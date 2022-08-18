Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Watch: With a “feeling of betrayal,” one family flees Texas in search of safer climate for their transgender daughter
Ess Welsh spent her entire life in Texas. It’s where she fell in love with marching band, where she found a community of fellow Dungeons and Dragons players, and where she faced the looming threat of her family being investigated for child abuse. In February, Gov. Greg Abbott told...
KSAT 12
TribCast: Texas’ drought is likely to persist
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jayme about how this week’s rain likely won’t mean the end of the drought. And he speaks with Eric about the soon-to-be-over congressional career of Louie Gohmert.
KSAT 12
H-E-B to host career fair on Aug. 23 at all Texas stores
H-E-B is hosting a one-day hiring event at every H-E-B, Central Market, and Mi Tienda store across Texas on Tuesday. The career fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 23 will offer on-site interviews for open positions at each store. The Texas retailer is looking to fill both full and part-time jobs.
KSAT 12
Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon chose former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate Friday in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
St. Mary’s student researches little-known Civil War hero who became first Black Texan to earn Medal of Honor
SAN ANTONIO – As part of his summer undergraduate research fellowship at St. Mary’s University, Patrick Coan said he stumbled upon the story of a Civil War hero he’d never heard of growing up in East Texas. “I was fascinated,” said Coan after reading about Milton Holland,...
Comments / 0