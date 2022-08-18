Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
Needle exchange project modeled on urban efforts aims to save lives in rural Nevada
Richard Cusolito believes he’s saving lives by distributing clean syringes and needles to people who use drugs in this rural area of northeastern Nevada — but he knows some residents disagree. The post Needle exchange project modeled on urban efforts aims to save lives in rural Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
news3lv.com
Nevada mental health leaders acknowledge issues with 988 suicide line, pledge to improve
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention (NOSP) and other state mental health leaders acknowledged how some callers to the new 988 suicide hotline may have had “negative experiences” since the number launched. In a response sheet released by NOSP earlier this month, the...
Veterans get free dental care across the Las Vegas valley
Veterans are getting free access to dental care across the valley with Smile Generation Serve Day.
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
Record-Courier
A wee bit of the Irish in Nevada
She is a true Nevadan, both authentic and unique. It is something that cannot be bought or sold, nor does mere birthright confer it on your soul. For octogenarian Bonnie Ryan, she is most comfortable when she is in solitude in the wide-open spaces, staring at nothing but the sage dancing up the hillside to meet the immense Nevada sky.
Fox5 KVVU
Southern Nevada has eight years of water reserves as Nevada faces water shortage cuts from Colorado River
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gloom and doom is what we’re all used to hearing when it comes to our ongoing drought. You typically don’t hear leaders talking about having extra water. “If you kind of think of it as your own financial situation. You’ve got generally a...
RGJ/Suffolk poll: An election denier is leading race to be Nevada's top elections officer
Republican Jim Marchant, a prominent election denier who has sought to become the face of Nevada's "Stop the Steal" movement, is leading his Democratic opponent in the race to become the state's next chief elections officer, according to a new Reno Gazette Journal/Suffolk University poll released Monday. The same early August poll of 500 likely midterm voters found that nearly half of respondents had ranked the state's election system high on a scale of trustworthiness, with 31 percent saying...
‘More than $1B worth of money for Nevadans,’ How to see if Nevada State Treasurer owes you money
The discovery of unclaimed property proved to be a lifeline for one local woman, who like many others was out of work at the height of the pandemic.
Top water users in the Las Vegas metro area revealed
13 Investigates obtained lists from water providers showing which businesses and residential properties consume the most water.
Las Vegas man finds second set of human skeletal remains at Lake Mead
For the second time a Las Vegas man, Jesus Catalan, has discovered skeletal remains in the shallow waters of Lake Mead.
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police warn public of fentanyl-related deaths
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro police released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet. Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.
news3lv.com
1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
news3lv.com
Do you need mental health resources for teens in Las Vegas? Here's where to look
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dr. Sheldon Jacobs says the teens he works with are still struggling post-pandemic. "It was very harmful," he said of the shutdown and distance learning. "And I think at the time we didn’t know the extent of it, but now we are really starting to see the residual effects from all the social isolation.”
KOLO TV Reno
Poll shows GOP leads in key Nevada races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto are trailing their Republican challengers according to a newly released poll by Trafalgar. Group. The poll of 1082 likely voters showed Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo with 46.2% support in his bid to be Nevada’s next governor. Sisolak is at 43.6%. That’s within the poll’s 2.9% margin of error. 5.8% said they were undecided.
news3lv.com
Fire breaks out near Allegiant Stadium following Saturday night concert
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An apparent fire broke out outside of Allegiant Stadium following a concert by superstar 'The Weeknd' Saturday night. Videos on social media began surfacing online following the concert, with unconfirmed reports saying it was a merchandise truck caught ablaze. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Pedestrian...
news3lv.com
Search and rescue looking for missing hiker at Zion National Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Search and rescue team members are looking for a hiker reported missing after a flash flood swept through a section of Zion National Park on Friday. The National Park Service says there was a report of multiple hikers being swept off their feet by a flash flood in the Narrows, near the Temple of Sinawava, Friday afternoon. Rangers interviewed people exiting the Narrows and nobody was reported missing at the time.
vegasmagazine.com
The Most Expensive Dinners On The Las Vegas Strip Are Fit For Royalty
Wagyu dinner with black truffle potato whip and wine. Wynn Las Vegas launches a series of extravagant wine pairing and dining experiences this fall in partnership with the famed Napa Valley Domain H. William Harlan this fall. $10,000 seats at these super exclusive events are available to only 20 guests at a time.
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for assault on school bus driver in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a school bus driver in the Las Vegas valley this week. The Clark County School District says Otis Tanner, 46, was taken into custody for the attack on a driver near Tonopah and Vegas drives on Thursday.
