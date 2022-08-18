Physical Activity, Energy Expenditure, Screen Time and Social Support in Spanish Adolescents-Towards an Explanatory Model about Health Risk Factors

Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Death by Napping? The Frightening Link to High Blood Pressure and Increased Stroke Risk
American Heart Association study shows link between frequent naps and high blood pressure. Frequent or usual daytime napping in adults was associated with a 24% high risk of having a stroke and a 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure compared to never napping. Experts say napping, though not...
healio.com
Metformin, testosterone therapies lower risk for certain hormone-related cancers in men
In a large cohort of men, pre‐diagnostic use of metformin and testosterone replacement therapy was associated with lower incidence of prostate and colorectal cancers, but not male breast cancer, according to research. “The greatest reduced risks of prostate and colorectal cancers were observed when metformin and testosterone replacement therapy...
verywellhealth.com
Restless Legs Syndrome and Sugar: What's the Link?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is a condition in which a person feels the urge to move their legs due to uncomfortable sensations during times of rest. RLS is thought to be the fourth leading cause of insomnia. RLS can occur because of nutrient deficiencies and could be a side effect...
Can walking lower blood pressure?
Can walking lower blood pressure? We look at the impact walking can have on blood pressure and examine the evidence behind it
MedicalXpress
Research links red meat intake, gut microbiome, and cardiovascular disease in older adults
Does eating more meat—especially red meat and processed meat—raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, and if so, why? Despite intense study, the impact of animal source foods on atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is vigorously debated, and the mechanisms underlying potential effects of animal proteins remain unclear. Understanding the impacts of meat consumption is particularly important in older adults, because they are the most vulnerable to heart disease yet may benefit from intake of protein to offset age-related loss of muscle mass and strength.
MedicalXpress
How measuring blood pressure in both arms can help reduce cardiovascular risk and hypertension
Blood pressure should be measured in both arms and the higher reading should be adopted to improve hypertension diagnosis and management, according to a new study. The research, led by University of Exeter, analyzed data from 53,172 participants in 23 studies worldwide to examine the implications of choosing the higher or lower arm pressure.
MedicalXpress
Regular physical activity linked to lower risk of COVID-19 infection and severity
Regular physical activity is linked to a lower risk of COVID-19 infection and severity, including hospital admission and death, finds a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. A weekly tally of 150 minutes of moderate intensity, or 75 minutes of...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: 10-hour eating window may improve blood sugar
Time-restricted eating is a form of intermittent fasting that some believe could bring metabolic benefits. Animal studies on time-restricted eating that have demonstrated weight loss and lower blood glucose have proved difficult to reproduce in humans. However, a recent small study has shown that time-restricted eating may have a positive...
ajmc.com
Healthy Diet, Exercise Linked With Reduced Mortality Risk in Parkinson Disease
Patients with Parkinson disease who adhered to a healthy diet pattern and active lifestyle had a lower rate of all-cause mortality than those reporting poor diet quality and lack of physical activity. Greater diet quality and physical activity levels were associated with reduced risk of all-cause mortality among patients with...
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choices
Healthy assortment of vegetablesPhoto by Amanda Kirsh from Burst. "We can use genetic information to determine who is at higher risk and encourage them to adopt a healthy cardiovascular lifestyle, such as following the AHA's Life's Simple 7, to lower that risk and live a longer, healthier life," said Prof. Myriam Fornage, geneticist at the University of Texas at Houston.
MedicalXpress
People with poor sleep behaviors may be at risk for fatty liver disease
People with sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy sleep behaviors could develop fatty liver disease, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Fatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, affecting about a quarter of the adult population. This type of liver...
Exercising just 20 minutes a day can substantially lower your risk of getting COVID-19 or developing severe illness
Regular physical activity is associated with a lower risk for getting COVID-19 and developing severe illness, new research suggests. Engaging in physical activity consistently is associated with a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death, according to a new study published Monday in The British Journal of Sports Medicine.
Which exercise burns belly fat? Here’s what the science says
We dispel fitness myths and answer the common question, ‘Which exercise burns belly fat?’
Nature.com
Physical activity and fitness vs adiposity and weight loss for the prevention of cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Considerable and unequivocal evidence demonstrates the importance of obesity as a risk factor for numerous chronic diseases, especially cardiovascular disease (CVD), disabilities, and reduced quality and duration of life [1, 2]. Despite this recognition, the rate of obesity continues to rise in the United States and worldwide. The importance of physical activity (PA), exercise, and cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) has also been recognized, yet physical inactivity and sedentary behavior remain highly prevalent worldwide [1,2,3]. The relative importance of obesity, PA, and CRF, both individually and jointly, and changes in these parameters, continues to be debated.
researchgate.net
Autism: genetics, environmental stressors, maternal immune activation, and the male bias in autism
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a class of neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD) characterized by deficits in three domains: impairments in social interactions, language, and communication, and increased stereotyped restrictive/repetitive behaviors and interests. The exact etiology of ASD remains unknown. Genetics, gestational exposure to inflammation, and environmental stressors, which combine to affect mitochondrial dysfunction and metabolism, are implicated yet poorly understood contributors and incompletely delineated pathways toward the relative risk of ASD. Many studies have shown a clear male bias in the incidence of ASD and other NDD. In other words, being male is a significant yet poorly understood risk factor for the development of NDD. This review discusses the link between these factors by looking at the current body of evidence. Understanding the link between the multiplicity of hits—from genes to environmental stressors and possible sexual determinants, contributing to autism susceptibility is critical to developing targeted interventions to mitigate these risks.
