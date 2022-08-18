Read full article on original website
The Cutest Pet Accessories with Sundog!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you looking for snazzy accessories for you pet? Look no further, Sundog Pet Products has everything you need from bandanas to leashes. Tina and David Kelsey are fun-loving dog parents, to Golden Retrievers Simon and Tanner, who created SunDog so fellow pet owners can spoil their fur-babies with fun and adorable accessories! The couple designs their own prints and even up-cycle old ties to create fancy dog collars with removable ties.
West Chatham residents speak out against potential rezoning of 630-acre project
Off of John Carter Road in Bloomingdale sits 630 acres of undeveloped land. It's owned by the Savannah Economic Development Authority and officials said they intend for it to be a manufacturing park.
Former Savannah Fire chief passes away at 84
The City of Savannah and the Savannah Fire Department are mourning the loss of former Fire Chief Joseph Hobby. West Chatham residents speak out against potential …. SPD investigates attempted hanging by suspect in …. Zuzana Sekerova full interview. Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for August 19, 2022. Police searching for missing...
Police investigate Port Royal armed robbery
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Preserve Apartment complex early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene at the Preserve Apartment complex where two victims were robbed in the parking lot at gunpoint. According to police, the suspects were described as a white male who was about 6 feet tall with a beard and a black male that was about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and armed with a handgun.
Heavy police presence at Memorial Stadium
Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium causing the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said</a> the suspects fled the scene. SPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured.
FULL GAME: Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Jenkins at Benedictine
Catch the complete Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week between Jenkins and Benedictine. The game was cut short after police say a fight broke out and caused both teams to vacate the field.
