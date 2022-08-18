ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘I could’ve died’: Woman warning others after claiming she was poisoned by napkin left on her car door outside of popular Houston restaurant

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 94

niecy a
3d ago

that's crazy people are sick and twisted all this kidnappings and trafficking humans.. everyone please stay alert and beware of your surroundings I remember it was once upon a time where they would come up to u to try to get u to smell perfume they was so called selling and it would be something else and you'd pass out and they would kidnap you or there would be something left on your windshield, or they would see your alone and flatten your tire and wait for u to come out smh lord Jesus Christ rid us of all the demons and devils who roam this earth why can't we just live in peace and harmony amongst each other

Reply(1)
23
Tom Van Dyke
3d ago

Low grade cameras.. evil people know what they look like and target those places. 1080p+ @ 60 fps can read a license plate of a moving car and get pretty good details of a person 100+ feet away.

Reply(2)
11
WaDa
3d ago

We live in a sick world. A person can't even go to dinner without worrying for their life.

Reply(3)
63