researchgate.net
The Association between Obesity and Depression among Children and the Role of Family: A Systematic Review
One of the most critical factors that affects or leads to obesity is depression. However, another point of view is that obesity leads to depression. This systematic review estimates evidence arising from observational and systematic studies concerning the association between obesity and depression in children and adolescents. Moreover, the role of the family environment is investigated in this review. A systematic literature search was performed for research conducted between 2014 and 2021 on PubMed. The basic inclusion criteria were the language, study issue and type, and age of the participants. Studies that examined non-healthy populations, or were not related, or with no access were excluded. Titles and abstracts were screened independently, and full-text manuscripts meeting inclusion criteria were extracted. Finally, twenty-seven studies were retained. Most of them highlighted a positive association between obesity and depression. However, it is not clear whether obesity leads to depression or vice versa. Our review also revealed that the role of the family in this association has not been well studied and understood, since only one study addressed the issue. The evidence from our review emphasizes major public health issues; therefore, appropriate health policies should be developed. Moreover, additional research is required to fully understand the role of the family environment in the association between depression and obesity in childhood.
researchgate.net
Study protocol for Attachment & Child Health (ATTACHTM) program: promoting vulnerable Children’s health at scale
Background Children’s exposure to toxic stress (e.g., parental depression, violence, poverty) predicts developmental and physical health problems resulting in health care system burden. Supporting parents to develop parenting skills can buffer the effects of toxic stress, leading to healthier outcomes for those children. Parenting interventions that focus on promoting parental reflective function (RF), i.e., parents’ capacity for insight into their child’s and their own thoughts, feelings, and mental states, may understand help reduce societal health inequities stemming from childhood stress exposures. The Attachment and Child Health (ATTACH TM ) program has been implemented and tested in seven rapid-cycling pilot studies ( n = 64) and found to significantly improve parents’ RF in the domains of attachment, parenting quality, immune function, and children’s cognitive and motor development. The purpose of the study is to conduct an effectiveness-implementation hybrid (EIH) Type II study of ATTACH TM to assess its impacts in naturalistic, real-world settings delivered by community agencies rather than researchers under more controlled conditions. Methods The study is comprised of a quantitative pre/post-test quasi-experimental evaluation of the ATTACH TM program, and a qualitative examination of implementation feasibility using thematic analysis via Normalization Process Theory (NPT). We will work with 100 families and their children (birth to 36-months-old). Study outcomes include: the Parent Child Interaction Teaching Scale to assess parent-child interaction; the Parental Reflective Function and Reflective Function Questionnaires to assess RF; and the Ages and Stages Questionnaire – 3rd edition to examine child development, all administered pre-, post-, and 3-month-delayed post-assessment. Blood samples will be collected pre- and post- assessment to assess immune biomarkers. Further, we will conduct one-on-one interviews with study participants, health and social service providers, and administrators (total n = 60) from each collaborating agency, using NPT to explore perceptions and experiences of intervention uptake, the fidelity assessment tool and e-learning training as well as the benefits, barriers, and challenges to ATTACH TM implementation. Discussion The proposed study will assess effectiveness and implementation to help understand the delivery of ATTACH TM in community agencies. Trial registration Name of registry: https://clinicaltrials.gov/. Registration number: NCT04853888 . Date of registration: April 22, 2021.
researchgate.net
Lower grip strength and insufficient physical activity can increase depressive symptoms among middle-aged and older European adults: a longitudinal study
Objectives The present study aimed to identify the gender-specific trajectories of grip strength using group-based trajectories, explore the interaction between grip strength and physical activity on depression, and investigate the association of physical activity with the change in depression by different grip strength groups among middle-aged and older European adults. Methods A total of 14,098 participants aged 50 years or older from the Survey of Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe 2007–2019 were included in this study. Group-based trajectory modeling was used to identify the low, middle and high group of grip strength by gender. Generalized estimated equations were fitted to analyze the interaction effect. The data of wave 2-wave 5 and wave 2-wave 7 were chosen to conduct sensitivity analyses. Results Significant interactions between grip strength group and physical inactivity were found ( x ² interaction = 11.16, P = 0.004). Significant interactions between physical inactivity and time on depression were identified in low ( x ² interaction = 27.83, P < 0.001) and moderate ( x ² interaction = 23.67, P < 0.001) grip strength, but a similar result was not found in high grip strength ( x ² interaction = 4.39, P = 0.495). Participants in the physical inactivity group had higher depression scores in the low and moderate grip strength groups. Sensitivity analyses yield almost similar results. Conclusions Grip strength and physical inactivity interact with depression. Lower grip strength and insufficient physical activity can increase depressive symptoms. People with lower grip strength and physical inactivity should pay special attention to the prevention of depression.
ScienceBlog.com
Prune consumption preserves hip bones in postmenopausal women
A study recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition revealed that daily prune consumption preserved bone mineral density (BMD) at the hip and protected against increased fracture risk in postmenopausal women. Researchers from Pennsylvania State University conducted a 12-month randomized controlled trial to test the effects of daily...
