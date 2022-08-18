Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Fairfax Co. Public Schools opens doors to over 180,000 students for new school year
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In Fairfax County, more than 180,000 public school students who speak over 200 languages returned to their classes on Monday. Fairfax County Public Schools also has a new superintendent, Dr. Michelle Reid, who was previously a superintendent in the Seattle area. Reid said classrooms...
WJLA
Manassas Park City Schools ready for 3,500 students, 500 staff on Monday
MANASSAS PARK CITY, Va. (7News) — Nearly all the 3,500 students in Manassas Park City Schools are headed back to class Monday morning and around 500 staff members are ready to greet them. Kindergarteners begin Tuesday. The small school district in Northern Virginia is welcoming back Superintendent Dr. Melissa...
WJLA
Police investigating Capitol Heights fatal shooting of 19-year-old Va. man
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Carlos Benitez-Arevalo in Capitol Heights, Maryland over the weekend. PGPD officers were called to the 1300 block of Ritchie Road around 2:40 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found Benitez-Arevalo, of...
WJLA
Students return to Alexandria schools with security upgrades, new communication system
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria City Public Schools is opening its doors to more students Monday. 7News was the first to interview Interim Superintendent Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt after the school board announced the change in late August. "I decided to take on this role because I’ve been immersed in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
LIST | 5 DMV districts welcome back students for 2022-23 school year
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It's the first day of the 2022-23 school year on Monday for thousands of Virginia students. Students in the following districts will be back in the classrooms:. Fairfax County Public School. In Fairfax County, more than 180,000 public school students who speak over 200...
WJLA
Man, woman injured in Bristow, Va. shooting; suspect in custody: Prince William Co. police
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people were injured Monday after reports of a shooting in Bristow, Va., according to the Prince William County Police Department. The incident happened in the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive at around 3 p.m. One man was transported to an area...
WJLA
Police seek help in finding Montgomery County mother, infant missing since Aug. 16
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are asking for the public's help in locating a mother and her infant child who have been missing since last week, according to the police department. Detectives said they need help to locate 26-year-old Danielle Vines and her 8-month-old son, Christian...
WJLA
Virginia teen Levi Norwood pleads guilty in 2020 murders of mom, 6-year-old brother
WARRENTON, Va. (7News) — A Midland, Virginia teen pleaded guilty Monday in the 2020 murders of his mother and brother. Levi Norwood, now 19, faced two first-degree murder charges in the fatal shootings of his 34-year-old mother, Jennifer Norwood, and his 6-year-old brother Wyatt, on Valentine's Day. Two days...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Community heartbroken after 71-year-old woman killed during gun battle in Lanham
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — Along a busy stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, an area of shopping centers, an amazon hub and business parks, witnesses report a rolling gun battle between two cars. Police raced to the scene and found shell casings on the roadway and then got...
WJLA
Police identify suspect in Southeast DC murder of 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department has identified the person they say shot and killed a 25-year-old Baltimore man in Southeast D.C. on Aug. 10. Police said the gunman has been identified as 27-year-old Avery Miler, of Southeast, D.C. He is wanted on an outstanding D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with First Degree Murder While Armed.
WJLA
Stafford Co. man arrested for firing weapon in parking lot following dispute with coworker
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An upset employee at a Stafford County business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Police learned an employee of the business, identified as 43-year-old John Evans, of Bealeton, was extremely irate and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
WJLA
Already recounted Montgomery Co. executive votes had to be counted 3rd time after mistake
GERMANTOWN, Md. (7News) — While many voters are eager to find out who the Democratic nominee for Montgomery County executive will be, an exhaustive process, plus a possible mistake made on the first day of the recount, could prolong what county elections officials hoped would be a three-day operation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Man in 'Playboy' shirt assaults woman in Gaithersburg apartment building: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Police are searching for a man they said allegedly assaulted a woman in a Gaithersburg apartment building Wednesday afternoon. According to Montgomery County police, the alleged assault happened around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Colston Drive. When officers responded to the call, they...
WJLA
270 SB partially shut down in Montgomery County after collision causes car to flip over
Montgomery County, Md. — I-270 southbound in Montgomery County has been reduced to two lanes after a two-car collision Friday night left one vehicle flipped upside down. The incident took place around 7 p.m. in the main lanes of traffic (not local lanes) just prior to the exit for Route 28. Only minor injuries were reported.
WJLA
4 injured after two planes collide at Flying Circus Airfield in Fauquier County
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Four people suffered minor injures after two planes crashed into each other at the Flying Circus Airfield in Fauquier County Saturday morning. Virginia State Police determined that a little after 9 a.m., one airplane was attempting to land when another plane was attempting to take off. The two aircrafts collided, which caused one of them to overturn.
WJLA
Firefighter and three children among 5 injured in drunk driving accident
STAFFORD, Va. (7News) — A man is behind bars after five people were injured in a drunk driving accident on Friday night. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya crashed into the back of a fire truck responding to a separate accident along I-95 near mile marker 134.5. Deputies say the crash injured three children and another passenger in Rodriguez-Montoya's vehicle and a firefighter.
WJLA
Police locate 77-year-old man who went missing from Waldorf, Md. bowling alley
WALDORF, Md. — UPDATE: James has been found! Charles County Sheriff's Office told 7News at 11:50 p.m., James Courtney was found safe. Charles County officers spent Saturday night searching for James Courtney, 77, whom they say walked away from the AMF Bowling Alley in Waldorf, Md. at 7:10 p.m. Saturday evening.
WJLA
One man killed, another hospitalized after being shot in Manassas, police say
MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — Prince William County officers are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another Friday night in Manassas. At approximately 8:28 p.m., officers responded to call for a report of gunshots heard in the area of the Sudley Square shopping complex. Upon police arrival, the two men were located with gunshot wounds near a 7-Eleven store. Police identified 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore as the man who died.
WJLA
'Racetrack for cars': Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone stops traffic, hopes to lift business
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — This is something you're not used to seeing: people walking in the middle of 18th Street in Adams Morgan with no vehicles in sight. That's because police shut down 18th Street between Kalorama and Columbia Roads to vehicle traffic Sunday, as part of a pilot program to allow pedestrians and bicyclists to roam freely.
WJLA
Hundreds of American University staffers strike over wages: Union
WASHINGTON (7News) — Hundreds of staffers at American University gathered Monday staging a strike as they continue to negotiate a new contract with the university. The issue began in May, and now the university and Academic Affairs staff united in SEIU Local 500 are at a standstill over wages.
Comments / 0