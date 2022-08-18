ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Japan Govt Calls for Officials to Review Ties With Unification Church

SEOUL (Reuters) - Japanese cabinet members need to check and review their ties with the Unification Church to alleviate public concerns, a government spokesperson said on Monday, in a response to tumbling approval ratings for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. "Regarding the issues related to the Unification Church, we should pay...
WORLD
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Yo Jong
US News and World Report

China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Almost 9,000 Ukrainian Military Killed in War With Russia -Armed Forces Chief

KYIV (Reuters) - Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in the war with Russia, the head of Ukraine's armed forces said on Monday. The toll given by General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi appeared to be the first provided by Ukraine's military top brass since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. Zaluzhnyi,...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Some Czechs Sending 1,968 Crowns to Ukraine in Memory of 1968 Soviet Invasion

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech nationals have been sending exactly 1,968 crowns ($80) to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia and to commemorate the 1968 invasion of then Czechoslovakia by Soviet-led troops, the Ukrainian embassy said on Sunday. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which has killed thousands, forced...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Seoul#North Korean#South Korean#Anti Pyongyang#Unification Ministry#Inter Korean
US News and World Report

Russia Accuses Kyiv of Poisoning Some of Its Soldiers in Ukraine

(Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine on Saturday of poisoning some of its servicemen in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia in late July. An adviser to Ukraine's interior ministry said in response that the alleged poisoning could have been caused by Russian forces eating expired canned...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

Lapid to Macron: Israel Not Bound by Iran Deal

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel objects to a return to the Iran nuclear deal and if one is reached, will not be bound by it, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, according to a statement from the Israeli leader's office. "The prime minister made clear to...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury Official Warns Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions Via Turkey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkish Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said. In a phone call, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

UAE-Backed Yemeni Forces Seize Shabwa Energy Sites in Tussle With Rivals

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have seized energy facilities in Shabwa from another faction, prompting the head of the Saudi-backed presidential council on Sunday to order their withdrawal as internal rivalries beset the new body. The fate of the council is important for Saudi...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy