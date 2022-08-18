ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

TribCast: Texas’ drought is likely to persist

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jayme about how this week’s rain likely won’t mean the end of the drought. And he speaks with Eric about the soon-to-be-over congressional career of Louie Gohmert.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

H-E-B to host career fair on Aug. 23 at all Texas stores

H-E-B is hosting a one-day hiring event at every H-E-B, Central Market, and Mi Tienda store across Texas on Tuesday. The career fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 23 will offer on-site interviews for open positions at each store. The Texas retailer is looking to fill both full and part-time jobs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon chose former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate Friday in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy