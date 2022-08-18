Read full article on original website
Japan Govt Calls for Officials to Review Ties With Unification Church
SEOUL (Reuters) - Japanese cabinet members need to check and review their ties with the Unification Church to alleviate public concerns, a government spokesperson said on Monday, in a response to tumbling approval ratings for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. "Regarding the issues related to the Unification Church, we should pay...
Ukraine Citizen Who 'Destroyed' Russian Su-34 Jet With Rifle Given Medal
"I went 'bang' with my stick. And it was like 'bang.' And it [a Russian Su-34 jet] fell," Valeriy Fedorovych said.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Relative of NZ Children Found Dead in Suitcases Believed to Be in S.Korea -Police
SEOUL (Reuters) - A woman believed to be a family member of the two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, Seoul police said on Monday. The woman, a Korean-born New Zealander, arrived in South Korea in 2018 and had no record of...
Ukraine launches fresh strike on Russia’s Black Sea fleet headquarters
Video on Twitter appears to show reported drone attack on Sevastopol but Russians say at least one device was shot down
China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
Almost 9,000 Ukrainian Military Killed in War With Russia -Armed Forces Chief
KYIV (Reuters) - Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in the war with Russia, the head of Ukraine's armed forces said on Monday. The toll given by General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi appeared to be the first provided by Ukraine's military top brass since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. Zaluzhnyi,...
Some Czechs Sending 1,968 Crowns to Ukraine in Memory of 1968 Soviet Invasion
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech nationals have been sending exactly 1,968 crowns ($80) to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia and to commemorate the 1968 invasion of then Czechoslovakia by Soviet-led troops, the Ukrainian embassy said on Sunday. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which has killed thousands, forced...
U.N. chief, in Ukraine, says he worried by situation at nuclear plant on front line
KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday he was gravely concerned by the situation at Europe's largest nuclear power station after it came under shelling at the front lines in Ukraine.
Russia Accuses Kyiv of Poisoning Some of Its Soldiers in Ukraine
(Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine on Saturday of poisoning some of its servicemen in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia in late July. An adviser to Ukraine's interior ministry said in response that the alleged poisoning could have been caused by Russian forces eating expired canned...
Zelenskyy, Putin signal support for international inspection of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Recap
Russia and Ukraine are still blaming each other for an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is the largest of its kind in Europe.
Half of Russia's Black Sea Fleet's Combat Jets Out of Operation - Western Official
LONDON (Reuters) - Blasts at the Saky air base in the annexed Crimean peninsula earlier this month have put more than half of the Russian Black Sea fleet's naval aviation combat jets out of use, a Western official said on Friday. The air base near Novofedorivka on the west coast...
Lapid to Macron: Israel Not Bound by Iran Deal
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel objects to a return to the Iran nuclear deal and if one is reached, will not be bound by it, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, according to a statement from the Israeli leader's office. "The prime minister made clear to...
Two Russians and one Ukrainian arrested after suspected spying raid on Albanian arms factory
Male suspect tried to use paralysing spray on security guards after being caught trying to take photographs at the facility at Gramsh
Why a Chinese ship's arrival in Sri Lanka has caused alarm in India and the West
A Chinese survey ship docked this week at the Hambantota port, built with Chinese loans. Some worry the ship's arrival may signal the start of militarization of Chinese infrastructure in Sri Lanka.
Ukraine bans Independence Day festivities citing Russian threat
KYIV, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's capital Kyiv banned public celebrations this week to commemorate independence from Soviet rule, citing a heightened threat of Russian attack in a war that the United Nations said on Monday has killed more than 5,500 civilians.
Fires and explosions reported at military targets in Russia and Crimea
Munitions depot in Belgorod province and airbase near Sevastopol hit in latest apparent sabotage missions
Pakistan Approves Agreement Draft to Provide Troops for World Cup Security in Qatar -Minister
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's cabinet has approved a draft agreement that allows the government to provide troops for security at the FIFA soccer World Cup in Qatar later this year, Pakistan's information minister said on Monday. A summary outlining the agreement, to be signed between Doha and Islamabad, was approved by...
U.S. Treasury Official Warns Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions Via Turkey
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkish Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said. In a phone call, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to...
UAE-Backed Yemeni Forces Seize Shabwa Energy Sites in Tussle With Rivals
DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have seized energy facilities in Shabwa from another faction, prompting the head of the Saudi-backed presidential council on Sunday to order their withdrawal as internal rivalries beset the new body. The fate of the council is important for Saudi...
