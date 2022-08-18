ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama midwives speak out against proposed regulations for birth centers

By Maddie Biertempfel
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cN8HT_0hMhIZkS00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Because there weren’t any active birth centers in Alabama, the state repealed its rules regulating those centers in 2010 as part of the Red Tape Reduction Act.

But now, the Alabama State Department of Public Health wants to reinstate those regulations.

Plane goes down near Huntsville Executive Airport

At a hearing Thursday, midwives said the rules are antiquated.

“Reviving a 35-year-old document is lazy and a bad idea. There is so much to change, it is obvious why it was repealed in 2010,” licensed midwife Nancy Megginson said.

Megginson, who has been a midwife for the last three years in Alabama, was previously a nurse who had spent eight years in the field, five of which were spent in labor and delivery. She said many of the document’s definitions are outdated with current medical practice.

“Toxemia, being defined as pre-eclampsia for many years now. The National Association of Childbearing Centers has been the American Association of Birth Centers since 2005. And the immediate post-partum recovery time is no longer one hour, but two hours,” she said.

Lawrence County GOP shared KKK imagery by ‘mistake,’ chairman says

Dr. Stephanie Mitchell, who runs Birth Sanctuary Gainesville, said the regulations could threaten the operation of centers in rural areas.

“You can see the map here, but basically you’re seeing in Sumter County we don’t have access. It’s a health care desert. I am here, I am available. We are in an emergency situation and it’s clear from everyone’s words today that these proposed rules and regulations are inappropriate,” Mitchell said.

Sharon Holley, vice president of the American College of Nurse Midwives for Alabama who also teaches nurse-midwifery at UAB, said her graduates wouldn’t be eligible to work in a birth center under the regulations, which require a year of labor and delivery or newborn ICU experience.

“We don’t need them leaving the state, which is what they’re all doing. We need them here where the crisis is terrible,” Holley said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Evening Headlines

Many raised concerns that the proposal didn’t include input from midwives themselves. Health Department officials said that although they did not consult the Alabama Board of Midwifery, they also sought input from the regulatory boards governing the licensing of certified nurse midwives.

Alabama had the fifth highest infant mortality rate in the nation, as well as the third highest maternal mortality rate in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The deadline for submitting more comments to the department is Sept. 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Ivey: Workforce at record high; Alabama maintains 2.6% unemployment rate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov  Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted July unemployment rate remained unchanged from June’s rate of 2.6%, well below July 2021’s rate of 3.4%. July’s rate represents 59,419 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 60,307 in June and 77,076 in July 2021. “Alabama’s historically low unemployment rate keeps holding strong, all while we continue breaking other new records. Today, I consider one of the best numbers to be that we, once again, have more people working than ever before,” said Ivey. “We will not relent on our efforts. We will continue working hard to support businesses as they seek more employees, while also...
WSFA

Meet the newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama Madison Neal if she thought she was going to win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
TROY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
themadisonrecord.com

Michael Cole views democracy in action at Alabama Boys State

MADISON – As a delegate to the 85th convening of Alabama Boys State, Michael Cole of Madison gained a working knowledge of the functions of governments at the city, county and state levels. American Legion sponsors Alabama Boys State. The week-long study concentrates on leadership for young men in...
MADISON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#Midwives#Nurse Midwife#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wgan.com

Maine AG joins effort to oppose Alabama transgender bill

Maine’s top prosecutor is opposing an Alabama law targeting those who assist youth in seeking out gender transition treatment. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said Thursday he was joining a group of 21 attorneys general who have filed an amicus brief to oppose the legislation. It was preliminarily blocked by the district court.
ALABAMA STATE
penbaypilot.com

Maine AG joins multistate opposition to Alabama law criminalizing gender-affirming medical care for trans youth

AUGUSTA –Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general, led by California, in filing an amicus brief in opposition to an Alabama law, Senate Bill 184 (SB 184), criminalizing evidence-based and medically accepted gender-affirming care for transgender youth, according to an Aug. 18 news release from the Office of the Maine Attorney General.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month. According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly. The Dairy Alliance...
DOTHAN, AL
WAFF

Make-A-Wish Alabama making dreams come true for 10-year-old

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The day started in Athens, with 10-year-old Luke Reaves arriving at Dealer’s Auto Auction. He thought he’d be auctioning off a car. What he thought would be a cool moment, turned into a memory to last a lifetime. “He knew he was coming, but...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy