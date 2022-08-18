Read full article on original website
Road closures continue in Springfield, others end
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The City of Springfield has announced several road closures, traffic changes and construction updates for the week of August 22. City Officials said the temporary changes in traffic near the Illinois State Fairgrounds will end by 6 a.m. on August 22 as the State Fair wraps up. While those temporary changes come […]
WAND TV
Four injured, 3 critically in Charleston DUI accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, including three critically, in an accident in Charleston. The two vehicle crash happened Saturday night around 10:00 at Route 130 and 1200 North. Details of how the crash happened have not been released, but one driver, William M. Clough was charged with...
WAND TV
1 dead in camper fire, according to fire officials
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a camper fire in Decatur, according to the Decatur Fire Department. According to the Decatur Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 1400 block of N. 27th Street at 5:31 a.m Sunday to a report of a camper fire. According to the...
WAND TV
Two people killed in Morgan County accident identified
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A married couple died in a single vehicle crash in Morgan County Saturday night. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road in Alexander, Illinois. Troopers said the preliminary traffic investigation reveals the car was eastbound on Old...
Fire slows traffic by Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)– Around 5 p.m. the Illinois State Police said there was a grass fire by Tuscola off of Interstate 57. At the time officials reported traffic was backed up, and reduced to one lane. Officials reported around 5:15 p.m. that all lanes are open, “The backup is still present, but is slowly clearing.” […]
‘Large delivery’ closing Campustown road Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a road in the Campustown neighborhood will be closing on Monday in order to complete what they said will be a “large delivery.” The city will be closing a section of Fifth Street between John and Green Streets to help facilitate this delivery. The closure […]
WAND TV
Grass fire causes back up on Interstate 57
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said all lanes on Interstate 57 near Tuscola are back open after a grass fire caused delays. According to Illinois State Police, a grass fire along Interstate 57 near milepost 216, 4 miles north of Tuscola, closed the right lane. As of 5:50 p.m. Friday, all lanes were opened back up, but traffic is moving slowly.
Shelbyville man arrested for marijuana possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on Friday that a man was arrested for possessing marijuana with the intent of delivering it. Scottie L. Bone, 30 of Shelbyville, is charged with two felonies: unlawful possession of marijuana (a Class 2 felony) and unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver […]
wmay.com
Public Meeting Wednesday To Discuss Lawrence Avenue Improvements
A public meeting will be held this week for updates on planned improvements to Lawrence Avenue in Springfield… including work on one of the city’s most dangerous intersections. The meeting will be held Wednesday from 4 to 6pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church on South Walnut. City officials will...
Investigating Innocence offers cash reward for DNA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A criminal justice group is now offering a cash reward for DNA they said would overturn a 30 year old murder conviction. Melissa Koontz was murdered in Springfield in June 1989. Tom McMillen and Gary Edgington were convicted for Koontz’s murder two years later. Investigating Innocence believes there’s evidence that proves […]
WAND TV
Police: Driver was drunk, had drugs in his system when he hit a truck and business in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police were called out for a serious injury in Decatur early Friday morning. Officers responded to the intersection of Eldorado St. and Illinois St. just after 1 a.m. Investigators said a car was traveling south on Illinois St. in the center lane approaching Eldorado St. A...
wmay.com
Despite Ordinance, Panhandlers Still In Busy Intersection Medians
Despite a new city ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing in the medians of busy Springfield intersections, many panhandlers are still there and still asking for money from motorists at those spots. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says homeless outreach staffers have gone out to talk to those panhandlers about the...
Police say Taylorville couple arrested for meth
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Police Department arrested a couple on Saturday in connection to meth distribution. Taylorville Police said they arrested James Assad, 50, and Brandi Hurley, 27, both from Taylorville. They were arrested and charged with possession of with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of meth. “The Community Action Team with several […]
Champaign Fire Department responds to fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire around 12:30 p.m. Officials said they are responding to a working fire at 114 Kenwood Rd. This is an ongoing situation. Update to the situation: CFD said there was no fire to respond to once they arrived. “It was not a fire, but […]
Crime Stoppers trying to solve 2015 cold case
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) – Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for help to solve a cold case. Illinois State Police are investigating the death of Olen Randall, whose body was found in a home at 303 W. Adams Street in Petersburg, Illinois Oct. 15, 2015. His death was ruled a homicide, and the cause of death […]
wlds.com
Two Die in Single-Vehicle Crash in Alexander
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Alexander on Saturday night. Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson’s Office reports that crash happened on Old U.S. Route 36 in Alexander at 10:07 p.m. The preliminary traffic investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound when, for an unknown reason, it left the roadway and struck a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
foxillinois.com
One injured in Van Dyke Street shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Van Dyke Street in Decatur. Police say the victim was shot in the lower torso. No arrests have been made.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
Coles Co. officials warn about ‘dangerous dog’ on run
(UPDATE) Officers said the dog was located. CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department is warning citizens of a dog on the run. The CPD said they were alerted to a serious dog bite at 11th and Olive Street Wednesday morning. On their Facebook page officers said the dog was a brindle and gray-white […]
WAND TV
First-year teachers adjust to local classrooms
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — For Amber Rezinas, this is home. The Shelbyville-native stayed in central Illinois for college and attended Millikin University — but home runs deeper than that. "I've always liked helping other people learn since I was really young," she said. Rezinas now has a full...
