WIS-TV

LCSD: responds to shooting at Wild Bird Lane home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of someone shot at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Investigators say when they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with an upper body wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
WLTX.com

Armed suspect on the run after robbing Broad River Road store in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect accused of robbing a convenience store of money and cigarettes early Sunday morning. According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 7701 Broad River Road in Irmo.
News19 WLTX

Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
WRDW-TV

1 dead, others injured in shooting that locked down S.C. State campus

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/WRDW/WAGT) - Four people were injured in a late night shooting that sent a South Carolina university’s campus into lockdown. According to an incident report, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety received calls of a reported shooting that started at around 10:58 p.m. Sunday night. Officers arrived...
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police say loaded gun found in bookbag of Airport HS Student

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– Cayce Police say they have made an arrest, after officers say, they found a gun in a bookbag Monday. According to Cayce Police, on August 22, 2022, Police arrested 18-year-old Treyvon Hampton on charges of a weapons law violation. Cayce Police say Hampton had a loaded...
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: One man dead after shooting on Broad River Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Broad River Road on Saturday, August 20. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to 3315 Broad River Rd at around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say a man was found laying in the parking unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
WIS-TV

Winnsboro man killed in shooting

WIS-TV

Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road last night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies say a man was found unresponsive, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted to perform CPR but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
abccolumbia.com

Lexington County Coroner identifies victim in house fire

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner has identified the individual who died at the scene of a house fire. Investigators say the fire occurred on the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle in Gaston around 4:00 A.M. on Sunday, August 21. According to the coroner, Mr....
News19 WLTX

Vehicle sought in suspected Columbia road rage shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are looking for a gray or silver car that they believe was involved in a road rage shooting on North Main Street late Thursday evening. Columbia Police believe the driver of the car, a Honda sedan with plastic on the windows, may have been the woman who shot a female victim around 6 p.m. that day.
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim of fatal house fire in Gaston

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Mr. Sollie Keith Kenta Benjamin, 43, of Gaston as the victim of a recent house fire. The house fire occurred at the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. According to...
abccolumbia.com

Early morning fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) -The Lexington Fire Service responded to an house fire early Saturday morning on Hunters Ridge Drive. According to the Lexington Police Department the homeowner was not hurt and was able to get out of the house safely.
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim in Old Charleston Road head-on collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Patricia A. McCutcheon, 61, of Pelion as the victim of a head-on collision. The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on Aug.19 on the 500 block of Old Charleston Road. According to Coroner Fisher, McCutcheon was traveling southbound...
WIS-TV

Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An armed robbery is under investigation after an incident occurred at a First Citizens Bank around 2:10 p.m. Friday. According to the Irmo Police Department, two ATM contract workers for the First Citizens Bank, located at 949 Lake Murray Boulevard were robbed. Investigators say one of...
coladaily.com

Irmo Police Department searching for two suspects in ATM robbery

Irmo Police Department is searching for a man and woman who robbed two contract workers at an automated teller machine (ATM). The robbery took place Friday around 2:10 p.m. at First Citizens Bank, 45 Lake Murray Blvd. According to the police department, the victims were doing work on the ATM...
