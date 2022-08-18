ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlem townhouse home to Faison Firehouse Theater set to list for $9M

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AdNqM_0hMhKqd700

This grand limestone townhouse in the heart of West Harlem will soon hit the market for $9 million.

That’s down from its $14 million ask in 2020 and its $12.7 million asking price last year.

This time, the price doesn’t include an adjacent lot that’s used as a garden, though that can still be included in the sale for a total of $11 million.

The seller is Tony Award-winning choreographer George Faison, 76, who bought the Beaux Arts beauty at 6 Hancock Place for $600,000 in 2000 — or $1.05 million in today’s dollars.

Originally built as a firehouse by architect Howard Constable in 1909, for Hook and Ladder Company 40, it now serves as the Faison Firehouse Theater and Faison’s personal residence.

At 10,400 square feet, the former firehouse is zoned for commercial and residential use.

Faison’s one-bedroom duplex is perched above the theater. The space currently includes a reception area, a ticket booth, a basement café/cabaret, a 130-seat theater, a 1,050-square-foot dance studio and a sun deck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIDAC_0hMhKqd700
There’s a generous 10,400 square feet inside.
Juris Mardwig
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cibZV_0hMhKqd700
The townhouse has a 130-seat theater.
Juris Mardwig
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vyul6_0hMhKqd700
The dining room inside the home.
Juris Mardwig
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33i3sL_0hMhKqd700
The roof deck is spoiled with views of the Midtown skyline.
Juris Mardwig

There’s also a lofted dining room that overlooks a “sanctuary room” with stained glass installations, two large front-facing bay windows, 16-foot ceilings, multiple terraces and Juliet balconies — and a roof deck with views of the Midtown skyline. The building also comes with 2,000 square feet of unused air rights.

The listing brokers are Douglas Elliman’s Neil Porter, Paul Zweben and Carolyn Zweben.

