ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Hogg County, TX

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laredo, TX
County
Jim Hogg County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Bryan, TX
Bryan, TX
Crime & Safety
kgns.tv

DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Driver arrested for trying to transport illegal immigrants in Webb County. The Texas Department of Public Safety released this video of a bailout in Laredo. The video showed several people leaving the truck before the driver speeds away. DPS used spikes to stop the driver who...
LAREDO, TX
KBTX.com

Highway 6 reopens following rollover crash in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - 9:00 P.M. UPDATE: Highway 6 has reopened following a rollover crash Sunday night in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, the crash happened near the new HealthPoint building between Stacey Street and Neal Street. Multiple injuries were reported.
NAVASOTA, TX
KXAN

Photos: Texas father uses app to save son from accident

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off Highway 6. The driver, who Marlin VFD […]
FALLS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Tx
ValleyCentral

Teen inmate found unresponsive in cell

STARR COUNTY, Texas — Texas Rangers and Starr County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 a.m., officials from Starr County Jail notified the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office that inmate Brayan Gonzalez, 19, collapsed in his […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON WOMAN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

A Burton woman was arrested Friday on a Criminal Mischief charge. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:40 Officer Morong responded to the 2200 block of South Market Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Nikki Monique Andrade, 29 of Burton, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 for damaged she caused to property at the location.
KWTX

Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
GROESBECK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwhi.com

GIDDINGS ISD RESPONDS TO GUN INCIDENT ON CAMPUS THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING

Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees sent out a letter to parents after a student was caught with what turned out to be a BB gun that was brought onto the Giddings Intermediate School campus this (Friday) morning. The letter from Dees, which is also posted on the Giddings ISD Facebook...
GIDDINGS, TX
wtaw.com

Local Drivers Arrested For DWI With Prior Convictions

A College Station man is arrested for the second time this year for DWI with two prior convictions. Tuesday night, College Station police responded to a witness report of a car running a red light then crashing through the gates of an electrical substation at Harvey Mitchell and Rio Grande. According to the CSPD arrest report, the car was still running and was in drive. The officer turned off the engine, got the keys, and two other officers removed the driver. The driver told officers he intended to go inside the substation that is shared by BTU and College Station Utilities. A BTU spokeswoman says there was no damage to the electrical system and no power outages. There was significant damage to the entry gates. The driver, 32 year old Jeremy Ashton Smith, was also charged with criminal mischief. As of Friday morning, Smith remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 dollars. Formal charges remain pending against Smith from a DWI arrest on January 22.
kgns.tv

Volunteers needed to help clean Laredo park

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to help keep our city beautiful with a back to school clean up!. Park officials say North Central Park has been targeted lately with a lot of graffiti and vandalism that they are hoping to remove. The city...
LAREDO, TX
fox44news.com

Cameron Police Officer accused of Tampering with Evidence

Milam County (FOX 44) — The Milam County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday afternoon that a grand jury indicted a Cameron Police Department sergeant on a Tampering with Evidence charge. The DA’s office says the sergeant is James N. Sherer, who is 40 years old. According the...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
CW33

Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas police officer pulled over a car last week and ended up snapping a selfie with one of the passengers: Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse became known nationwide in the wake of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020. Rittenhouse went to Kenosha in an effort to protect property, he told authorities, and shot and killed two men and hurt a third. A jury acquitted him in November.
THRALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy