The...
WTOP

‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland

Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
MARYLAND STATE
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Columbia, MD USA

I found this quilted heart while bringing my son to the park before getting ready to send him to his dad Till Christmas. It’s kismet that the universe knew I was feeling a little blue and needed this.
COLUMBIA, MD
coloradopolitics.com

COVID, CRT, sexuality: What's behind the mass student exodus from public schools

Elicia Brand and her family moved to Loudoun County nine years ago to take advantage of well-reputed public schools in the affluent northern Virginia enclave. But after the pandemic began, the schools she once regarded as fantastic changed. Brand said her three sons encountered sexualized reading materials, a racially fraught curriculum, and an approach to education that seemed to prioritize the politics of the district’s adults over the needs of its children.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
BALTIMORE, MD
pauladeenmagazine.com

Easton, Maryland: Escape to Easton

Maryland’s eastern shore is dotted with small towns and inlets ready for exploring. Just across the Chesapeake Bay from Virginia, the welcoming air of Easton, Maryland, evokes Southern hospitality in a state that rides the border of the Mason-Dixon Line. Its growing food scene has cultivated several noteworthy restaurants, and when mixed with its quaint charm, it’s the perfect place to spend a weekend away.
EASTON, MD
WCBC Radio

Governor Hogan Wraps Up Eastern Shore Tour With Stops in Cambridge and Kent Narrows

Governor Larry Hogan today wrapped up his four-day Eastern Shore Tour with visits to Cambridge and Kent Narrows, marking another milestone for Chesapeake Bay restoration. Oyster Planting in Kent Narrows. Governor Hogan joined the Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP) in Kent Narrows to mark its 10 billionth oyster planting, an important part of Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts. This year, Maryland watermen had the best wild oyster they’ve had in 35 years, landing more than 500,000 bushels. The governor presented a citation to ORP, which partners with the Department of Natural Resources to conduct these plantings.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
parentherald.com

Baltimore Dad Hits Jackpot, Winning $250,000 in Maryland Lottery While on Vacation

An elementary school teacher from Maryland left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime after winning $250,000 in the state lottery, according to Action News Jax. According to a news release from the Maryland Lottery, the anonymous Baltimore County dad purchased the winning ticket while vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland. The 58-year-old purchased a $10 scratch-off in Maryland's Gold Rush game early in the morning.
OCEAN CITY, MD
georgetowner.com

Georgetown BID Employee Murdered

On Aug. 11, MPD Second District Commander Duncan Bedlion appeared on the scene to answer reporters’ questions about an apparent drive-by double-shooting from a “silver car” in the Dupont Circle area, on the 2000 block of Florida Avenue NW at approximately 9:32 p.m. The deceased victim was identified as Stephon Johns, 31, whom police believed to have been “targeted” by the killers thought to have been “circling around the area in a silver 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia.” After spotting Johns along Florida Avenue, the report said, “four people got out of the car and opened fire, killing him and hitting another man who happened to be nearby.”
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Q&A: Maryland moms open up about kids returning to school

As children head back to school, we know it's a very busy time for parents. So WJZ's Linh Bui checked in with a couple Maryland moms to hear about their feelings and any concerns before school starts.  Tamara Beger has four children in Anne Arundel County Schools: twins Leila and Alexander are sophomores, Christopher is in fifth grade and Isaac is in third grade. Nicolette Taylor's daughter Maia is a 10th grader in Baltimore County. The biggest concern for both mothers is the nationwide teacher shortage, an issue that has left schools across Maryland scrambling to fill vacant positions. Below is...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Families Housed at Fort Belvoir File Lawsuit Over Mold

Residents of base housing at the Fort Belvoir Army Installation in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they’re experiencing asthma flareups, skin rashes, headaches and other health problems due to mold in their homes. The residents said they don’t fault the U.S. Army but the company hired to build and manage...
FORT BELVOIR, VA
WMDT.com

MACO sees Maryland Politicians discuss the future of the state

OCEAN CITY, Md- Politicians, government agencies, and businesses flocked to the Ocean City convention center, for a chance to talk about the future of the state, and the accomplishments, issues, and developments in the state. For Senator Ben Cardin, the event was a chance to sell the benefits of the...
popville.com

“American University Staff to Strike Next Week”

Staff members at AU plan to go on strike next week. Sylvia Burwell makes an extravagant salary–well over a million dollars. All the while, a large number of staff make well below what is considered a living wage in the District. On top of that, they’re charged to park at work everyday and are required to pay parking tickets that increase with each ticket received. AU leadership has hired a lawyer known for aggressively fighting unions and have been resistant to increasing wages (typically, wages start at about $45k).
WASHINGTON, DC

