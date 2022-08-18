ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

8newsnow.com

Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Record-Courier

A wee bit of the Irish in Nevada

She is a true Nevadan, both authentic and unique. It is something that cannot be bought or sold, nor does mere birthright confer it on your soul. For octogenarian Bonnie Ryan, she is most comfortable when she is in solitude in the wide-open spaces, staring at nothing but the sage dancing up the hillside to meet the immense Nevada sky.
Reno-Gazette Journal

RGJ/Suffolk poll: An election denier is leading race to be Nevada's top elections officer

Republican Jim Marchant, a prominent election denier who has sought to become the face of Nevada's "Stop the Steal" movement, is leading his Democratic opponent in the race to become the state's next chief elections officer, according to a new Reno Gazette Journal/Suffolk University poll released Monday. The same early August poll of 500 likely midterm voters found that nearly half of respondents had ranked the state's election system high on a scale of trustworthiness, with 31 percent saying...
ABC4

POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
LOGAN, UT
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police warn public of fentanyl-related deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro police released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet. Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Poll shows GOP leads in key Nevada races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto are trailing their Republican challengers according to a newly released poll by Trafalgar. Group. The poll of 1082 likely voters showed Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo with 46.2% support in his bid to be Nevada’s next governor. Sisolak is at 43.6%. That’s within the poll’s 2.9% margin of error. 5.8% said they were undecided.
news3lv.com

Fire breaks out near Allegiant Stadium following Saturday night concert

Las Vegas (KSNV) — An apparent fire broke out outside of Allegiant Stadium following a concert by superstar 'The Weeknd' Saturday night. Videos on social media began surfacing online following the concert, with unconfirmed reports saying it was a merchandise truck caught ablaze. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Pedestrian...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Search and rescue looking for missing hiker at Zion National Park

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Search and rescue team members are looking for a hiker reported missing after a flash flood swept through a section of Zion National Park on Friday. The National Park Service says there was a report of multiple hikers being swept off their feet by a flash flood in the Narrows, near the Temple of Sinawava, Friday afternoon. Rangers interviewed people exiting the Narrows and nobody was reported missing at the time.
TUCSON, AZ
vegasmagazine.com

The Most Expensive Dinners On The Las Vegas Strip Are Fit For Royalty

Wagyu dinner with black truffle potato whip and wine. Wynn Las Vegas launches a series of extravagant wine pairing and dining experiences this fall in partnership with the famed Napa Valley Domain H. William Harlan this fall. $10,000 seats at these super exclusive events are available to only 20 guests at a time.
LAS VEGAS, NV

