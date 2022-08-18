SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Okta, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced that Emilie Choi, President and Chief Operating Officer of Coinbase Global, Inc., has been appointed to the company’s board of directors, effective August 19, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005670/en/ Emilie Choi, President and Chief Operating Officer of Coinbase Global, Inc., joins Okta, Inc.’s board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

