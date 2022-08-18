Read full article on original website
Related
KTAL
Sunday Night Sports Blitz: August 21, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On this week’s Sunday Night Sports Blitz, we share some shocking coaching news out of Northwestern State, tell you the story of Ashdown Offensive Coordinator La’Darius McElroy’s journey to professional football, and check in on Grambling and Northwestern State ahead of the Shreveport Classic.
KTAL
NSU Offensive Coordinator Cody Crill resigns less than two weeks before season opener
NATCHITOCHES, La (Northwestern State Athletics) – Northwestern State offensive coordinator Cody Crill has resigned his position. Head coach Brad Laird made the announcement Sunday. Laird also announced offensive line coach Beau Blair will assume offensive coordinator duties. Crill, who came to Northwestern State in January after a successful four-season...
Comments / 0