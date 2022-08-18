Read full article on original website
BBC
Water firms face growing criticism over beach sewage
Water companies are facing mounting criticism from environmental campaigners and politicians over sewage being pumped on to British beaches. Pollution warnings remain in place across more than 20 beaches and swimming spots in England and Wales after heavy rain overwhelmed sewers. Downing Street condemned the industry for not reducing sewage...
UK ‘energy crisis hotspots’ identify areas at greatest risk from rising bills
Areas where energy use is high but average income low include Birmingham, Bradford and Cornwall, says Friends of the Earth
BBC
Number of people seeking ADHD assessments rises
The number of people seeking an adult ADHD assessment in the Bristol region has significantly increased. Data obtained by the BBC show there were about 1,500 adult ADHD referrals to Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership (AWP) services in 2019. By 2021 that had increased to more than 2,300 following...
BBC
Coronavirus: Evusheld campaigners call for government to reverse decision
Campaigners have called on the government to reverse a decision on the roll out of a Covid drug for people with weakened immune systems. Earlier this month the government decided it would not supply Evusheld in the UK. Mark Oakley, who has an impaired immune system, said he was "stuck...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Make period products free like Scotland, UK ministers told
Charities are urging UK ministers to end period poverty by following the example of the Scottish government in making products free in public settings. Period poverty is a lack of access to sanitary products such as pads and tampons because of financial hardship. Charities say the problem has increased during...
US News and World Report
Germany Considering Follow-Up to 9-Euro Monthly Transport Pass - Scholz
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday called the monthly 9 euro ticket for public transport that his government introduced to help offset soaring inflation a "big success" and announced talks for a follow-up scheme. Germany's coalition government of Scholz's Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats introduced the...
Guaranteed research funding is still available in the UK
I was very sorry to read Prof José R Penadés’s experience of losing research funding (Thanks to Brexit, I lost a €2.5m research grant. I fear for the future of UK science, 18 August). I did want to take this opportunity, though, to reassure researchers who...
U.K.・
UK consumer confidence weaker than during major recessions
Consumer confidence in the UK is weaker than during the four major recessions of the past half century as rapidly rising inflation saps morale. Although the UK is technically yet to enter recession, the latest barometer of sentiment from the data company GfK found the public gloomier than at any time since the survey began in January 1974.
BBC
Park Royal crash: Woman killed as car ends up on Tube tracks
A woman died when the car she was travelling in crashed through a barrier, hit another vehicle and ended up on Piccadilly line tracks. The driver of the Range Rover, a man in his 20s, is in a critical condition in hospital after the car hit a Tesla by Park Royal Tube station at 03:50 BST.
BBC
Asylum seekers say Wakefield centre felt like being in jail
A couple seeking asylum in the UK say conditions in the accommodation centre they were housed in were so bad they felt like they were "in jail". The pair, who do not want to be identified for their own safety, left Trinidad after family members were shot dead and their house burned down.
U.K.・
British rocket startup Skyrora aces key engine test ahead of 2023 debut launch
British rocket startup Skyrora completed a static fire engine test of the second stage of its orbital rocket, paving the way for a debut launch in 2023.
BBC
Kent lab finds illegal substances in 'majority' of CBD products
Tests on more than 60 CBD products found the majority contained illegal substances, a council has found. Kent Scientific Services (KSS), a laboratory run by Kent County Council, has been carrying out testing on behalf of several local authorities. It found 44 out of 61 samples (72%) contained one or...
BBC
ScotRail passengers set for weekend of disruption
Train services across Scotland are severely disrupted this weekend as Network Rail staff take further strike action. ScotRail is only running a very limited Saturday service on 11 routes in the central belt, Fife, and the Borders. Where trains are running, they will only operate between 07:30 and 18:30. The...
BBC
Warning after NI scam victims lose £380k in July
Police have warned people to take precautions after it was reported £381,313 was lost to scammers in Northern Ireland in July. The figure, published by the Consumer Council, accounted for 97 scams. The council said it involved internet, telephone, postal and doorstep fraud. PSNI Supt Gerard Pollock said cryptocurrency...
BBC
Parking: Ceredigion ticket machines 'driving tourists away'
"Very complicated" parking machines need replacing to stop deterring tourists, a councillor has said. Ceredigion councillor Elizabeth Evans said the machines "must be changed" to stop future difficulties for visitors. Ms Evans said the problems have existed since they were first installed in 2020, and that "nothing" has changed. Ceredigion...
