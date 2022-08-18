Read full article on original website
leoweekly.com
Early Bird Tickets Are Now On Sale For Taste Of Louisville 2022
Early bird tickets are now available for The Taste of Louisville, an annual 21+ food tasting event that features more than 50 local food and drink businesses. Early bird tickets cost $70, and you can buy them here. The early bird offer lasts until Monday, September 5. After that, ticket prices will increase to $80 for general admission and $300 for a four-pack of tickets.
WLKY.com
Newburg Days Festival returns to Petersburg Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Newburg Days Festival returned this weekend. Its return brought hundreds to Petersburg Park to enjoy what's been called "an old fashion family get-together." The three-day event began decades ago when several families in the area held a reunion. "It continued to be a reunion....
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This 1897 Manor Near Seneca Park Has A Louisville Palace-Themed Wet Bar
This manor was built in 1897 between Cherokee Park's Big Rock and Seneca Park. The estate has a long history, and perfectly preserved millwork and plaster moldings. The 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom mansion sits on 2+ acres with a heated pool, full tennis court, and a wet bar modeled after The Louisville Palace.
Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
WLKY.com
Food trucks invade the Schnitzelburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pandemic put many food trucks out of business and pushed others to the brink of closing, but the Louisville Food Truck Association was determined to come back. On Sunday, more than two dozen trucks rolled onto Hickory Street for the Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion. There...
WLKY.com
Well-known Louisville activist dies Sunday, community says he will not be forgotten
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man known for helping lead the calls for justice following Breonna Taylor's death has died. On Sunday, authorities said they found Chris Wells dead in an apartment on Oak Street. "He was one of the people from the very beginning," said Tamika Palmer, Breonna...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky State Fair, country artist raising funds for flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As eastern Kentucky works to recover from devastating flooding, the Kentucky State Fair and others are getting involved to support impacted families. Country music star T. Graham Brown loaded his tour bus with supplies and headed to eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding swept away homes and businesses.
spectrumnews1.com
The future of showing cattle starts with our youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Before the sun rises, that’s where you’ll find hundreds of youth gathered inside Broadbent Arena, doing one thing that has been passed down from generation to generation. “Since we live in Kentucky, it’s more of like a tradition, honestly, and we really just have...
Fall Festivals and Events in Louisville
Here’s a list of Fall Festivals for you and your family to enjoy! Click the links for times, addresses and admission information. Festivals are a great opportunity for Louisville families to explore different areas of town. So many local communities, businesses, and groups host fall events and more than not, they are free. Enjoy fall fun around Louisville with family and friends.
Here's what Broadway shows will be in Louisville over the next few months
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Performing Arts is kicking off its 2022-2023 season is packed full of popular Broadway shows, and for the first time ever, will kickstart the season with the first performances of one show's national tour.
Southern Indiana Band To Play in LA For Spot at 2022 Louder Than Life in Louisville KY – Here’s How to Vote
For any band with big aspirations, that big break can be a bit elusive, but for one rock band out of Southern Indiana, that big break is now - and you can help them make it a reality. Meet The Strangers. Last week we introduced you to The Strangers -...
Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus
The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
WTVQ
Families raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning through Capitol rally
FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- An awareness rally was held Sunday morning to remember the lives of nearly 200 Kentuckians who have died in recent years from fentanyl poisoning. The rally was put on by the “Never Alone Nick Rucker Foundation”. Founder Angela Parkerson created the foundation in honor of her son, who died in 2021.
WLKY.com
Louisville native getting adjusted to life at the next level on UK football team
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A highly touted offensive lineman from Louisville is adjusting to college football at the University of Kentucky. Kiyaunta Goodwin, who graduated from Charlestown High School in Indiana, enrolled at UK early to participate in spring practice. Considered a 5-star recruit out of high school by most...
WLKY.com
'Muzzle': What we know about the new thriller being shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes peeled for movie sets popping up around Louisville. There's a thriller being shot around town called "Muzzle." Here's everything we've learned about it. Who's in it?. The star of the movie is Aaron Eckhart, playing a character named Jake Rosser. You may know...
WHAS 11
Jellyfish found at a park in Louisville, Ky.
Freshwater jellyfish are swimming around at Shawnee Park. Olmstead Parks Conservatory said they're not dangerous to humans and to "let them be".
Five Standout Performances from Louisville's Fall Camp
The Cardinals' fall camp heading into year four of the Satterfield era had plenty of standout performances, and these five were the most noteworthy.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Jeffersontown celebrates its Cal Ripken Babe Ruth World Series Champs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown welcomed home its world champions on Saturday. The baseball team that won the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth World Series in Branson, Mo., was treated to a hero's welcome at Skyview Park. J'town Mayor Bill Dieruf presented the team with the key to the city and...
Nine people arrested after panic started after loud noise created at Kentucky State Fair
Nine people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement, authorities said. Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Twitter that the fair began a “soft close” at about 10 p.m. Saturday to ensure the safety of attendees. Police said there were no reported injuries.
Smoketown laundromat offers free laundry for young people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new resource in Smoketown wanted to reach out to their neighbors and offer free Laundry services. ‘Youth Build’ Smoketown Laundry opened their doors this week. Youth Build is a non-profit for young adults. They transformed a vacant lot, at East Breckinridge and South Hancock...
