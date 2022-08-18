ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Early Bird Tickets Are Now On Sale For Taste Of Louisville 2022

Early bird tickets are now available for The Taste of Louisville, an annual 21+ food tasting event that features more than 50 local food and drink businesses. Early bird tickets cost $70, and you can buy them here. The early bird offer lasts until Monday, September 5. After that, ticket prices will increase to $80 for general admission and $300 for a four-pack of tickets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Newburg Days Festival returns to Petersburg Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Newburg Days Festival returned this weekend. Its return brought hundreds to Petersburg Park to enjoy what's been called "an old fashion family get-together." The three-day event began decades ago when several families in the area held a reunion. "It continued to be a reunion....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Food trucks invade the Schnitzelburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pandemic put many food trucks out of business and pushed others to the brink of closing, but the Louisville Food Truck Association was determined to come back. On Sunday, more than two dozen trucks rolled onto Hickory Street for the Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion. There...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky State Fair, country artist raising funds for flood relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As eastern Kentucky works to recover from devastating flooding, the Kentucky State Fair and others are getting involved to support impacted families. Country music star T. Graham Brown loaded his tour bus with supplies and headed to eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding swept away homes and businesses.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

The future of showing cattle starts with our youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Before the sun rises, that’s where you’ll find hundreds of youth gathered inside Broadbent Arena, doing one thing that has been passed down from generation to generation. “Since we live in Kentucky, it’s more of like a tradition, honestly, and we really just have...
LouFamFun

Fall Festivals and Events in Louisville

Here’s a list of Fall Festivals for you and your family to enjoy! Click the links for times, addresses and admission information. Festivals are a great opportunity for Louisville families to explore different areas of town. So many local communities, businesses, and groups host fall events and more than not, they are free. Enjoy fall fun around Louisville with family and friends.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus

The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Families raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning through Capitol rally

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- An awareness rally was held Sunday morning to remember the lives of nearly 200 Kentuckians who have died in recent years from fentanyl poisoning. The rally was put on by the “Never Alone Nick Rucker Foundation”. Founder Angela Parkerson created the foundation in honor of her son, who died in 2021.
WLKY.com

'Muzzle': What we know about the new thriller being shot in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes peeled for movie sets popping up around Louisville. There's a thriller being shot around town called "Muzzle." Here's everything we've learned about it. Who's in it?. The star of the movie is Aaron Eckhart, playing a character named Jake Rosser. You may know...
WHAS11

Smoketown laundromat offers free laundry for young people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new resource in Smoketown wanted to reach out to their neighbors and offer free Laundry services. ‘Youth Build’ Smoketown Laundry opened their doors this week. Youth Build is a non-profit for young adults. They transformed a vacant lot, at East Breckinridge and South Hancock...
LOUISVILLE, KY
