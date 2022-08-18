Door swings wide open for Stillwater to be a prime contender for 6A-II title

By Patrick Kays

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Stillwater Pioneers.

HEAD COACH

Tucker Barnard

RETURNING STARTERS

8 offense, 7 defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 9-3

League record: 6-1, 2nd in District 6AII-1

Playoffs: Lost to Bixby in the 6A-II semifinals, 48-6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB Gage Gundy, 6-3, 210, Sr.

As a two-sport athlete, it is unsure which direction Gundy - the son of Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy - will be heading for college, but what we do know about Gage Gundy is he will be the starting quarterback for the Pioneers. The dual threat quarterback, who also plays on the school's baseball team, threw for 1,530 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 476 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

OL Jude Ropp, 6-4, 280, Sr.

Gundy will have the protection of Ropp returning this season. He is a large and strong athlete that has the physicality to make defenders meet turf.

TE Josh Ford, 6-5, 240, Jr.

At most of his team camp, Ford lined up in the tight end position but focused primarily on blocking assignments and did it quite well. He picks up many blocks for the Pioneer backfield. When he does catch the ball, he is tough to drag down.

DE Zac Tyson, 6-2, 195, Sr.

Tyson is incredibly patient at defensive end. That patience allows him to use his speed to get around offensive linemen with great footwork. However, when the line lapses and opens a hole, Tyson's long frame and great acceleration gets him to the quarterback in a blink.

DE Javon Schutte, 6-3, 200, Sr.

Schutte has great top end speed and his physicality is a problem for anyone with the ball. He wraps up well and is strong enough to rattle an opponent.

OUTLOOK

The Stillwater Pioneers are loaded with experienced talent and a lot of noise around them now that Bixby has moved up to 6A-I. That noise says, "It may be the Pioneers' class to claim now."

If it’s true that a gold ball is in their future, it seems like this would be the best year for them to bring it home as their squad is full of senior talent and a reload will surely be coming in 2023.

Regardless, the landscape of 6A-II is wide open and Stillwater looks to be a favorite.

Stillwater will play host to Greenwood (Ark.) on Aug. 26. Greenwood was the state runner up in Arkansas Class 6A last season.

The Pioneers' other non-district games will be against Yukon and Norman, and Stillwater starts District 6AII-1 play on Sept. 23 against U.S. Grant.

An intriguing 6AII-1 game takes place on Sept. 30 with the Pioneers traveling to Tulsa to take on Booker T. Washington. Those two squads appear to be the odds-on preseason favorites to claim the district title.

Last season, Stillwater defeated the Hornets, 36-29, in the opening round of the 6AII playoffs.