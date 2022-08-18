Marlins’ Don Mattingly isn’t planning to retire

Despite rumors, sources close to Don Mattingly says he has no intention of retiring. This year is not his fault, as the Marlins just couldn’t hit. Mattingly is perfect for a young team. Last time his contract came up Derek Jeter (now gone) and Kim Ng overruled some others and kept Mattingly.

Chris Young had a quick rise from big-league pitcher to Rangers baseball president (four years). Word is he was behind the firing of Chris Woodward , as he wants someone who’ll lay down the law (he didn’t like the clubhouse card-playing). Bayside product Jon Daniels was let go after a nice long run as GM that baseball prez, oddly enough just two days after he explained the Woodward firing at the press conference. Best wishes to a good guy I met (along with his Cornell roommate A.J. Preller of Huntington, L.I.) at the 1999 winter meetings, as they sought low-level baseball jobs as graduating seniors. They started at below minimum wage and rose to run teams.

Don Mattingly isn’t done with baseball yet. USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies need to extend Rob Thomson, 43-23 since taking over.

The Angels, who actually seem to be getting worse, will conduct a full-scale managerial search after the year.

The Tigers will do a big search for their next GM once they figure out the usual suspects — Mike Chernoff, David Forst, etc. — aren’t leaving comfortable jobs for the Motor City mess. After they get through that, execs from the Dodgers, Rays, Guardians and Brewers are always good bets.

The most recent word from someone in the know is David Stearns needs to get to the World Series to be able to opt out of his Brewers contract . Others doubt he’d consider much beyond his hometown NY teams, anyway, as folks love Milwaukee.

Teams are seeking Michael Conforto’s medicals, and he has a good chance to be ready to hit for a contender in September.

Michael Conforto could be back in a big league lineup as soon as September. Corey Sipkin

Bryce Harper (wrist) is taking batting practice from his dad Ron and making progress toward a return to the Phillies, perhaps in a week.

The odd thing about the Red Sox not trading J.D. Martinez is they surely won’t give him a qualifying offer (so no draft choice). At least the Cubs will presumably extend one to Willson Contreras. The Giants will tag Carlos Rodon, as well.

The Yankees’ trade for Harrison Bader makes more sense the more Aaron Hicks struggles, though there’s no timetable beyond September for Bader’s return.

Player of the Week: Vinnie Pasquantino, Royals 1B. Runners-up: Alex Bregman, Astros 3B; Sean Murphy, A’s C.