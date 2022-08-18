Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Wanted Las Vegas man accused of murder arrested in Nye County
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sheriffs with Nye County, along with multiple agencies, have arrested a man wanted for murder on a warrant out of Las Vegas. The arrest took place on Friday, August 19, at around 12:40 p.m, when multiple agencies, including the Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), SWAT Team, LVMPD Detectives, FBI agents, and the LVMPD air unit, responded to a residence where they believe the suspect was located in Pahrump.
Nye County and Las Vegas police book 42-year-old wanted for murder
Nye County officials said on Friday, their sheriff’s office was contacted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department regarding wanted murder suspect Raymond Bennie Glasper II, 42, of Las Vegas.
Person falls from scooter, struck and killed by car, Metro says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating the death of a person who fell from an electric scooter and then was struck by car late Saturday night in the southwest valley. The crash happened at 11:47 p.m. on South Jones Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue, according to a news release from the Las Vegas […]
news3lv.com
Suspect accused of assaulting school bus driver in Las Vegas held on $25K bail
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man arrested for allegedly assaulting a school bus driver in a Las Vegas neighborhood has been ordered to be held on $25,000 bail. A judge ruled that Otis Tanner, 46, would be held on monetary bail during a court appearance Saturday morning, per court records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for assault on school bus driver in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a school bus driver in the Las Vegas valley this week. The Clark County School District says Otis Tanner, 46, was taken into custody for the attack on a driver near Tonopah and Vegas drives on Thursday.
KTNV
Traffic alert: Expect delays on I-15 southbound after crash
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic headed southbound on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas was backed up on Monday morning due to a crash. Traffic cameras in the area of I-15 and Sahara Avenue showed slow-moving traffic on three lanes of the interstate. According to dispatch logs, the crash was...
news3lv.com
Crash involving NHP vehicle shuts down part of US 95 causing major backups
Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE 7:30 PM AUG. 21, 2022:. According to preliminary details from Nevada State Police, major roadways are expected to reopen by 8 p.m. following major backups and delays Sunday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m., a Nevada State Police vehicle was patrolling US 95 southbound near Valley...
news3lv.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on roadway after falling off motor scooter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car on a southwest valley roadway Saturday night. The incident happened on August 20 at around 11:47 p.m. near the intersection of Jones Blvd and West Tropicana Ave. According to police, the pedestrian was lying on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man accused of hit-and-run in crash that killed 6-year-old
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man is accused of leaving the scene after a fatal collision with a 6-year-old boy riding a bike. Michael Burdick was taken into custody on suspicion of failure to stop at the scene of a crash on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to an arrest report.
UPDATE: Metro police says missing endangered adult found
Metro police are looking for a man last seen Friday night who might be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Las Vegas police find body in a trunk on West Tropicana Avenue
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after finding a decomposing body in the trunk of a white BMW.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash took place early Friday morning. The officials stated that the incident occurred near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. at around 4:58 a.m. A motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle, reported the officials. The victim was rushed to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox40jackson.com
Las Vegas police open homicide investigation after finding decomposing body inside a car
Police in Las Vegas have opened a homicide investigation after they found a decomposing body in the trunk of a car. After residents in an apartment complex called the police complaining about a “foul odor” coming out of a white BMW, officers said they found a corpse of a person who appears to show signs of homicide.
Fox5 KVVU
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police warn public of fentanyl-related deaths
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro police released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet. Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.
Fox5 KVVU
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting CCSD school bus driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District police have arrested a suspect accused of assaulting a school bus driver earlier this week. FOX5 first told you about two assaults that happened this week. Police arrested 46-year-old Otis Tanner in connection to the August 17 incident. Tanner is facing...
news3lv.com
Human remains found in parked car at Las Vegas apartments, police suspect homicide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in the trunk of a car just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Friday. The discovery was reported at about 1:45 p.m. at the Budget Suites in the 3600 block of W. Tropicana Avenue, near Interstate 15, said Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Las Vegas police arrest man suspected of selling stolen vehicles online
The suspect was apprehended by DMV officers as he attempted to sell a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Silverado on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace for $27,000.
Las Vegas police, SWAT negotiators on scene of barricade in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police and SWAT and crisis negotiators are at the scene of a barricade situation in the southeast valley. According to police, a man fired a round inside a residence just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Rio Mayo Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard. The suspect […]
8newsnow.com
Skye Canyon residents see rise in package thefts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– People in Skye Canyon are experiencing higher amounts of package theft as their community continues to grow. David Eckerson has been a Skye Canyon resident for more than two years and said more and more people in the area are having packages stolen. “There’s been occasions...
Comments / 3