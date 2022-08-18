Read full article on original website
Related
In a neighborhood in Bryan, a police officer and resident was shot
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police Department reported a police officer and a resident was shot while police officers were responding to a disturbance on 1100 block of Crossing Dr. At 7:30 am, police said that a person returned to the area and began shooting. Both the resident and the...
Police: Bryan man shoots resident and police, later dies by suicide
Two victims were injured after a suspect, who later died by suicide, shot them early Sunday in Bryan.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Officer One Of Two People Hit By Gunfire Who Escape Serious Injuries
A Bryan police officer is one of two people who escape serious injuries after they were shot Sunday morning. According to BPD social media, officers were investigating a disturbance when around 7:30 a.m. when the unidentified suspect began shooting. The officer and a resident living at the location of the...
KBTX.com
Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say the man suspected of shooting two people early Sunday morning, including police officer Sarah Popham, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police pursuit in Central Texas. Curtis Ray McCoy, a 32-year-old Bryan resident, was on Facebook live when he ended his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Driver arrested for trying to transport illegal immigrants in Webb County. The Texas Department of Public Safety released this video of a bailout in Laredo. The video showed several people leaving the truck before the driver speeds away. DPS used spikes to stop the driver who...
KBTX.com
Highway 6 reopens following rollover crash in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - 9:00 P.M. UPDATE: Highway 6 has reopened following a rollover crash Sunday night in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, the crash happened near the new HealthPoint building between Stacey Street and Neal Street. Multiple injuries were reported.
KWTX
Police: Man bites officers during altercation outside of College Station bar
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police arrested Stephen Rowe, 22, Saturday morning after an altercation outside of Goodbull Ice House in the Northgate entertainment district. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX, Rowe was being detained and resisted arrest. Rowe reportedly tried to escape from police custody...
Photos: Texas father uses app to save son from accident
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off Highway 6. The driver, who Marlin VFD […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen inmate found unresponsive in cell
STARR COUNTY, Texas — Texas Rangers and Starr County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 a.m., officials from Starr County Jail notified the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office that inmate Brayan Gonzalez, 19, collapsed in his […]
kwhi.com
BURTON WOMAN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Burton woman was arrested Friday on a Criminal Mischief charge. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:40 Officer Morong responded to the 2200 block of South Market Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Nikki Monique Andrade, 29 of Burton, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 for damaged she caused to property at the location.
fox26houston.com
Texas DPS locate missing girl last seen in College Station, said to be safe
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - UPDATE: The search for a missing girl last seen in College Station has ended. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 7-year-old Ana Torres Medina was located in Jim Hogg County near the Texas/Mexico border. Authorities said Medina is safe. Officials also said the suspect...
KWTX
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7-year-old at center of Amber Alert found safe in county near US-Mexico border, Bryan police say
The girl was found safe, and a 36-year-old man was taken into custody for his warrant, police said.
Law enforcement presence increased near Bremond ISD grounds 'out of precaution'
Law enforcement presence increased near Bremond ISD grounds "out of precaution" as authorities searched for the suspect in an attempted burglary.
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS ISD RESPONDS TO GUN INCIDENT ON CAMPUS THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING
Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees sent out a letter to parents after a student was caught with what turned out to be a BB gun that was brought onto the Giddings Intermediate School campus this (Friday) morning. The letter from Dees, which is also posted on the Giddings ISD Facebook...
wtaw.com
Local Drivers Arrested For DWI With Prior Convictions
A College Station man is arrested for the second time this year for DWI with two prior convictions. Tuesday night, College Station police responded to a witness report of a car running a red light then crashing through the gates of an electrical substation at Harvey Mitchell and Rio Grande. According to the CSPD arrest report, the car was still running and was in drive. The officer turned off the engine, got the keys, and two other officers removed the driver. The driver told officers he intended to go inside the substation that is shared by BTU and College Station Utilities. A BTU spokeswoman says there was no damage to the electrical system and no power outages. There was significant damage to the entry gates. The driver, 32 year old Jeremy Ashton Smith, was also charged with criminal mischief. As of Friday morning, Smith remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 dollars. Formal charges remain pending against Smith from a DWI arrest on January 22.
kgns.tv
Volunteers needed to help clean Laredo park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to help keep our city beautiful with a back to school clean up!. Park officials say North Central Park has been targeted lately with a lot of graffiti and vandalism that they are hoping to remove. The city...
Texas girl abducted, possibly headed to Mexico border
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday for a 7-year-old girl last seen in College Station on Tuesday. Ana Cristina Torres Medina has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Bryan Police Department. She is possibly in a 2005 Dodge Durango with Texas license plate HBY0222. They are also possibly headed […]
fox44news.com
Cameron Police Officer accused of Tampering with Evidence
Milam County (FOX 44) — The Milam County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday afternoon that a grand jury indicted a Cameron Police Department sergeant on a Tampering with Evidence charge. The DA’s office says the sergeant is James N. Sherer, who is 40 years old. According the...
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas police officer pulled over a car last week and ended up snapping a selfie with one of the passengers: Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse became known nationwide in the wake of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020. Rittenhouse went to Kenosha in an effort to protect property, he told authorities, and shot and killed two men and hurt a third. A jury acquitted him in November.
Comments / 2