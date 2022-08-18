ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Tigers make 247Sports’ preseason true freshman All-American team

By Justin Robertson
 3 days ago

Two of Clemson’s freshmen are drawing attention as potential high-impact players for the Tigers.

247Sports’ Chris Hummer recently compiled a preseason prediction of the true freshman All-American team, and Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik and offensive lineman Blake Miller made the list.

As Clemson continues fall camp, Klubnik is currently the Tigers’ No. 2 signal-caller behind DJ Uiagalelei.

Coming out of high school, Klubnik was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

“The No. 1 overall QB in the 2022 247Sports Composite, Klubnik has drawn rave reviews at Clemson,” Hummer said. “He’s working with the second-team and is someone Dabo Swinney said ‘will be ready’ if called upon. That might not happen this year if DJ Uiagalelei can have a rebound season. But if he doesn’t, it’s easy to envision Klubnik snatching the job from him like we once saw Trevor Lawrence do to Kelly Bryant.”

Meanwhile, Miller has impressed coaches in fall camp and could start at right tackle in week one against Georiga Tech.

At 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, Miller was a four-star recruit and the No. 16 offensive tackle in the nation.

Clemson Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 1 Andrew Mukuba

