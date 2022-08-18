SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On this week’s Sunday Night Sports Blitz, we share some shocking coaching news out of Northwestern State, tell you the story of Ashdown Offensive Coordinator La’Darius McElroy’s journey to professional football, and check in on Grambling and Northwestern State ahead of the Shreveport Classic.

