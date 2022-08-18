ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glasgow, VA
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fcps#Sex Crimes#Corrective Actions#Prostitution#Violent Crime#Glasgow Middle School#The School Board
WJLA

Police identify suspect in Southeast DC murder of 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department has identified the person they say shot and killed a 25-year-old Baltimore man in Southeast D.C. on Aug. 10. Police said the gunman has been identified as 27-year-old Avery Miler, of Southeast, D.C. He is wanted on an outstanding D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with First Degree Murder While Armed.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Stafford Co. man arrested for firing weapon in parking lot following dispute with coworker

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An upset employee at a Stafford County business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Police learned an employee of the business, identified as 43-year-old John Evans, of Bealeton, was extremely irate and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJLA

4 injured after two planes collide at Flying Circus Airfield in Fauquier County

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Four people suffered minor injures after two planes crashed into each other at the Flying Circus Airfield in Fauquier County Saturday morning. Virginia State Police determined that a little after 9 a.m., one airplane was attempting to land when another plane was attempting to take off. The two aircrafts collided, which caused one of them to overturn.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Firefighter and three children among 5 injured in drunk driving accident

STAFFORD, Va. (7News) — A man is behind bars after five people were injured in a drunk driving accident on Friday night. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya crashed into the back of a fire truck responding to a separate accident along I-95 near mile marker 134.5. Deputies say the crash injured three children and another passenger in Rodriguez-Montoya's vehicle and a firefighter.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WJLA

One man killed, another hospitalized after being shot in Manassas, police say

MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — Prince William County officers are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another Friday night in Manassas. At approximately 8:28 p.m., officers responded to call for a report of gunshots heard in the area of the Sudley Square shopping complex. Upon police arrival, the two men were located with gunshot wounds near a 7-Eleven store. Police identified 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore as the man who died.
MANASSAS, VA
WJLA

Hundreds of American University staffers strike over wages: Union

WASHINGTON (7News) — Hundreds of staffers at American University gathered Monday staging a strike as they continue to negotiate a new contract with the university. The issue began in May, and now the university and Academic Affairs staff united in SEIU Local 500 are at a standstill over wages.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy