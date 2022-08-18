Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Watch: With a ‘feeling of betrayal,’ one family flees Texas in search of safer climate for their transgender daughter
Ess Welsh spent her entire life in Texas. It’s where she fell in love with marching band, where she found a community of fellow Dungeons and Dragons players, and where she faced the looming threat of her family being investigated for child abuse. In February, Gov. Greg Abbott told...
Click2Houston.com
TribCast: Texas’ drought is likely to persist
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jayme about how this week’s rain likely won’t mean the end of the drought. And he speaks with Eric about the soon-to-be-over congressional career of Louie Gohmert.
Click2Houston.com
Rapper Money Man hosts giveaway, giving out more than 500 shoes to kids
HOUSTON – Hundreds of kids in the Houston area will be heading to school in style thanks to multi-platinum artist and entrepreneur Money Man. On Sunday, the rapper teamed up with the Shoe Palace and the City of Houston to give away shoes. Before the ‘back to school’ event...
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Man struck, killed by unknown vehicle in north Harris County
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle early Saturday in north Harris County. It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Drive in the Aldine area, said Sgt. B. Beaty with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. Investigators...
Click2Houston.com
6-year-old dropped off by bus at wrong location found alone on street corner miles away from home
HOUSTON – After her first day of school, Olivia Reynolds’ parents anxiously waited for her at the corner of their block where the bus was supposed to drop her off. However, when the bus arrived, there was just one problem. Olivia wasn’t on it. The 6-year-old’s mother...
Click2Houston.com
Wanted: Suspect accused of physically abusing child still on the run, police say
HOUSTON – A man accused of physically abusing a child in 2021 is still on the run, according to the Houston Police Department. Larry Paul Ardoin, 29, has been charged with injury to a child under 15 with bodily injury. On June 2, 2021, police officers received a report...
