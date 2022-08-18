ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Martin Duets With Pianist With One Hand, Calls Her Original ‘One of the Best Songs Ever Written’

By Glenn Rowley
 3 days ago

Chris Martin surprised a fellow songwriter Wednesday with a private duet on her original song.

“I literally dissolved and went to songwriter heaven when this happened. I love you chris martin,” musician Victoria Canal tweeted, sharing video of the encounter.

In the clip, Canal — who happens to have just one hand — performs her original track “Swan Song” on the piano while the Coldplay frontman leans against the back of the instrument and sings along. “Who knows how long we’ve got?/ As long as I am breathing/ I know it’s not too late to love,” he croons with Canal before declaring, “One of the best songs ever written. And you’re nervous that the piano’s louder than you!”

“What?” the pianist responds in disbelief before modestly adding, “I always sing too quiet.”

Canal didn’t explain how her meet-up with Martin came about, but the singer and his bandmates are currently in the middle of a weeklong run of shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, where Craig David and Natalie Imbruglia have both made surprise appearances to perform with the band. So far, the tour has helped Coldplay cross the $1 billion mark in career tour earnings and will continue to run through Nov. 8 in Argentina.

The duet isn’t the first time that Martin has dropped in on an unsuspecting fan as of late, either. At the end of June, the singer popped into a pub in the small British village of Hinton Charterhouse and ended up serenading an engaged couple with Coldplay’s 2014 Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit “A Sky Full of Stars.”

Watch Martin’s sweet acoustic sing-through with Canal below.

Billboard

Harry Styles Teases He’s Already Working on His Fourth Album: ‘I’m Always Writing’

Harry Styles‘ next album — and movie — might be coming sooner than you think. Though the 28-year-old pop star is still riding the waves of his most recent record Harry’s House and has two feature films hitting theaters this year, he recently revealed that his next LP is already in the works. In his cover story interview with Rolling Stone, Styles shared that he and his team of collaborating musicians are already coming up with ideas for his fourth album, though they only just released Harry’s House in May. He’s also still enjoying the success of 10-week No. 1 single “As...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Tony de Vit, Late British DJ and Producer, to be Honored With Blue Plaque

Tony de Vit, the late hard house specialist, will be remembered with a blue plaque in his hometown Birmingham — marking the first time a DJ has ever received the honor. De Vit died in 1998, at the age of 40 and at the very peak of his game. During his lifetime, de Vit carved out a niche as as one of the go-to DJs for harder-edged house sets. His reputation was confirmed in 2011, when Mixmag’s “Greatest DJ Of All Time” poll ranked him at No. 9. The blue plaque, which the Birmingham Civic Society commissions, is said to recognize an individual...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

BLACKPINK Explain ‘Pink Venom’ Meaning, Tease New Album & Tour: ‘All Our Songs Are Really Good’

BLACKPINK celebrated their long-awaited new single “Pink Venom” by holding a private online press conference in Seoul on Friday (Aug. 19) to share more about the track, their group’s musical identity, and preview their upcoming Born Pink album and tour. Looking sophisticated in black dresses that each member added her own sparkle to (Jennie’s strapless dress incorporated a multicolored-gray pattern while Lisa donned knee-high boots), BLACKPINK spoke excitedly about being back together for new music and how “Venom” represents them as a group. “Since our album’s title is Born Pink, we wanted to relay our identity in the song as much as we could,” Jennie said....
MUSIC
Billboard

Watch Stormi Adorably Lip-Sync to Her Dad Travis Scott’s Song Alongside Kylie Jenner

Dad’s biggest fan! Kylie Jenner posted a sweet video Wednesday showing Stormi Webster lip-syncing along to one of Travis Scott‘s songs. “My best friendddd,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the clip of the 4-year-old proving she knows every word to “Mamacita,” her dad’s 2014 collab with Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug. “Mamacita, cita, cita/ You know I really need ya, need ya, need ya/ Right now,” she mouths along with an ear-to-ear grin on the chorus from the front seat of her mom’s parked car. Fans went gaga over the tot’s cute performance in the comments, writing, “At that age I...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

