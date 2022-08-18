Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
One person injured in Lexington shooting, investigation underway
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a Saturday night shooting in Lexington. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department a man was shot during an exchange of gunfire at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Investigators say he was shot in the upper body...
WIS-TV
LCSD: responds to shooting at Wild Bird Lane home
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of someone shot at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Investigators say when they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with an upper body wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
WLTX.com
Armed suspect on the run after robbing Broad River Road store in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect accused of robbing a convenience store of money and cigarettes early Sunday morning. According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 7701 Broad River Road in Irmo.
abccolumbia.com
Victim of Fatal Shooting in Fairfield County identified by Coroner
FAIRFIELD, CO SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Winnsboro. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 21 year old Martez Ke’Montae Hughes, of Winnsboro, SC, was pronounced dead on Saturday August 20, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland. The coroner says Hill...
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
WRDW-TV
1 dead, others injured in shooting that locked down S.C. State campus
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/WRDW/WAGT) - Four people were injured in a late night shooting that sent a South Carolina university’s campus into lockdown. According to an incident report, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety received calls of a reported shooting that started at around 10:58 p.m. Sunday night. Officers arrived...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police say loaded gun found in bookbag of Airport HS Student
CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– Cayce Police say they have made an arrest, after officers say, they found a gun in a bookbag Monday. According to Cayce Police, on August 22, 2022, Police arrested 18-year-old Treyvon Hampton on charges of a weapons law violation. Cayce Police say Hampton had a loaded...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: One man dead after shooting on Broad River Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Broad River Road on Saturday, August 20. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to 3315 Broad River Rd at around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say a man was found laying in the parking unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
WIS-TV
Winnsboro man killed in shooting
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road last night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies say a man was found unresponsive, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted to perform CPR but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington County Coroner identifies victim in house fire
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner has identified the individual who died at the scene of a house fire. Investigators say the fire occurred on the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle in Gaston around 4:00 A.M. on Sunday, August 21. According to the coroner, Mr....
WIS-TV
Winnsboro man shot during altercation near Fairfield Central High School
Winnsboro, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say an altercation on Friday, Aug. 19, around 11:45 p.m. resulted in one man being shot. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a man shot multiple times at a local Exxon at the intersection of US Hwy 321 and Ninth Street. According...
Vehicle sought in suspected Columbia road rage shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are looking for a gray or silver car that they believe was involved in a road rage shooting on North Main Street late Thursday evening. Columbia Police believe the driver of the car, a Honda sedan with plastic on the windows, may have been the woman who shot a female victim around 6 p.m. that day.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of fatal house fire in Gaston
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Mr. Sollie Keith Kenta Benjamin, 43, of Gaston as the victim of a recent house fire. The house fire occurred at the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. According to...
abccolumbia.com
Early morning fire in Lexington
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) -The Lexington Fire Service responded to an house fire early Saturday morning on Hunters Ridge Drive. According to the Lexington Police Department the homeowner was not hurt and was able to get out of the house safely.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in Old Charleston Road head-on collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Patricia A. McCutcheon, 61, of Pelion as the victim of a head-on collision. The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on Aug.19 on the 500 block of Old Charleston Road. According to Coroner Fisher, McCutcheon was traveling southbound...
WIS-TV
Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An armed robbery is under investigation after an incident occurred at a First Citizens Bank around 2:10 p.m. Friday. According to the Irmo Police Department, two ATM contract workers for the First Citizens Bank, located at 949 Lake Murray Boulevard were robbed. Investigators say one of...
coladaily.com
Irmo Police Department searching for two suspects in ATM robbery
Irmo Police Department is searching for a man and woman who robbed two contract workers at an automated teller machine (ATM). The robbery took place Friday around 2:10 p.m. at First Citizens Bank, 45 Lake Murray Blvd. According to the police department, the victims were doing work on the ATM...
WIS-TV
Columbia man charged after robbing convenience store, threatening to kill clerk
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man from Columbia has been accused of robbing a convenience store in Lexington County last month. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Richard Dean Dougherty Jr., 60, was arrested Friday and charged with armed robbery. Investigators collected information in the case, and found...
SC sheriff's deputy in serious condition after motorcycle crash
Lancaster, S.C. — An off-duty South Carolina sheriff's deputy is in a medically-induced coma after authorities say he crashed into a car on Aug. 13 while riding his motorcycle. The 25-year-old Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy wasn't wearing his helmet, according to the deputy's brother. He was off-duty at the...
