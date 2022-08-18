DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Scattered to numerous showers and storms can be expected during the afternoon hours today, so make sure to grab a rain jacket or umbrella if you’re planning on going out and about! Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible at times with the strongest storms. Abundant cloud cover in combination with a lot of rain and storms will help keep our highs in the mid 80s.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO