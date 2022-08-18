FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Four people suffered minor injures after two planes crashed into each other at the Flying Circus Airfield in Fauquier County Saturday morning. Virginia State Police determined that a little after 9 a.m., one airplane was attempting to land when another plane was attempting to take off. The two aircrafts collided, which caused one of them to overturn.

