Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
Cool with multiple rounds of rain and storms this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Scattered to numerous showers and storms can be expected during the afternoon hours today, so make sure to grab a rain jacket or umbrella if you’re planning on going out and about! Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible at times with the strongest storms. Abundant cloud cover in combination with a lot of rain and storms will help keep our highs in the mid 80s.
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for August 22, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Scattered to numerous showers and storms can be expected during the afternoon hours today, so make sure to grab a rain jacket or umbrella if you’re planning on going out and about! Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible at times with the strongest storms. Abundant cloud cover in combination with a lot of rain and storms will help keep our highs in the mid 80s.
wdhn.com
Mini golf putts its way into the Dothan-Houston County Library System
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Residents of Dothan and Houston County got dust off their golf shoes or should I say mini-golf shoes to help raise money for the library. The Library Mini Golf Classic was held Saturday night and then on Sunday at the Dothan-Houston County Library System in downtown Dothan.
wtvy.com
Dothan Botanical Gardens excited to show off new butterfly garden
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan Botanical Gardens is encouraging visitors to check out their “Wings of Wonder Butterfly Discovery Center.”. Hundreds of butterflies are on display in the garden’s new butterfly house!. The cost is $5 for general admission and $3 to visit the new exhibit. It’s free...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Dothan Fire kick-off the 9th annual “Going for Gold” fundraiser
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Fire department has kicked off its 9th annual “Going for Gold” fundraiser. The fundraiser is to raise money and create awareness for childhood cancer and it started on Saturday and will continue throughout the month of September. On Saturday, firefighters hosted...
wdhn.com
Dothan residents beautify the Morris Haven neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Neighborhood cleaning was the first thing on the minds of some Dothan residents Saturday morning. The city of Dothan held its 9th Love Your Neighborhood project – a way the city and citizens can work alongside to work together to help beautify and enhance existing neighborhood.
The Extra Point: Bay (FL) vs Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — To kick off the Ben Blackmon era, the Enterprise Wildcats hosted the Bay Tornadoes out of Panama City, Florida. In 2021, Enterprise started their season with a big win over Bay 57-21. This year the Wildcats won 41-7.
The Extra Point: Headland Rams vs. Geneva Panthers
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — In a 5A-4A matchup, the Headland Rams traveled to the Geneva Panthers for the first time in a decade. In 2009, the Geneva fell to the Rams 22-20. This year, the Geneva Panthers came up just short again as they lost 26-38.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Extra Point: Dothan vs Carroll
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan and Carroll clash in week one in a matchup featuring the biggest schools for week 0. In 2021, Dothan went on to win by two touchdowns, 29-15 at Rip Hewes Stadium. This season the Wolves took down the Eagles 45-19 on the road.
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
The Extra Point: Dale County vs Ariton
ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — In a cross-county matchup, the Dale County Warriors take the short trip up Highway 231 to face off against the Ariton Purple Cats. These two teams met week 0 during the 2021 season in Midland City, where Ariton was the road victor. But this year, Ariton would roll at home winning […]
wtvy.com
Meet the newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama Madison Neal if she thought she was going to win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Autism Speaks Dothan is bringing awareness and parents together
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It is estimated that one in every 100 children are diagnosed with autism worldwide. Here in the Wiregrass one Facebook group has been around for six years and they are trying to bring awareness to autism, but also bring support for those parents and children.
wtvy.com
Ozark Animal Shelter offering free adoptions for select pets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Leaders at the Ozark Animal Shelter say a few pets have been at the shelter far too long and need a forever home. As a result, they are suspending adoption fees on these furry friends. If you would like to adopt any of these animals you...
The Extra Point: Samson vs Kinston
KINSTON, Ala. (WDHN) — In 2021, Samson and Kinston played in week 10 of the season, largely due to the two schools playing in the same region. This year, Samson has moved up to 2A which means this game is a friendly affair where both teams can see where they stack up to enter the […]
wtvy.com
SE Health patient gives the gift of life
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health team members lined the hallways to honor a special patient who is giving back. The unknown patient sadly passed away. Despite that they are giving back through organ donation. The hospital, in a Facebook post, said it was a privilege to care for the...
WJHG-TV
Update: body found of missing swimmer in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a swimmer in Spring Creek has been found. Divers found the body at around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning. The body was turned over to the medical examiner’s office. This is all the...
wdhn.com
Body of missing person in Spring Creek found according to Jackson Co. Sheriffs
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Fort Rucker student, who sunk below the water and couldn’t be located in Jackson County. On Saturday, at approximately 1 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a...
wbrc.com
Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month. According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly. The Dairy Alliance...
The Extra Point: Elba vs. New Brockton
New Brockton, Ala. (WDHN) — The Elba Tigers traveled to the New Brockton Gamecocks. The two teams have met 14 times and the Tigers won all of the meetings. The Tigers added number 15 to the resume Friday night as they ran all over the Gamecocks 40-8.
Comments / 0