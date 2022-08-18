ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

TribCast: Texas’ drought is likely to persist

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jayme about how this week’s rain likely won’t mean the end of the drought. And he speaks with Eric about the soon-to-be-over congressional career of Louie Gohmert.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

HCSO: Man struck, killed by unknown vehicle in north Harris County

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle early Saturday in north Harris County. It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Drive in the Aldine area, said Sgt. B. Beaty with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. Investigators...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy