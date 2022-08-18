ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lancaster Community Calls for Change After Youth Sports Shooting

Saturday marked one week since a disagreement between coaches at a little league football game turned deadly, leaving coach Michael Hickmon dead. Following calls for change, coaches, parents and the community came together to come up with a plan to end senseless violence at youth sports events. “All of us...
LANCASTER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Basketball Tournament Honors Late Dallas ISD Star Athlete, Student Leader

A basketball tournament will be held in Duncanville this weekend in honor of a Dallas ISD star student-athlete who was killed in a car crash. Deshawn Jagwan, 18, was a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas at the time of his death in April. Jagwan’s family accepted his diploma weeks later, as he graduated with honors.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Franklin D. Roosevelt High School unveils state-of-the-art facility

Franklin D. Roosevelt High School unveils state-of-the-art facility Guests including Trustee Maxie Johnson, Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, former Superintendent Michael Hinojosa, alumni, families and students helped Dallas ISD celebrate the newly renovated Franklin D. Roosevelt High School Saturday, Aug. 13. The dedication ceremony took place inside of the state-of-the-art Melvin Traylor...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Family, Friends Call for Justice After Dallas Karaoke Owner Killed

Chin Shin, who everyone knew as Jin, was shot early Monday morning in Fort Worth. It happened after a traffic accident led to an argument and eventually, gunfire at the intersection of the southbound lanes of South University Drive and Interstate 30. “It’s been a roller coaster for everybody, going...
DALLAS, TX
Education Next

Texas School District Bans the Bible

In the Summer 2022 issue of Education Next, Joshua Dunn looked at the uproar over the McGinn County Board of Education in Tennessee vote to remove Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, from its curriculum. Dunn concluded, in an article headlined, “Suits Challenging Book ‘Banning’ May Be Better Politics than Law”: “If the standard is graphic depictions of sex, or rape, or incest, then it is only a matter of time before someone calls for the Bible to be banned.”
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tiger Cub Found in Oak Cliff Home

The Dallas Police Department found a tiger cub at the home of Oak Cliff rapper Trapboy Freddy while executing an arrest warrant on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched on August 17 to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. Marshals serving a federal arrest warrant on the 30-year-old rapper whose legal name is Devarius Dontez Moore.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

Bob Stoops, former Oklahoma coach, calls return to XFL ‘easy decision’

ARLINGTON, Texas — It was exactly the reaction you’d expect Bob Stoops to receive in Texas. - Advertisement - There were jeers. There were cheers. Some stood and clapped. Others flashed thumbs down. By the time Stoops took his seat on the stage at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas, most in attendance had let the former Oklahoma football coach know how they felt about him.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas' 'whites only' sign on display as reminder of city's segregated past

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In Dallas, a reminder of some painful history has returned to a place of prominence.  The Dallas Water Fountain Project is an art installation tasked with adding perspective to a "whites only" sign discovered at the county records building nearly two decades ago."That's the reason every opportunity I speak to this," said Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, "It's not critical race theory, it's critical race facts. And we are now the courier for the facts."The 'white's only' sign, etched into the marble wall above a water fountain, was discovered in 2003 when a sign that had...
DALLAS, TX
socialwhirl.com

The 5th Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival Returns Labor Day Weekend On Sunday, Sept. 4, at the African American Museum, Dallas

Event benefits Museum’s youth educational programs and will feature performances by beloved local artists including Mahogany The Artist, Herbie K. Johnson, Rob Holbert, Joyce Lofton, R. L. Griffin, The Legendary Creators, and Corrian & The Crew. Bringing together some of North Texas’ most beloved jazz and blues artists, the...
DALLAS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
DESOTO, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers

Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
TEXAS STATE
nypressnews.com

Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say

IRVING, Texas — Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on...
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

Customer fatally shoots security guard at DeSoto restaurant

DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A security guard at a DeSoto restaurant was fatally shot on Friday night after a patron began arguing with him over the rules.The call came in at around 10:00 p.m. on August 19. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Brickhouse Lounge on North Hampton Road .When they arrived police found the security guard, Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, had been shot several times. He was given emergency first aid and taken to a hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.Investigators determined through security footage and witness statements that a patron of the lounge, Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, Texas, had allegedly shot Phillips after they began arguing about the establishment's rules. Kuhn was wounded by a bystander before he fled the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment after crashing his car in Glenn Heights and is now in custody on suspicion of murder.
DESOTO, TX

