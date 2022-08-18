Read full article on original website
Mission Hills community pushes back on proposed road to Nevada State College
If you build it, they will protest. A group of homeowners in a Henderson neighborhood are pushing back against a proposed road being built in the area.
Clark County hosts memorial for 21st anniversary of 9/11
Join Clark County in remembering those fallen during 9/11. On Sunday, September 11, Clark County will be hosting a memorial service at the Government Center at 9:11 a.m. A survivor of the New York City Fire Department will speak. Retired New York firefighter Frank Pizzaro will make an appearance to...
Fire outside of Allegiant Stadium extinguished by Clark County Fire Department
After The Weeknd concert at Allegiant Stadium Saturday night, a fire broke outside the stadium. The Clark County Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
First tornado warning issued for Clark County since 2007
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued several warnings, one of which caught everyone by surprise, a tornado warning issued in northeast Clark County near Mesquite. Two tornadoes were spotted outside Las Vegas. One was spotted near Mesquite and the other was seen between Mesquite and...
Las Vegas Lights host largest US citizen swear-in ceremony in Clark County
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Lights have made history by hosting the largest swearing-in ceremony for new US citizens in recent Clark County history in conjunction with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The event happened during the halftime of the team's home game versus the Sacramento...
New short-term rental regulations raise concerns for homeowners searching for ways to earn added income
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local organization and some homeowners are voicing their concerns over changes to short-term rental regulations across Southern Nevada. New short-term rental regulations are now in place for the City of Las Vegas after changes were adopted on Wednesday. The new regulations include not allowing homeowners to rent out their entire […]
What’s Driving You Crazy? – The long-running saga of The Mystery Bridge in the far northwest valley
LAS VEGAS ( KTNV ) – A follow up to a Driving You Crazy email chain that started during the pandemic when I was broadcasting in my living room from the BowTieNate home studio:. [FROM DECEMBER 2020]. “A mystery bridge at the 95 and Grand Teton. We got an...
House of Love hosts community resource and job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The house of vegas pride and social influence foundation partnered up with a local nonprofit, jet foundation, for its second annual house of love community resource and job fair. Individuals and families were able to come out to pick up resources and services, including h-I-v...
$3.3 million bid wins contract to replace artificial turf in Las Vegas
Las Vegas will spend $3.3 million to replace artificial turf at several athletic fields over the next year, starting with two fields at Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex at Washington Avenue and Buffalo Drive.
Las Vegas police warn public of fentanyl-related deaths
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro police released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet. Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.
NWS issues tornado warning for northeast Clark County
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A tornado warning was been issued for northeast Clark County, the National Weather Service said Sunday. The warning, issued just before 5 p.m., includes northern Mohave County in Arizona and southeastern Lincoln County. A warning means a tornado has been identified by radar or sighted by spotters. They are usually short […]
Top residential water users in metro Las Vegas revealed
List of top residential water users in Las Vegas metro area shows some exclusive mansions use 100 times more water than average homes
Veterans get free dental care across the Las Vegas valley
Veterans are getting free access to dental care across the valley with Smile Generation Serve Day.
Wettest recorded day in Las Vegas was 65 years ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Today, Aug. 21, marks the 65-year anniversary of the wettest calendar day on record, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. In a tweet from the organization, it was revealed that on Aug. 21 in 1957, 2.58 inches of rain was officially recorded at the airport, making it the wettest calendar day on record.
Large fire erupts outside The Weeknd concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
A large fire erupted late Saturday night outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as fans were leaving a concert by singer The Weeknd. The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 11 p.m., KLAS reported. Fire officials reportedly got the flames under control quickly. A fire...
Storm cleanup at Wetlands Park could cost Clark County $100K
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Wetlands Park and Nature Preserve, known for its natural beauty, is a popular spot to get outdoors and enjoy nature in the Vegas Valley. What is not beautiful, is an astonishing amount of trash pushed into the park by recent storms. “This is...
Pop-up markets help more than 12,000 dealing with food insecurity in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than a dozen pop-up markets helped connect thousands of people from around Southern Nevada with free groceries on Saturday. The Just One Project hosted its monthly mobile market at 14 locations around the Las Vegas valley, including at Orr Middle School. The market provides...
Clark County School District celebrates employees of the year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District recognized its employees of the year on Friday. Superintendent Jesus Jara helped lead a special rally for Mario Galvez, who was recognized as support professional employee of the year. Galvez has been with CCSD for three years and works as...
As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities
Out of the lake’s six boat ramp areas, the National Park Service closed all but Hemenway Harbor this past May because of low water levels, forcing tourists renting jet skis and boats to spend significantly more time on the boat ramps than actually on the water. The post As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
