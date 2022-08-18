ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

news3lv.com

Clark County hosts memorial for 21st anniversary of 9/11

Join Clark County in remembering those fallen during 9/11. On Sunday, September 11, Clark County will be hosting a memorial service at the Government Center at 9:11 a.m. A survivor of the New York City Fire Department will speak. Retired New York firefighter Frank Pizzaro will make an appearance to...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

First tornado warning issued for Clark County since 2007

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued several warnings, one of which caught everyone by surprise, a tornado warning issued in northeast Clark County near Mesquite. Two tornadoes were spotted outside Las Vegas. One was spotted near Mesquite and the other was seen between Mesquite and...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Lights host largest US citizen swear-in ceremony in Clark County

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Lights have made history by hosting the largest swearing-in ceremony for new US citizens in recent Clark County history in conjunction with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The event happened during the halftime of the team's home game versus the Sacramento...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

New short-term rental regulations raise concerns for homeowners searching for ways to earn added income

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local organization and some homeowners are voicing their concerns over changes to short-term rental regulations across Southern Nevada. New short-term rental regulations are now in place for the City of Las Vegas after changes were adopted on Wednesday. The new regulations include not allowing homeowners to rent out their entire […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

House of Love hosts community resource and job fair

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The house of vegas pride and social influence foundation partnered up with a local nonprofit, jet foundation, for its second annual house of love community resource and job fair. Individuals and families were able to come out to pick up resources and services, including h-I-v...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police warn public of fentanyl-related deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro police released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet. Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

NWS issues tornado warning for northeast Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A tornado warning was been issued for northeast Clark County, the National Weather Service said Sunday. The warning, issued just before 5 p.m., includes northern Mohave County in Arizona and southeastern Lincoln County. A warning means a tornado has been identified by radar or sighted by spotters. They are usually short […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
#County Government#Downtown Las Vegas#Republic Services
8newsnow.com

Wettest recorded day in Las Vegas was 65 years ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Today, Aug. 21, marks the 65-year anniversary of the wettest calendar day on record, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. In a tweet from the organization, it was revealed that on Aug. 21 in 1957, 2.58 inches of rain was officially recorded at the airport, making it the wettest calendar day on record.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Storm cleanup at Wetlands Park could cost Clark County $100K

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Wetlands Park and Nature Preserve, known for its natural beauty, is a popular spot to get outdoors and enjoy nature in the Vegas Valley. What is not beautiful, is an astonishing amount of trash pushed into the park by recent storms. “This is...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County School District celebrates employees of the year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District recognized its employees of the year on Friday. Superintendent Jesus Jara helped lead a special rally for Mario Galvez, who was recognized as support professional employee of the year. Galvez has been with CCSD for three years and works as...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
The Nevada Independent

As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities

Out of the lake’s six boat ramp areas, the National Park Service closed all but Hemenway Harbor this past May because of low water levels, forcing tourists renting jet skis and boats to spend significantly more time on the boat ramps than actually on the water. The post As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson

Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
HENDERSON, NV

