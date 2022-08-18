Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
The Hillcrest High School Community Foundation Continues To Uphold A Legacy
In the spring of 1971, my grandfather moved my mom and their family from Woodridge, a suburb of Chicago, to Dallas to begin a career with a stock brokerage firm. He was trading brutal winds and winters for Texas summers to make a better life for the people he loved most.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lancaster Community Calls for Change After Youth Sports Shooting
Saturday marked one week since a disagreement between coaches at a little league football game turned deadly, leaving coach Michael Hickmon dead. Following calls for change, coaches, parents and the community came together to come up with a plan to end senseless violence at youth sports events. “All of us...
texasmetronews.com
Lancaster youth football coach Mike Hickmon should be alive today￼
Mike Hickmon should be alive today. He should be with his children and his wife. He should be doing what he loved to do: coaching football, teaching the game he played. But he is dead because of the sort of senseless, stupid violence that this nation is awash in. Hickmon...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Euless Woman Achieves Childhood Dream, Earns Law Degree After 35 Years in Cosmetology
When a lifelong dream is finally reached, it's something good. And a woman from Euless is still celebrating that big moment. Margarita Trevino walked across the stage and proudly received her paralegal certificate from the Center for Advanced legal Studies in Houston on Saturday. Earning that diploma has always been...
cbs19.tv
East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor
Floyd Jones is currently battling Multiple Myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer. He’ll be entering an inpatient treatment facility in Dallas for a month.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Basketball Tournament Honors Late Dallas ISD Star Athlete, Student Leader
A basketball tournament will be held in Duncanville this weekend in honor of a Dallas ISD star student-athlete who was killed in a car crash. Deshawn Jagwan, 18, was a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas at the time of his death in April. Jagwan’s family accepted his diploma weeks later, as he graduated with honors.
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
K12@Dallas
Franklin D. Roosevelt High School unveils state-of-the-art facility
Franklin D. Roosevelt High School unveils state-of-the-art facility Guests including Trustee Maxie Johnson, Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, former Superintendent Michael Hinojosa, alumni, families and students helped Dallas ISD celebrate the newly renovated Franklin D. Roosevelt High School Saturday, Aug. 13. The dedication ceremony took place inside of the state-of-the-art Melvin Traylor...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family, Friends Call for Justice After Dallas Karaoke Owner Killed
Chin Shin, who everyone knew as Jin, was shot early Monday morning in Fort Worth. It happened after a traffic accident led to an argument and eventually, gunfire at the intersection of the southbound lanes of South University Drive and Interstate 30. “It’s been a roller coaster for everybody, going...
Texas School District Bans the Bible
In the Summer 2022 issue of Education Next, Joshua Dunn looked at the uproar over the McGinn County Board of Education in Tennessee vote to remove Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, from its curriculum. Dunn concluded, in an article headlined, “Suits Challenging Book ‘Banning’ May Be Better Politics than Law”: “If the standard is graphic depictions of sex, or rape, or incest, then it is only a matter of time before someone calls for the Bible to be banned.”
dallasexpress.com
Tiger Cub Found in Oak Cliff Home
The Dallas Police Department found a tiger cub at the home of Oak Cliff rapper Trapboy Freddy while executing an arrest warrant on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched on August 17 to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. Marshals serving a federal arrest warrant on the 30-year-old rapper whose legal name is Devarius Dontez Moore.
blackchronicle.com
Bob Stoops, former Oklahoma coach, calls return to XFL ‘easy decision’
ARLINGTON, Texas — It was exactly the reaction you’d expect Bob Stoops to receive in Texas. - Advertisement - There were jeers. There were cheers. Some stood and clapped. Others flashed thumbs down. By the time Stoops took his seat on the stage at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas, most in attendance had let the former Oklahoma football coach know how they felt about him.
Public schools receive 'In God We Trust' poster donations as new Texas law requires their display
Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Teacher Returns From Retirement to Fill Staffing Gap, Becomes Standout in Dallas ISD
Students in Frankie Weathers' fifth-grade class have some big shoes to fill. "I hate to brag or be boastful, but I did have the highest scores in the building," said Weathers, who teaches fifth-grade reading and social studies at Edna Rowe Elementary in the Dallas ISD. Her class was the...
Dallas' 'whites only' sign on display as reminder of city's segregated past
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In Dallas, a reminder of some painful history has returned to a place of prominence. The Dallas Water Fountain Project is an art installation tasked with adding perspective to a "whites only" sign discovered at the county records building nearly two decades ago."That's the reason every opportunity I speak to this," said Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, "It's not critical race theory, it's critical race facts. And we are now the courier for the facts."The 'white's only' sign, etched into the marble wall above a water fountain, was discovered in 2003 when a sign that had...
socialwhirl.com
The 5th Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival Returns Labor Day Weekend On Sunday, Sept. 4, at the African American Museum, Dallas
Event benefits Museum’s youth educational programs and will feature performances by beloved local artists including Mahogany The Artist, Herbie K. Johnson, Rob Holbert, Joyce Lofton, R. L. Griffin, The Legendary Creators, and Corrian & The Crew. Bringing together some of North Texas’ most beloved jazz and blues artists, the...
Click2Houston.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
nypressnews.com
Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say
IRVING, Texas — Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on...
Customer fatally shoots security guard at DeSoto restaurant
DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A security guard at a DeSoto restaurant was fatally shot on Friday night after a patron began arguing with him over the rules.The call came in at around 10:00 p.m. on August 19. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Brickhouse Lounge on North Hampton Road .When they arrived police found the security guard, Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, had been shot several times. He was given emergency first aid and taken to a hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.Investigators determined through security footage and witness statements that a patron of the lounge, Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, Texas, had allegedly shot Phillips after they began arguing about the establishment's rules. Kuhn was wounded by a bystander before he fled the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment after crashing his car in Glenn Heights and is now in custody on suspicion of murder.
