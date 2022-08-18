ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV-TV

The Cutest Pet Accessories with Sundog!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you looking for snazzy accessories for you pet? Look no further, Sundog Pet Products has everything you need from bandanas to leashes. Tina and David Kelsey are fun-loving dog parents, to Golden Retrievers Simon and Tanner, who created SunDog so fellow pet owners can spoil their fur-babies with fun and adorable accessories! The couple designs their own prints and even up-cycle old ties to create fancy dog collars with removable ties.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Former Savannah Fire chief passes away at 84

The City of Savannah and the Savannah Fire Department are mourning the loss of former Fire Chief Joseph Hobby. West Chatham residents speak out against potential …. SPD investigates attempted hanging by suspect in …. Zuzana Sekerova full interview. Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for August 19, 2022. Police searching for missing...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Police investigate Port Royal armed robbery

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Preserve Apartment complex early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene at the Preserve Apartment complex where two victims were robbed in the parking lot at gunpoint. According to police, the suspects were described as a white male who was about 6 feet tall with a beard and a black male that was about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and armed with a handgun.
PORT ROYAL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV-TV

Heavy police presence at Memorial Stadium

Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium causing the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said</a> the suspects fled the scene. SPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy