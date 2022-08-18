ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Wanted Las Vegas man accused of murder arrested in Nye County

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sheriffs with Nye County, along with multiple agencies, have arrested a man wanted for murder on a warrant out of Las Vegas. The arrest took place on Friday, August 19, at around 12:40 p.m, when multiple agencies, including the Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), SWAT Team, LVMPD Detectives, FBI agents, and the LVMPD air unit, responded to a residence where they believe the suspect was located in Pahrump.
KTNV

Traffic alert: Expect delays on I-15 southbound after crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic headed southbound on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas was backed up on Monday morning due to a crash. Traffic cameras in the area of I-15 and Sahara Avenue showed slow-moving traffic on three lanes of the interstate. According to dispatch logs, the crash was...
news3lv.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on roadway after falling off motor scooter

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car on a southwest valley roadway Saturday night. The incident happened on August 20 at around 11:47 p.m. near the intersection of Jones Blvd and West Tropicana Ave. According to police, the pedestrian was lying on...
Fox5 KVVU

Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson

Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police warn public of fentanyl-related deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro police released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet. Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.
Fox5 KVVU

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting CCSD school bus driver

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District police have arrested a suspect accused of assaulting a school bus driver earlier this week. FOX5 first told you about two assaults that happened this week. Police arrested 46-year-old Otis Tanner in connection to the August 17 incident. Tanner is facing...
8newsnow.com

Skye Canyon residents see rise in package thefts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– People in Skye Canyon are experiencing higher amounts of package theft as their community continues to grow. David Eckerson has been a Skye Canyon resident for more than two years and said more and more people in the area are having packages stolen. “There’s been occasions...
LAS VEGAS, NV

