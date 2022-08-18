ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diverse Discussions: Minorities in leadership convey challenges, adversity

By Shannon Hegy, Chelsea Jones
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — How far has Rhode Island come with diversity in leadership?

12 News anchors Chelsea Jones and Shannon Hegy asked four local pioneers about the changing face of leadership and how they’re making it count: Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, the governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff Dr. Christopher Abhulime, and founder of Global View Communications Greg Almeida.

Watch “Diverse Discussions” in the video above.

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

